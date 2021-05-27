Software-update: UniFi 6.2.25

UniFi logo (80 pix)Ubiquiti Networks heeft een stabiele versie vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 6.2.25 als versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina uit te proberen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Bugfixes

  • Fix manual alerts migration issue for standalone setups.

Known issues

  • L3 adoption of UBB does not work properly.

Additional information

(Recommended) - Create an up-to-date backup before upgrading your UniFi Network Application settings in the event any issues are encountered.

  • Existing UniFi Network Applications must be on one of the following versions in order to upgrade directly to this version:
  • Existing UniFi Network Applications must be on one of the following versions in order to upgrade directly to this version:
    • 6.2.25 and earlier 6.2.x versions.
    • 6.1.71 and earlier 6.1.x versions.
    • 6.0.45 and earlier 6.0.x versions.
    • 5.14.25 and earlier 5.14.x versions.
    • 5.13.33 and earlier 5.13.x versions.
    • 5.12.72 and earlier 5.12.x versions.
    • 5.11.52 and earlier 5.11.x versions.
    • 5.10.27 and earlier 5.10.x versions.
    • 5.9.33 and earlier 5.9.x versions.
    • 5.8.30 and earlier 5.8.x versions.
    • 5.7.28 and earlier 5.7.x versions.
    • 5.6.42 and earlier 5.6.x versions.
    • Most earlier versions are also supported for direct upgrade, going back to 3.1.0.
  • UniFi Network Application updates may cause your adopted devices to reprovision.
  • An updated/current version of Java 8 must be installed on the system hosting the UniFi Network Application. Java 9 and later are not yet supported.
  • As of UniFi Network Application version 5.9, if using Cloud Access, the host system/device requires outbound 8883/tcp to be open/unrestricted. Find up-to-date port requirements here.
  • Minimum supported device firmware for U6-Series devices is 5.29.0, UAP/USW is 4.0.9, and for USG it's 4.4.34.
  • If you have any 'service dns forwarding options' configuration defined in config.gateway.json, it will overwrite the provisioning of statically defined name servers, leaving you with no DNS. Either remove the 'service dns forwarding options' portion of config.gateway.json, or add additional 'options' lines defining name servers, such as 'server=1.1.1.1', 'server=8.8.8.8', etc.

Microsoft Windows specific

  • Users running 64-bit Windows should only have 64-bit Java installed. If you have 32-bit Java installed then we recommend uninstalling it.

macOS Specific

  • We stopped bundling Java as of UniFi Network 5.11.47. If you're installing that release or later please make sure you have manually installed a current release of Java 8 beforehand. Only the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) is required.
  • Oracle JRE 8 offers the simplest path as it will simply "just work" without requiring any changes. We may investigate alternative JVMs and update this message accordingly.

Debian/Ubuntu specific

  • For Debian/Ubuntu users installing via our repo, please update your APT source (see HERE).
  • We support MongoDB 3.6 since 5.13.10, older UniFi Network Application versions only support up to MongoDB 3.4.

Versienummer 6.2.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ubiquiti
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/UniFi-Network-Application-6-2-25/d9cb0897-3ef4-4dda-a5d6-c07530ff8a86
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-05-2021 18:56
80 • submitter: tom094

27-05-2021 • 18:56

80 Linkedin

Submitter: tom094

Bron: Ubiquiti

Update-historie

16-12 UniFi 6.5.55 13
25-09 UniFi 6.4.54 18
06-'21 UniFi 6.2.26 38
05-'21 UniFi 6.2.25 80
03-'21 UniFi 6.1.71 62
11-'19 UniFi 5.12.22 30
10-'19 UniFi 5.11.50 1
02-'19 UniFi 5.10.17 34
02-'19 UniFi 5.10.12 25
10-'18 UniFi 5.9.29 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO

vanaf € 139,90

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch

vanaf € 119,90

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP-AC LITE

vanaf € 101,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC LR

vanaf € 118,58

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Flex Mini

vanaf € 35,95

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi nanoHD

vanaf € 156,90

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC Mesh

vanaf € 101,64

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Protect G4 Bullet Camera

vanaf € 252,89

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi AC In-Wall

vanaf € 98,01

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Application Server XG

vanaf € 2.083,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi Redundant Power System

vanaf € 459,20

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UniFi UNVR-4

vanaf € 330,33

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Access points Netwerk switches Servers Netwerkaccessoires Netwerkopslag Bewakingscamera's Ubiquiti

Reacties (80)

-Moderatie-faq
-180079+151+20+30Ongemodereerd23
Wijzig sortering
+1Danny the dog
27 mei 2021 18:59
Prima stukje software, alleen jammer dat je het niet op 2 systemen kunt installeren en toepassen. Althans… ik loop dan tegen registratie issues aan.
+1orvintax
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 19:14
Prima stukje software
Dat vind ik toch steeds meer tegenvallen. Dat verschrikkelijke dashboard waar steeds meer functies wegvallen, de bugs in all releases (DHCP timeout/failure bv).

Vind het jammer, ik ga steeds minder snel Unifi aanraden omdat ik bang ben dat de software blijft verslechteren, jammer want de hardware (voornamelijk de AP's) blijft goed.
+1curkey
@orvintax27 mei 2021 20:40
Inderdaad, de laatste 6-9 maanden meer gedonder gehad met AP's die uit het netwerk kiepen of waar nul clients mee willen connecten, ondanks het beste signaal. En die nieuwe user interface waar de helft niet in zit.. Mja, wat zal ik zeggen... underwhelming. En dan ben ik niet eens een veeleisende gebruiker, ik heb gewoon een tweetal AP's hangen met Edge router en switch, in de hoop dat de pubers thuis gewoon stabiel Youtube video's kunnen kijken online lessen kunnen volgen.
+1Tukkertje-RaH
@curkey28 mei 2021 09:08
Ubiquiti had als een schoenmaker bij z'n leest moeten blijven, en inderdaad alleen die ( consumenten) spullen verkopen waar ze goed in zijn: access points en een controller om ze te configureren.

Maar zonder licentie-model komt er dan (eenmaal aangeschaft) geen geld meer binnen. Dus meer spullen maken, om aan die access points en controllers te hangen. Ubiquiti verkoopt nu telefoons, deurbellen, camera's (vanaf 29 dollar ex btw), "slimme" buitenlampen, deursloten en ik dacht zelfs ook al slimme schakelaars voor wandcontactdozen.

Al die nieuwe spullen vragen om features in de controller, om access points die er mee om kunnen gaan en dus om nieuwe code. En net als bij de Belastingdienst probeert Sales dat bij de developers naar binnen te schuiven, of ze dat er even in kunnen hengelen. En dan gaat het mis.

Mijn thuis netwerk draait op Ubiquiti, maar inderdaad - met pubers die youtube video's kijken online lessen volgen en hun ouders die beide thuiswerken, is experimenteren met firmware (en firmware combinaties!) niet echt een optie. Zolang er geen firmware is waar de meeste nerds in het Ubiquiti forum (en hier!) enthousiast over worden, blijf ik oude firmware draaien...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tukkertje-RaH op 28 mei 2021 09:09]

0theezeefje
@Tukkertje-RaH29 mei 2021 10:57
Camera voor $29,-? Heb je hier een linkje van?
+1Nickvdd
@orvintax27 mei 2021 21:36
Ik merk dat ze de laatste tijd totaal niks meer aantrekken van klanten die bepaalde functies verwachten. Ik zou de haren uit mijn hoofd trekken als dit in een grootschalige zakelijke omgeving was, gelukkig gebruik ik alleen thuis Ubiquiti.

Het ecosysteem heeft veel potentieel, maar ze moeten er echt meer moeite in gaan steken en niet constant vreemde UI en naamsverandering doorvoeren en vervolgens meer bugs toevoegen dan oplossen met nieuwe firmware updates…
+1latka
@orvintax27 mei 2021 23:04
Ik gebruik de Unifi spullen precies alleen voor de APs. De rest hangt van de bugs aan elkaar. De APs zijn ok en dan heb je de controller (bijna) niet nodig. En inderdaad: de UI is te moeilijk voor een leek en een professional zoekt zicht de touwtandjes naar functies. Het is precies de plank misslaan wat mij betreft. Alles zit verstopt achter uitschuif panelen en als je het dan gevonden denkt te hebben en je moet het voor een ander AP ook inregelen kun je weer aan het klik/zoekfest beginnen. Het scherm is wel lekker leeg, dus qua design zit het wel goed. Een beetje zoals het Windows 10 settings verhaal: als je niks wilt doen is het ideaal. Als je echt iets wilt moet je terug naar de oude schermen die steeds beter verstopt worden.
+1Sheriff66
@orvintax27 mei 2021 23:24
100 procent mee eens. Iedere release ziet het er weer anders uit.
+1ProsperThaels
@orvintax28 mei 2021 07:55
Het is inderdaad een klote bug dat onder andere de DHCP weg valt. Ik heb het (tijdelijk) opgelost door mijn AP's te downgraden naar versie 4.3.21.11325. De controller mag wel update blijven. Alleen de AP's downgraden.
+1MaxTheKing
@orvintax28 mei 2021 16:56
Ik liep inderdaad ook tegen problemen aan met mijn UniFi accesspoints. Heb ze recent vervangen door een drietal TP-Link Omada AP's, sindsdien geen problemen meer.
+1The Realone
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 19:13
Das logisch gezien de apparatuur zichzelf meldt bij de controller, niet andersom. Hoewel het vaak enkel gebruikt wordt als config tool is het idee hierachter dat je 24/7 draait om naast management ook monitoring/alerting te hebben.
+1lenwar
@The Realone27 mei 2021 23:10
Des te meer reden om het zo te ontwerpen om het dubbel uit te voeren. Er zijn plenty methoden om dit te doen.

De simpelste is uiteraard gewoon twee doel adressen opgeven, en als de eerste niet reageert naar de tweede. Ook zijn er multicast opties.

Ik zeg niet dat het simpel te ontwerpen is, maar het is geen hogere wiskunde
+1AJediIAm
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 19:15
Een raspberry pi in combinatie met de cloud portal werkt best prima.
Zelf heb ik het in een container draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AJediIAm op 27 mei 2021 19:16]

+1RPiNut
@AJediIAm28 mei 2021 06:32
Mooie van een dockercontainer met unifi, is dat je in dit geval zelf kunt kiezen welke versie je draait. Let er dan wel op dat je je backup/configurayie niet kunt terug zetten. Om bepaalde functies die niet werken, gebruik ik de laatste versie van 5.x.x.
+1vonkkie
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 19:39
op 1 instaleren met de andere kan je dan inloggen op de controller
+1Anoniem: 14842
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 20:39
Die software is in het jaar dat ik het nu zelf gebruikt behoorlijk achteruit gegaan. Dingen als mesh settings die plots van de AP’s naar een andere plek gaan en op “uit” staan zodat je netwerk ineens plat ligt en je elk AP eerst weer een keer moet verbinden met een kabel bijvoorbeeld…

Of de beeldvullende reclame in beeld bij de overview. Zakelijk is het al niet meer aan te bevelen. Thuis heb ik het nog draaien en, op die meshing idioterie na, ook wel stabiel. Maar als ze zo door blijven gaan zijn er straks betere, stabielere alternatieven zonder de continue push naar de cloud.

Ik hoop dat ze het licht zien…
+1Issems
@Danny the dog28 mei 2021 11:26
Daar hebben de weer andere oplossingen voor zoals een cloudkey, wanneer je de software overal en nergens kan installeren zetten ze hun eigen product eigenlijk zo goed als buiten spel.
0gerb_1963
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 21:23
Dat valt nog mee, bij mee werkt het installeren niet eens.
+1orvintax
@gerb_196327 mei 2021 22:08
Als je tegen installaties van de controller aanloopt kan ik je dit script STERK aanraden: https://glennr.nl/s/unifi-network-controller Die regelt alles voor je. (Zolang je Ubuntu/Debian gebruikt :P )
0thatent
@orvintax28 mei 2021 08:40
Inderdaad, geweldig script. Ook om de controller of apparaten zelf te upgraden.
0Danny the dog
@gerb_196327 mei 2021 21:34
Heb je Java geïnstalleerd en gebruik je Chrome of Edge? Want bijvoorbeeld in Firefox werkt het niet.
+1orvintax
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 22:09
Ik gebruik altijd Firefox en dit geeft voor mij geen problemen. Waar loop jij dan tegen aan met Firefox?
+1ToTheBone
@Danny the dog27 mei 2021 22:44
???
Nooit wat van gemerkt, doet het hier prima in Firefox.
0Danny the dog
@ToTheBone27 mei 2021 22:59
Vreemd… Bij mij wou die echt niet. Wel met een oude versie, maar niet met een nieuwere… Staat me even niet meer bij welke melding ik kreeg. Maar heb wel tegen al m’n principes in Chrome gedownload…
0gerb_1963
@Danny the dog30 mei 2021 21:14
Zover kom ik niet. Het installeren van de software lukt al niet. Laat staan het gebruik. Verder zou ik van een groot merk mogen verwachten dat ik me niet met zulke vragen bezig hoef te houden.
+1stijnos1991
27 mei 2021 20:05
Steeds meer klachten.. wat raden ze over het algemeen aan als alternatief als het gaat om prosumer access points?
+1jeffreytigch
@stijnos199127 mei 2021 20:30
Aruba instant on van HP, mooie apparaten. Wel weinig in te stellen. Anders kan je voor Aruba Instant gaan.
+1BHQ
@jeffreytigch28 mei 2021 06:15
Maar geen mogelijkheid om ze lokaal te beheren (anders dan een app?) zonder van een cloudproduct afhankelijk te zijn.
+1jeffreytigch
@BHQ28 mei 2021 07:52
Aruba Instant heeft een lokale controller. Geen centraal management voor multi-tenant helaas.
+1BHQ
@jeffreytigch28 mei 2021 20:28
Instant wel, Instant On niet (de switches wel, de access points niet).
+1Rataplan_
@BHQ28 mei 2021 07:07
Daarom viel die keuze bij ons aan destijds voor onze klanten. We willen de afhankelijkheden beperken en zelf de controller kunnen hosten en beheren.
+1renelis
@jeffreytigch27 mei 2021 20:50
Ik begrijp niet dat je hiervoor minnetjes krijgt.
Aruba Instant heeft Aruba Central en zeker de instap accesspoints hebben een vergelijkbare prijs met dezelfde functionaliteiten.

Werkt in alle gevallen beter dan de 13 in een dozijn ASUS routers met 12 antennes en de Wifi6 sticker

Overigens draai al ruim 5 jaar naar volle tevredenheid met Ubiquiti USG-Pro, CloudKey+ (recente upgrade) en 3x AC-Pro accesspoints.

[Reactie gewijzigd door renelis op 27 mei 2021 20:56]

+1orvintax
@stijnos199127 mei 2021 21:35
Aruba van HP, EnGenius (die naam hoor ik het meest vallen als vervanging voor Unifi), MikroTik met hun CAPSman software (alhoewel dat wat geavanceerder spul is dan Unifi), TP-Link Omada en vast nog andere.

Heb zelf met geen van alle ervaring, maar dit is wat ik voorbij heb zien komen :)
0miw
@stijnos199128 mei 2021 14:15
Kijk een naar Omada van TP-LInk.
+1powerboat
27 mei 2021 19:15
Ik vond het een prima stukje software, maar ubiquiti laat de laatste tijd wel steekjes vallen met half bakken software of updates.
+1Ethirty
@powerboat27 mei 2021 19:56
Ze zijn al meer dan een jaar geleden die weg in geslagen. Ik heb er zo vaak ruzie mee gehad dat ik het bekenden al meer niet meer durf te adviseren het zelf in te regelen.

En dan hebben we het nog niet over een verplicht account in de cloud, ongevraagd data verzamelen, die hack laatst. Dat heeft het vertrouwen flink geschaad.
0rinkel
@Ethirty27 mei 2021 20:19
Volgens mij is dat niet verplicht.
Als je een nieuwe controller opzet is er een optie (al wat verborgen) om een locale user te gebruiken.

Verder vind ik dat die nieuwe layout de plank wat mis slaat.
Meeste zaken zijn gewoon niet meer logisch opgezet. Het moet er vooral “mooi” uit zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rinkel op 27 mei 2021 20:22]

0Redstone
@rinkel27 mei 2021 20:33
volgens mij kan je locale user pas aanmaken na activatie met een online account. En als je een locale admin user hebt kan je daarmee de online user verwijderen en/of cloud control uitzetten.
+1rinkel
@Redstone27 mei 2021 20:56
Ik heb net een nieuwe controller opgezet in Ubuntu. Versie 6.2.25 (volgens mij de laatste)
Ging prima zonder cloud account en alleen een lokale account.

Ik heb er schermafdrukken van gemaakt en kan deze wel in het topic posten.

Edit:
In het topic gepost

Edit2
Dit werkt alleen op eigen hardware, dus niet op UDM/Cloudkey/etc

[Reactie gewijzigd door rinkel op 27 mei 2021 21:29]

0Ethirty
@rinkel27 mei 2021 20:40
Niet als je hun hardware gebruikt. Of je moet bijv eerst een oude firmware van de cloudkey downgraden.
+1orvintax
@powerboat27 mei 2021 19:46
Yep, ook aan de firmware kant, waar je van zou verwachten dat ze daar tijdens QC extra streng op zijn. Het brengt ook een dilemma want er zitten ook gewoon security patches tussen. Dus je moet steeds de afweging maken tussen functionaliteit en beveiliging. Ik ben ondertussen blij dat ik het enkel thuis draai.
0oscar oscar
@powerboat27 mei 2021 22:34
Ubiquiti staat al jaren bekend met hun beta software releases. Altijd even afwachten met updates en zorgen voor goede backups van de controller.
Voor grote klanten gebruiken we het al enige tijd niet meer. Voor kleinere bedrijven is het prijs/kwaliteit wel interessant.
0Rataplan_
@oscar oscar28 mei 2021 07:05
Wat gebruiken jullie bij klanten nu? Wij hebben tig Unifi installaties bij meest mkb, maar we beginnen er ook op terug te komen..
+1BartJ72
27 mei 2021 19:20
Draait deze update al niet één a twee weken? Bij mij is het althans al een tijdje geleden ge-update.
+1LighScan
@BartJ7227 mei 2021 19:24
Klopt inderdaad, 13 dagen oud om precies te zijn.

Maar alsnog goed dat Tweakers erover bericht. _/-\o_
+1Ongepast
27 mei 2021 20:48
Zitten hier ook nog steeds die advertenties in het dashboard ingebakken of is dat eruit gehaald sinds 6.1.71?
+1david-v
@Ongepast27 mei 2021 21:44
Het meest irritante ooit ja, een dashboard waarvan 40% voor reclame is van hun eigen producten. Dat je dat niet eens kan uitzetten of verkleinen |:( . Ik mag hopen dat ze dat er echt uit hebben gehaald!
0oscar oscar
@david-v27 mei 2021 22:38
Net nog even gekeken want was me nog nooit opgevallen. Ik zie nergens reclame (6.1.71).
Misschien omdat we hier zo'n 25 verschillende producten hebben aangemeld op de controller en reclame enkel getoond wordt aan diegenen met handvol producten? Ook bij klanten nog nooit gezien of opmerking gekregen.
0david-v
@oscar oscar28 mei 2021 00:26
Je krijgt het alleen te zien in de nieuwe gui en als je geen usg hebt blijkbaar. Zie hier
0mysticyx
@Ongepast27 mei 2021 22:15
Ben ik ook benieuwd naar, ja.
0Derice
@Ongepast27 mei 2021 22:36
Geen last van.
Heb de controller in een container draaien op mij Raspberry pi. In een andere container draait pi-hole. Dat lost de advertenties op.
En anders kun je ook vast wel een local DNS hostfile aanpassen op je controller systeem dat het URL van de ads naar 127.0.0.1 laat verwijzen.

Verder eens dat reclame niet in beheer software hoort. Ook al is het voor het eigen product.
0mvn23
@Derice28 mei 2021 07:50
Gaat niet werken. De ad in kwestie wordt vanaf de controller geserveerd. Adblock kan wel een oplossing zijn, maar is een belachelijke workaround voor een probleem dat in eerste instantie niet had moeten bestaan.
+1Himalaya
27 mei 2021 20:02
Ik heb wat firewall betreft toch weer afscheid genomen, vind inderdaad de Cloud afhankelijkheid steeds minder fijn. Ook met UniFi Protect op zoek naar een alternatief, vind de camera’s prima maar dat de app niet werkt als er geen internet is vind ik toch wel een flink minpunt. Verder werkt het allemaal wel prima en met de access points meer dan tevreden, maar ik installeer niks meer zonder eerst naar de ervaringen van anderen te kijken.
0bazzi
@Himalaya27 mei 2021 20:07
Dat heb ik met de dream machine.... Mooi ding. Maar als internet weg is kom je er gewoon niet op.... Lekker handig....
+1jimzz
@bazzi27 mei 2021 20:12
Je kunt in je udm users aanmaken, lokaal. Als je dat gedaan hebt kun je de cloud uitschakelen mocht je dat willen en kun je gewoon inloggen met je lokale account.

Tip, gebruik je wel cloud? Want protect of access wil dat je dat gebruikt? Stel dan 2factor authentication in! Daarnaast kun je nog steeds een lokaal account maken (of meerdere) met specifieke toegangsrechten. Handig als je het ook wilt koppelen met software als Home Assistant.
0Himalaya
@jimzz27 mei 2021 21:22
Maar als ik gewoon thuis ben en de Protect app gebruik die gewoon contact maakt met de cloudkey plus vind ik het wel heel vervelend om steeds 2 factor te moeten gebruiken, alleen omdat Ubiquity vind dat het ook dan via de cloud moet. Ik heb een camera in een egelhuisje hangen en mijn vrouw wordt helemaal gek van de 2fa dus er maar weer af gehaald. Als ik buiten de deur ben vind ik het prima, maar thuis wil ik er gewoon rechtstreeks mee kunnen communiceren, en nu werk dat alleen vanaf de pc met een browser, de app op iPad en iPhone wil dat echt niet. 2fa dus uit en een andere NG firewall geplaatst.

Vertrouwen in Ubiquity heeft wel een deuk opgelopen de afgelopen tijd.. Aan de rand van mijn netwerk wil ik ze dus niet meer hebben zitten.
0jimzz
@Himalaya27 mei 2021 21:23
Thuis inloggen met je lokale account, dan kun je 2fa aan laten voor cloud.
0Himalaya
@jimzz27 mei 2021 21:26
In de de UniFi Protect app kan dat dus niet…

Voor het beheer van mij AP’s doe ik dat inderdaad, en heb ik cloud helemaal uit staan

[Reactie gewijzigd door Himalaya op 27 mei 2021 21:27]

+1jimzz
@Himalaya27 mei 2021 21:30
Nee, die users maak je op je unifi users pagina, waarna je je lokale account toegang geeft tot protect.

In dit scenario heb je dus cloud en local beide aan staan. De app werkt inderdaad niet zonder cloud, al zou dat naar mijn weten wel toegevoegd worden. Maar in dit scenario verander je enkel je thuis situatie en inloggen op je unifi systeem. Protect op de browser werkt dan inderdaad wel.

Maar log je normaal iedere keer in dan als je de app opent? Ik hoef nooit in te loggen als ik de app open namelijk, ik heb ook cloud en local.
0Himalaya
@jimzz27 mei 2021 21:50
Nee, hoeft niet elke keer, je kunt op de site van ubiquity bij je accountgegevens ik aangeven hoe lang je 2fa token geldig is en inderdaad de hebben al heel lang de toezegging gedaan dat de app ook lokaal zou werken (en dat doet hij ook zodra je er in zit, dan werkt alles lokaal). Op het forum van Ubiquity kun je heel veel topics vinden over dit soort zaken en daar heb ik heel wat uren doorgebracht. En ja, het kan allemaal best maar het is niet gebruiksvriendelijk en lang niet altijd logisch.

Zo hebben ze ook ineens op de Cloudkey gen2 het admin account omgegooid van je lokale admin account naar je cloud account en daarbij ook de url’s aangepast. Had het allemaal prima draaien en kwam er ineens niet meer in met mijn eigen account, na wat zoeken kwam ik er achter dat ik ineens een ander account moest gebruiken… en natuurlijk had ik de releasenotes moeten lezen… maar dat verwachte ik niet. Maar een wijze les, nu update ik niks meer zonder de releasenotes en ervaringen van anderen gelezen te hebben. En dan begin ik eerst met de switch in de schuur en het AP in m’n werkplaats en op het terras. Een weekje later ga ik dan in huis verder met de andere switches en AP’s.

Het is echt wel mooi spul maar vind het de laatste jaren toch wat achteruitgegaan, en werk er al lang mee en heb 3 switches, camera’s en 4 AP’s en Cloudkey plus gen2 in gebruik en ook de USG lange tijd gebruikt. Zit dus in het ecosysteem en zal er niet zomaar uitstappen. Maar blijft er ook niet meer automatisch in zitten. Met de firewall ben ik er dus al uitgestapt.

Ze zouden nog steeds op m’n shortlist staan maar wellicht niet meer bovenaan.
0bazzi
@jimzz27 mei 2021 21:54
Hmmm toch eens induiken. Ik merkte dat gewoon de device niet bereikbaar was als m'n internet toegang wegviel. Maar zal het eens beter onderzoeken ;)
0metalant
@jimzz28 mei 2021 08:45
Bedankt voor de tip!
+1Sfynx
27 mei 2021 22:38
An updated/current version of Java 8 must be installed on the system hosting the UniFi Network Application. Java 9 and later are not yet supported.
Dat vind ik wel schokkend eigenlijk, publieke ondersteuning is toch allang afgelopen voor die versie? Maar blijkbaar is er wel tijd voor getinker aan de UI, waarbij een deel van de functionaliteit alleen in de oude zit en een deel alleen in de nieuwe.
Ondertussen kan je nog steeds veelgevraagde dingen zoals meerdere WAN IP's met bijbehorende routing niet via de UI instellen, ik vind dat ze hun prioriteiten niet op orde hebben bij een product waar ze het midden- en kleinbedrijf mee willen aanspreken.
+1robbinwehl
28 mei 2021 00:47
Mhh de software is verder “wel oke”
Maar de constante firmware updates met allerlei enorme veranderingen storen mij t meest.

Daarnaast;
Heb je auto update aanstaan op usg of dm
Kan dat zo je hele netwerk om zeep helpen.

Unifi zeker mooi spul, ook voor complexere omgevingen ( overview gui dan niet meer gebruiken trouwens 8)7 )
Maar zit je op een stabiele firmware overweeg dan om niet te upgraden is mijn mening.

Edit: goed onderzoeken alvorens je upgrade, of dit eerst in een testomgeving uitrollen uiteraard

[Reactie gewijzigd door robbinwehl op 28 mei 2021 00:48]

+1PhilipsFan
28 mei 2021 03:08
Zijn jullie nu niet een beetje spijkers op laag water aan het zoeken? Natuurlijk zal er vast ruimte voor verbetering zijn en zullen er vast bugs in zitten, maar over het algemeen werkt UniFi echt wel heel goed. 2 maanden geleden mijn hele netwerk omgekat naar UniFi (een UDM en nog een extra AP) en het is nog nooit zo stabiel geweest. Kinderen klagen nooit meer over slechte wifi en ook het gastennetwerk doet het feilloos.

Cloud-account is inderdaad jammer, maar als het eenmaal is ingericht heb je het in principe niet meer nodig. Je kunt voor je eigen account ook lokale gegevens aanmaken en je kunt extra gebruikers aanmaken. Verder stel ik de statistieken erg op prijs, ik heb nog nooit zo goed inzage gehad waar het netwerk voor gebruikt wordt. Ook erg fijn is de makkelijke configuratie van de wifi-kanalen, dat was in mijn vorige configuratie (met een Asus RT-AC87 en een oude D-Link als extra access point) altijd een heel gedoe om in te stellen.

Ik ben er iig erg tevreden over!

Edit: WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK!!
Net deze update geïnstalleerd en nu flikkert mijn WiFi om de haverklap om? Alleen op de bovenverdieping. Nou, so much voor betrouwbaarheid.

Edit 2: Een van de Access Points was zichzelf steeds aan het herstarten. Na een reboot doet hij het weer normaal. Toch heb ik juist Unifi gekocht om dit soort problemen niet meer te hebben...

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhilipsFan op 28 mei 2021 22:36]

+1Tranzy
28 mei 2021 07:37
Ik vind het op zich prettig werken tot je een kleine wijziging moet aanbrengen. Dan knalt wifi eruit en duurt het wel 5 minuten tot iedereen weer verbonden is.
Als ik een extra wifi netwerk toevoeg snap ik dat de APs moeten provisionen maar doe dat dan 1 tegelijk.
Start de AP eigenlijk opnieuw op bij elke aanpassing?
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee