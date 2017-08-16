De Apache Software Foundation heeft Subversion-versies 1.8.19 en 1.9.7 uitgebracht. Subversion is een programma voor software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole van software en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma moet worden gezien als een directe concurrent van CVS. De aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen voor beide versies zien er als volgt uit:
Apache Subversion 1.9.7 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Apache Subversion 1.9.7. This is the most complete Subversion release to date, and we encourage users of Subversion to upgrade as soon as reasonable. Please see the release announcement and the change log for more information about this release.
Client-side bugfixes:
- Fix arbitrary code execution vulnerability CVE-2017-9800
Apache Subversion 1.8.19 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Apache Subversion 1.8.19. This is the most complete release of the 1.8.x line to date, and we encourage all users to upgrade as soon as reasonable. Please see the release announcement and the change log for more information about this release.
Client-side bugfixes:
- Fix arbitrary code execution vulnerability CVE-2017-9800