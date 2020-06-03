De Apache Software Foundation heeft Subversion 1.14.0 uitgebracht en het lts-stempel meegegeven. Subversion is een programma voor software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole van software en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. De ontwikkeling begon in 2000 bij CollabNet om een opvolger voor CVS neer te zetten, en in 2014 werd versie 1.0 uitgebracht. Sinds 2010 valt Subversion onder de Apache Software Foundation en wordt nog steeds door ontwikkeld. Versie 1.14.0 bevat een groot aantal nieuwe features en verbeteringen. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
What's New in Apache Subversion 1.14
Apache Subversion 1.14 is a superset of all previous Subversion releases, and is as of the time of its release considered the current "best" release. Any feature or bugfix in 1.0.x through 1.13.x is also in 1.14, but 1.14 contains features and bugfixes not present in any earlier release.
- Support for Python 3.x
- Support for Python 2.7 is being phased out
- New Build-Time Dependency: py3c
- Many enhancements and bug fixes
- Known issues in the release
Because 1.14 is the next LTS release following 1.10, these release notes describe major changes since 1.10, including changes released in 1.11.x through 1.13.x.