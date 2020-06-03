Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Subversion 1.14.0

Subversion logo (60 pix)De Apache Software Foundation heeft Subversion 1.14.0 uitgebracht en het lts-stempel meegegeven. Subversion is een programma voor software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole van software en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. De ontwikkeling begon in 2000 bij CollabNet om een opvolger voor CVS neer te zetten, en in 2014 werd versie 1.0 uitgebracht. Sinds 2010 valt Subversion onder de Apache Software Foundation en wordt nog steeds door ontwikkeld. Versie 1.14.0 bevat een groot aantal nieuwe features en verbeteringen. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

What's New in Apache Subversion 1.14 Apache Subversion 1.14 is a superset of all previous Subversion releases, and is as of the time of its release considered the current "best" release. Any feature or bugfix in 1.0.x through 1.13.x is also in 1.14, but 1.14 contains features and bugfixes not present in any earlier release.

Because 1.14 is the next LTS release following 1.10, these release notes describe major changes since 1.10, including changes released in 1.11.x through 1.13.x.
Versienummer 1.14.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Apache Software Foundation
Download https://subversion.apache.org/download.cgi#recommended-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

03-06-2020

