Versie 1.14.0 van TortoiseSVN is uitgekomen, de vijfde update van de grote 1.10-release. Dit programma is een gebruikersinterface voor Subversion, dat door ontwikkelaars wordt gebruikt voor versiebeheer. Het is haast onmisbaar als met verschillende mensen aan een project wordt gewerkt. TortoiseSVN integreert zich als een shell extension in Windows en kan zelfstandig of in combinatie met een ide worden gebruikt. Versie 1.14.0 van TortoiseSVN is gekoppeld aan Subversion versie 1.14.0. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Subversion 1.14 enables both version 2 and version 3 of the shelving functions. The version can be changed via the environment variable SVN_EXPERIMENTAL_COMMANDS.

Please have a look at the Subversion notes about what values this variable can take. Note that if the variable is not set, TortoiseSVN defaults to v2.

You can enable a dark mode for all TortoiseSVN tools, i.e. TortoiseMerge, TortoiseIDiff, TortoiseUDiff, TortoiseBlame and even TortoiseSVN itself. The dark mode is enabled individually for each tool. Note: Dark mode can only be enabled for Windows 10 1809 and later.

For the TortoiseSVN dialogs, dark mode is available through the advanced settings page since not all controls are drawn in proper dark colors and therefore might not be suitable for all users.