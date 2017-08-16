Mercurial is een programma voor onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma kan worden gezien als een directe concurrent voor het welbekende svn of Subversion. Mercurial wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door NetBeans en Roundup Issue Tracker. Versie 4.3.1 en 4.2.3 zijn sinds kort beschikbaar, met de volgende lijst aanpassingen:

Mercurial 4.3.1



(4.3.1 was released immediately after 4.3 to fix a release oversight.)

An overview of new features available. This is a regularly-scheduled quarterly feature release.



Notable changes experimental amend extension providing the amend command

experimental sparse extension

Support for Python 2.6 has been dropped.

Bundles created by the strip extension now store phase information. It will be restored when unbundling.

The strip extension now removes relevant obsmarkers. If a backup requested (the default), the obsmarkers are stored in the backup bundle and will be restored when unbundling.

hg show work (from the experimental show extension) now displays more info

hg show stack is a new view for the current, in-progress changeset and others around it

Mitigation for two security vulnerabilities CVE-2017-1000115

Mercurial's symlink auditing was incomplete prior to 4.3, and could be abused to write to files outside the repository.



CVE-2017-1000116

Mercurial was not sanitizing hostnames passed to ssh, allowing shell injection attacks on clients by specifying a hostname starting with -oProxyCommand. This is also present in Git (CVE-2017-1000117) and Subversion (CVE-2017-9800), so please patch those tools as well if you have them installed.



Mercurial 4.2.3



This was an out-of-cycle backport of security fixes from 4.3 for users stuck on Python 2.6.