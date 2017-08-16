GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 9.4.5 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

GitLab Patch Release: 9.4.5



Today we are releasing version 9.4.5 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). This version resolves a number of regressions and bugs in the 9.4.4 release and prior versions. It includes the following fixes: CE/EE: Ensure language files are compiled before webpack to prevent broken Javascript

CE/EE: Fix deletion of deploy keys linked to other projects

CE/EE: Allow any logged in users to read_users_list even if it's restricted

CE/EE: Make Delete Merged Branches handle wildcard protected branches correctly

CE/EE: Fix an order of operations for CI connection error message in merge request widget

CE/EE: Fix pipeline_schedules pages when active schedule has an abnormal state

CE/EE: Add missing validation error for username change with container registry tags

CE/EE: Fix destroy of case-insensitive conflicting redirects

CE/EE: Project pending delete no longer return 500 error in admins projects view

CE/EE: Fix search box losing focus when typing

CE/EE: Use jQuery to control scroll behavior in job log for cross browser consistency

CE/EE: Use project_ref_path to create the link to a branch to fix links that 404

CE/EE: Improve file upload/replace experience

CE/EE: Fix jump to next discussion button

CE/EE: Fixes new issue button for failed job returning 404

CE/EE: Fix links to group milestones from issue and merge request sidebar

CE/EE: Fix Mattermost integration by handling cookie in OAuth2 flow

CE/EE: Change project FK migration to skip existing FKs

CE/EE: Fixed sign-in restrictions buttons not toggling active state

EE: Ensure artifacts are moved locally within the filesystem to prevent timeouts

EE: Fix rebase from fork when upstream has protected branches

EE: Present Related Issues add badge only when user can manage related issues

EE: Fix accessing individual files on Object Storage

Omnibus: Fix Mattermost setting teammate_name_display not working

Omnibus: Fix LDAP SSL config: Use ca_file, not ca_cert

Omnibus: Fix over-nesting of artifacts object store settings