Software-update: Subversion 1.9.7 / 1.8.19

Subversion logo (60 pix)De Apache Software Foundation heeft Subversion-versies 1.8.19 en 1.9.7 uitgebracht. Subversion is een programma voor software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole van software en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma moet worden gezien als een directe concurrent van CVS. De aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen voor beide versies zien er als volgt uit:

Apache Subversion 1.9.7 Released

We are pleased to announce the release of Apache Subversion 1.9.7. This is the most complete Subversion release to date, and we encourage users of Subversion to upgrade as soon as reasonable. Please see the release announcement and the change log for more information about this release.

Client-side bugfixes:

Apache Subversion 1.8.19 Released

We are pleased to announce the release of Apache Subversion 1.8.19. This is the most complete release of the 1.8.x line to date, and we encourage all users to upgrade as soon as reasonable. Please see the release announcement and the change log for more information about this release.

Client-side bugfixes:
Versienummer 1.9.7 / 1.8.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Apache Software Foundation
Download http://subversion.apache.org/download/#recommended-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
