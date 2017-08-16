GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 9.4.5 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:
GitLab Patch Release: 9.4.5
Today we are releasing version 9.4.5 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). This version resolves a number of regressions and bugs in the 9.4.4 release and prior versions. It includes the following fixes:
- CE/EE: Ensure language files are compiled before webpack to prevent broken Javascript
- CE/EE: Fix deletion of deploy keys linked to other projects
- CE/EE: Allow any logged in users to read_users_list even if it's restricted
- CE/EE: Make Delete Merged Branches handle wildcard protected branches correctly
- CE/EE: Fix an order of operations for CI connection error message in merge request widget
- CE/EE: Fix pipeline_schedules pages when active schedule has an abnormal state
- CE/EE: Add missing validation error for username change with container registry tags
- CE/EE: Fix destroy of case-insensitive conflicting redirects
- CE/EE: Project pending delete no longer return 500 error in admins projects view
- CE/EE: Fix search box losing focus when typing
- CE/EE: Use jQuery to control scroll behavior in job log for cross browser consistency
- CE/EE: Use project_ref_path to create the link to a branch to fix links that 404
- CE/EE: Improve file upload/replace experience
- CE/EE: Fix jump to next discussion button
- CE/EE: Fixes new issue button for failed job returning 404
- CE/EE: Fix links to group milestones from issue and merge request sidebar
- CE/EE: Fix Mattermost integration by handling cookie in OAuth2 flow
- CE/EE: Change project FK migration to skip existing FKs
- CE/EE: Fixed sign-in restrictions buttons not toggling active state
- EE: Ensure artifacts are moved locally within the filesystem to prevent timeouts
- EE: Fix rebase from fork when upstream has protected branches
- EE: Present Related Issues add badge only when user can manage related issues
- EE: Fix accessing individual files on Object Storage
- Omnibus: Fix Mattermost setting teammate_name_display not working
- Omnibus: Fix LDAP SSL config: Use ca_file, not ca_cert
- Omnibus: Fix over-nesting of artifacts object store settings