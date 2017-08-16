Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mercurial 4.3.1 / 4.2.3

Door , 1 reactie, bron: Mercurial

Mercurial is een programma voor onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma kan worden gezien als een directe concurrent voor het welbekende svn of Subversion. Mercurial wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door NetBeans en Roundup Issue Tracker. Versie 4.3.1 en 4.2.3 zijn sinds kort beschikbaar, met de volgende lijst aanpassingen:

Mercurial 4.3.1

(4.3.1 was released immediately after 4.3 to fix a release oversight.)
An overview of new features available. This is a regularly-scheduled quarterly feature release.

Notable changes
  • experimental amend extension providing the amend command
  • experimental sparse extension
  • Support for Python 2.6 has been dropped.
  • Bundles created by the strip extension now store phase information. It will be restored when unbundling.
  • The strip extension now removes relevant obsmarkers. If a backup requested (the default), the obsmarkers are stored in the backup bundle and will be restored when unbundling.
  • hg show work (from the experimental show extension) now displays more info
  • hg show stack is a new view for the current, in-progress changeset and others around it
  • Mitigation for two security vulnerabilities
CVE-2017-1000115
Mercurial's symlink auditing was incomplete prior to 4.3, and could be abused to write to files outside the repository.

CVE-2017-1000116
Mercurial was not sanitizing hostnames passed to ssh, allowing shell injection attacks on clients by specifying a hostname starting with -oProxyCommand. This is also present in Git (CVE-2017-1000117) and Subversion (CVE-2017-9800), so please patch those tools as well if you have them installed.

Mercurial 4.2.3

This was an out-of-cycle backport of security fixes from 4.3 for users stuck on Python 2.6.
Versienummer 4.3.1 / 4.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mercurial
Download https://www.mercurial-scm.org/downloads
Licentietype GPL
Update-historie

Mercurial geen prijs bekend
0 BCage
16 augustus 2017 17:19
Mercurial is natuurlijk een directe concurrent van GIT en niet van SVN en Subversion. De laatste 2 zijn geen gedistribueerde versiebeheersystemen. GIT en Mercurial kunnen beter gezien worden als opvolgers van SVN en Subversion.
