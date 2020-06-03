De Apache Software Foundation heeft Subversion 1.14.0 uitgebracht en het lts -stempel meegegeven. Subversion is een programma voor software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole van software en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. De ontwikkeling begon in 2000 bij CollabNet om een opvolger voor CVS neer te zetten, en in 2014 werd versie 1.0 uitgebracht. Sinds 2010 valt Subversion onder de Apache Software Foundation en wordt nog steeds door ontwikkeld. Versie 1.14.0 bevat een groot aantal nieuwe features en verbeteringen. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen: