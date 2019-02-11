Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 4.0.21.9965

Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.0.21.9965, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:

[FIRMWARE] 4.0.21.9965 for UAP/USW has been released | Stable

We've prepared firmware 4.0.21.9965. Please see below for the changelog and links to the firmware binaries. Note that all 1st gen UAPs (UAP, UAP-LR, UAP-OD, UAP-OD5, UAP-OD+, UAP-IW, UAP-Pro, UAP v2, UAP-LR v2) were skipped for this stable release.

Firmware changes since 4.0.15:
  • [UAPG2] Improve latency in high traffic installations.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Improve stability.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Optimize multicast traffic.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix DTIM provisioning issue.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix a bug in TX power provisioning.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix WiFi Experience feature (reported HERE).
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix bandsteering disconnection issue.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix wireless uplink bandwidth mismatch issue.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix displayed RX rate issue (reported HERE).
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix available channel list for China.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix fast-apply issue with changing channel width.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix data forwarding issue when client STA roams from wired AP to a wireless uplinked AP.
  • [IW-HD] Fix wired 802.1X Auto mode.
  • [UAP] Tweak Wi-Fi Experience scoring.
  • [UAP] Improve wireless uplink loop detection feature.
  • [UAP] Fix a bug that may cause MAC ACL and bandsteering to conflict in certain configurations.
  • [UAP] Fix uplink detection function.
  • [UAP] Fix ifindex reporting via SNMP.
  • [UAP] Fix the VLAN provisioning bug introduced in 4.0.18.
  • [UAP] Properly isolate dynamic VLANs.
  • [UAP] Security improvement for guest authentication.*
  • [XG6POE] Improve PD auto detect.
  • [XG6POE] Fix PoE issue which may occur on device reboot (reported HERE).
  • [USW] Fix various bugs causing WiFi clients to show as wired once disconnected from WiFi network (reported HERE).
  • [HW] Fix CVE-2019-5747.
  • [HW] Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
*Controller support pending.

SPECIAL NOTE about 1st GEN UAPs:
If your 1st gen UAPs are running 4.0.21, and they're working for your needs, then you can leave those devices on 4.0.21. There is no need to revert. We just want to fix a few bugs since the switch to LEDE framework.

Downloads:
* UAP-AC-Lite/LR/Pro/EDU/M/M-PRO/IW/IW-Pro
* UAP-HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG
* UAP-nanoHD/IW-HD
* USW
* US-L2-POE
* US-16-XG
* US-XG-6POE
* USW-Multi

Versienummer 4.0.21.9965
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks Community
Download https://community.ubnt.com/t5/UniFi-Updates-Blog/FIRMWARE-4-0-21-9965-for-UAP-USW-has-been-released-Stable/ba-p/2661313
Licentietype Freeware
