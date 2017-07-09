Versie 1.9.6 van TortoiseSVN is uitgekomen. Dit programma is een gebruikersinterface voor Subversion, dat door ontwikkelaars wordt gebruikt voor versiebeheer. Het is haast onmisbaar als met verschillende mensen aan een project wordt gewerkt. TortoiseSVN integreert zich als een shell extension in Windows en kan zelfstandig of in combinatie met een ide worden gebruikt. Versie 1.9.6 van TortoiseSVN is gekoppeld aan Subversion versie 1.9.6 en brengt de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Changes: Minor performance improvement for all operations when status cache is disabled.

Improve startup performance of the update operation in common cases.

Manifest TortoiseBlame and TortoiseUDiff as DPI-aware to avoid blurriness in high dpi mode.

New action icons and minor high dpi refinements in the log dialog. Fixed: Crash when applying a patch from a drive root.

SubWCRev did not account for global ignore patterns.

TortoiseMerge jumped to the wrong line on startup if the view was collapsed.

TortoiseMerge: scale whitespace and newline symbol glyphs on High-DPI displays when Show Whitespaces option is enabled.

Icons in the log dialog filter do not render correctly in high dpi mode.

Flickering mouse cursor when hovering over the log filter edit box.

changes to property-only items were not marked in the log dialog file list.

SubWCRevCOM choked on empty paths.

the filter in the recent messages dialog failed to work with uppercase letters.