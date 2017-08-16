Versie 1.9.7 van TortoiseSVN is uitgekomen. Dit programma is een gebruikersinterface voor Subversion, dat door ontwikkelaars wordt gebruikt voor versiebeheer. Het is haast onmisbaar als met verschillende mensen aan een project wordt gewerkt. TortoiseSVN integreert zich als een shell-extension in Windows en kan zelfstandig of in combinatie met een ide worden gebruikt. Versie 1.9.7 van TortoiseSVN is gekoppeld aan Subversion versie 1.9.7 en is voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

TortoiseSVN 1.9.7 released



We're proud to announce that TortoiseSVN 1.9.7 has been released. It is linked against Subversion 1.9.7.



This is a a bugfix release with one bigger issue fixed in the svn library: CVE-2017-9800: Arbitrary code execution on clients through malicious svn+ssh URLs. Please read the release notes to get a list of many of the new features in TortoiseSVN.



Apart from the features listed in the release notes, there were also a lot of smaller improvements which are too many to list.



Before upgrading from pre 1.9 versions please read the release notes.



Please read those thoroughly before you upgrade to TortoiseSVN 1.9 to avoid any surprises.