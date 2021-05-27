Ubiquiti Networks heeft een stabiele versie vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 6.2.25 als versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina uit te proberen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Bugfixes

Fix manual alerts migration issue for standalone setups.

Known issues

L3 adoption of UBB does not work properly.

Additional information

(Recommended) - Create an up-to-date backup before upgrading your UniFi Network Application settings in the event any issues are encountered.

Existing UniFi Network Applications must be on one of the following versions in order to upgrade directly to this version:

Existing UniFi Network Applications must be on one of the following versions in order to upgrade directly to this version: 6.2.25 and earlier 6.2.x versions. 6.1.71 and earlier 6.1.x versions. 6.0.45 and earlier 6.0.x versions. 5.14.25 and earlier 5.14.x versions. 5.13.33 and earlier 5.13.x versions. 5.12.72 and earlier 5.12.x versions. 5.11.52 and earlier 5.11.x versions. 5.10.27 and earlier 5.10.x versions. 5.9.33 and earlier 5.9.x versions. 5.8.30 and earlier 5.8.x versions. 5.7.28 and earlier 5.7.x versions. 5.6.42 and earlier 5.6.x versions. Most earlier versions are also supported for direct upgrade, going back to 3.1.0.

UniFi Network Application updates may cause your adopted devices to reprovision.

An updated/current version of Java 8 must be installed on the system hosting the UniFi Network Application. Java 9 and later are not yet supported.

As of UniFi Network Application version 5.9, if using Cloud Access, the host system/device requires outbound 8883/tcp to be open/unrestricted. Find up-to-date port requirements here.

Minimum supported device firmware for U6-Series devices is 5.29.0, UAP/USW is 4.0.9, and for USG it's 4.4.34.

If you have any 'service dns forwarding options' configuration defined in config.gateway.json, it will overwrite the provisioning of statically defined name servers, leaving you with no DNS. Either remove the 'service dns forwarding options' portion of config.gateway.json, or add additional 'options' lines defining name servers, such as 'server=1.1.1.1', 'server=8.8.8.8', etc.

Microsoft Windows specific

Users running 64-bit Windows should only have 64-bit Java installed. If you have 32-bit Java installed then we recommend uninstalling it.

macOS Specific

We stopped bundling Java as of UniFi Network 5.11.47. If you're installing that release or later please make sure you have manually installed a current release of Java 8 beforehand. Only the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) is required.

Oracle JRE 8 offers the simplest path as it will simply "just work" without requiring any changes. We may investigate alternative JVMs and update this message accordingly.

Debian/Ubuntu specific