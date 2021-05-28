Software-update: Microsoft Edge 91.0.864.37

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 91 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. Microsoft heeft voor versie 91, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, nog geen release notes uitgebracht, anders dan informatie over beveiligingsupdates, maar bij XDA Developers is de volgende informatie te vinden:

Microsoft releases Edge 91 with shopping improvements

Right on schedule, Microsoft is releasing Edge 91 today. The company actually confirmed the release earlier this week at Build. It’s been on the release schedule for months too.

Specifically, what Microsoft announced at Build was that Edge is about to be the fastest browser for Windows 10. Indeed, this was something that it took pride in when Edge was home-grown. Now that it’s built on Chromium, the Redmond firm has had to find new ways of differentiating from Chrome.

It has a feature called Sleeping Tabs that keeps tabs from using memory if they’ve been in the background for a couple of hours. That feature is improved in Edge 91, now offering up to 82% memory savings. There’s also Startup Boost, which runs background processes at startup for a faster launch.

But again, this stuff was announced at Build. Alongside today’s launch, Microsoft is announcing new shopping features in Edge 91.

If you’re using Microsoft Edge, you’ve probably seen the built-in feature that finds coupons for you. When you’re buying something, you’ll see a notification that says it found 10 (or however many) potential coupons, and asks if you want to use them. When you say yes, it just goes down the list and tries to apply them to your order. Indeed, Microsoft has been pretty handy on getting users shopping discounts.

Now with Edge 91, it’s adding Bing Rebates. You have to be signed in with a Microsoft Rewards account to get it, and you’ll start getting cash back from purchases at over 300 stores. As seen in the image above, you’ll see a blue message that you can click on to access the deal.

Another thing you’ll be able to do is see the price history of a product that you’re looking at. This is all about knowing when to buy something, and it’s pretty self-explanatory.

Microsoft has really been working hard on making Edge the best browser for shopping online, and Microsoft Edge 91 improves on that. Indeed, shopping online is one of the top uses for a web browser, so it makes sense.

Another thing that’s new is that you can customize your browser themes. You’ve always been able to download themes through the Add-ons store, but now you’ll be able to select colors and such. Just go to Settings -> Appearance to get started.

Finally, in Microsoft Edge 91, you can now customize what you see on the new tab page. You can choose your interests and such, controlling what kind of headlines you see.

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 91.0.864.37
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (30)

+2Boss
28 mei 2021 08:50
Wat een treurige toevoeging. Shopping coupons en Bing Rebates. Niet echt iets wat ik van een brwoser verwacht. Stop dat er lekker als een extensie in. Zeker buiten de US want daar is dit waarschijnlijk niet eens bruikbaar.
+1Rataplan_
@Boss28 mei 2021 09:23
Ze blijven maar bloat erin stoppen waardoor een fonkelnieuw systeem weinig sneller werkt dan een nieuw systeem tien jaar terug, terwijl de hardware veel sneller is.
Ik zou graag zien dat er een courante browser was die zich bij de 'core business' hield in plaats van constant maar veranderen om het veranderen.
+2SMGGM
@Rataplan_28 mei 2021 14:43
Dat is het eeuwige probleem. Aan die core verdient Microsoft niets en dat is juist waar een commercieel bedrijf als Microsoft naar kijkt.

Ze beginnen met die core te bouwen en zien dat die "goed is" en dan evolueert het product met extra's die het bedrijf geld zullen opbrengen. Het is wat zoveel tech bedrijven aan het doen zijn, de klant lokken omdat ze alle problemen wegwerken waarmee de gebruiker wordt geconfronteerd zonder enige nadelen. Zodra ze op de markt gevestigd zijn pushen ze je naar een betaalmodel (LastPass), proppen ze het vol met dingen die je niet wilt (Foxit reader) of betaal je met je privacy (Chrome, Whatsapp). Natuurlijk een combinatie van die 3 is uiteraard ook mogelijk.
Finaal worden ze dan gewoon het kwaad waarvoor ze origineel het alternatief voor waren.

Als gebruiker kan je dan blijven "hoppen" naar het volgend alternatief, maar de meeste gebruikers blijven gewoon want ze zijn het beu, nemen het ongemak er maar bij,...

Het meest pijnlijk van heel deze situatie is natuurlijk dat ze soms nog "erger worden" het wat ze origineel wilde vervangen. Ik heb immers toch wat schrik van Google of Apple die mijn betaalverkeer gaat behandelen, Amazon als ze het monopolie hebben op online shoppen, uber eats als ze heer en meester zijn.
Je ziet het immers nu al in sommige sectoren met pakweg booking.com waar de overheid moet tussenkomen door de moordende contracten tussen hotels en booking.com, maaltijdbezorgers die hun prijzen beginnen op te slagen, Amazon dat als werkgever wordt aanzien als moderne slavernij,...
+1wes-
@Boss28 mei 2021 09:36
Ik heb dit een 7 maanden geleden al aangekaart bij de community manager van Edge (ging toen over prijs vergelijken in je collections), ook met de vraag waarom dit niet in een extensie gestopt kan worden zodat het minder bloated is.
"allemaal goede vragen waar ze niet direct een antwoord op had"
Ik ben sindsdien weer terug bij Firefox en als het moet Chrome.
+1parsa2020
@wes-28 mei 2021 11:49
Het goede antwoord daarop is waarschijnlijk: Omdat de meeste mensen het prima vinden en niet zoeken naar de lichtste en meest aanpasbare browser. Uiteindelijk is ook Microsoft een bedrijf wat zich richt op de massa, en de massa zoekt niet naar de snelste lichtegewicht optie maar naar hetgene wat het makkelijkste en het beste werkt. Voor die mensen hoeft het juist niet in een extensie, want dat is weer een extra stap terwijl de daadwerkelijke invloed er van waarschijnlijk onmerkbaar is als je kijkt naar grootte en snelheid.

Als Tweakers snap ik het idee, maar het gaat dan voor mijn gevoel wel echt om het idee. Qua snelheid en die 1mb aan extra code ga je er natuurlijk niks aan merken, dus het is vooral het idee dat het er schoon uit ziet. Als je naar Edge kijkt zit daar (net zoals Chrome hoor) natuurlijk uberhaupt heel veel in wat met een extensie kan, maar de browser is bedoeld als gemaksmiddel en niet als ultiem lichtgewicht.
+1twiFight
@parsa202028 mei 2021 14:41
Eens. Uiteindelijk wil ik het makkelijk configurabel in de settings hebben (Edge heeft daar ook een paar andere voorbeelden van die geheel uit te zetten zijn) en dat de code en UI elementen dan nooit geladen worden. Dan heb je theoretisch ook geen snelheidsverlies. Nog mooier is dat eenmalig vragen bij eerste gebruik, maar heel veel gebruikers vinden elke vraag maar lastig en ik heb ze regelmatig aan de telefoon die volledig in de paniek schieten door elke popup. Als Chrome dat dan niet doet (en ongevraagd 678543252457 features installeert en elke keer opstart) dan is dat voor die gebruikers al een reden Chrome te gebruiken, want 'die stelt niet van die lastige vragen'.
+1CAP-Team
@Boss28 mei 2021 16:36
Die coupon functionaliteit had niet gehoeven idd
+2Loller1

28 mei 2021 09:28
Feature updates
Identify network traffic originating from Microsoft Defender Application Guard containers at the proxy level. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 91, there’s built in support to tag network traffic originating from Application Guard containers, allowing enterprises to identify them and apply specific policies.

Support option to allow synchronizing Favorites from the host to the Edge Application Guard container. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 91, users have the option to configure Application Guard to synchronize their favorites from the host to the container. This ensures new favorites appear on the container as well.

'Current Page' option for printing PDF documents. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 91, we have added support for printing just the current page in view for PDF documents. You can do this by selecting the 'Current Page' option under the 'Pages' section in print dialog.

Support for Speech Recognition APIs. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 91, API support for speech recognition commands on Google.com and similar sites will be added. This feature is limited to a randomly selected group of users who have enabled experimentation. These users are giving feedback to the feature team.

Personalize your browser with new theme colors. Make Microsoft Edge your own with one of the fourteen new theme colors on the Settings -> Appearance page. You can also install custom themes from the Microsoft Edge Add-on site. Learn more

Policy updates
New policies
Six new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added:

ApplicationGuardTrafficIdentificationEnabled - Application Guard Traffic Identification
ExplicitlyAllowedNetworkPorts - Explicitly allowed network ports
ImportStartupPageSettings - Allow importing of startup page settings
MathSolverEnabled - Let users snip a Math problem and get the solution with a step-by-step explanation in Microsoft Edge
NewTabPageContentEnabled - Allow Microsoft News content on the new tab page
NewTabPageQuickLinksEnabled - Allow quick links on the new tab page
Obsoleted Policy
ProactiveAuthEnabled - Enable Proactive Authentication
+1Atheistus
28 mei 2021 11:31
Microsoft lijkt er maar niet in te slagen om het goed te krijgen. Ik gebruik Edge Chromium vanaf het begin, maar tot nu toe kan ik NPO of Netflix niet zonder problemen afspelen. Daarom gebruik ik Chrome voor dit soort streaming.
Ook het feit dat een niet actief tabblad na een tijdje altijd een refresh krijgt is eigenlijk onwerkbaar.
+2parsa2020
@Atheistus28 mei 2021 11:52
Je zou toch verwachten dat Netflix op Edge juist goed werkt, aangezien het de enige browser is op Windows waarmee je 4k (of zelfs 1080p) Netflix kunt bekijken en met Chrome vast zit op 720p. Zelf is dat eigenlijk de enige reden waarom ik Edge gebruik, voor de rest gebruik ik juist Chrome.
0MrFax
@parsa202028 mei 2021 12:12
Ja, Chrome heeft de certificatie niet voor 4K content en Edge wel. Beetje raar, want Chrome heeft de grootste genruikerspercentage. Het zal wel te maken hebben met de diepere Integratie van Edge in Windows, maar ja...
0parsa2020
@MrFax28 mei 2021 12:58
Volgens mij heeft het te maken met DRM die Chrome niet heeft, maar dat verklaart nog niet die 720p aangezien het op Chrome OS wel weer 1080p is. Het zou dus inderdaad best kunnen door de integratie, maar bijzonder is het wel.
0Atheistus
@parsa202028 mei 2021 14:19
De NPO is verre van 4K en werkt ook slecht. Of eigenlijk, nog slechter dan normaal. Want de NPO site is natuurlijk sowieso in alle opzichten waardeloos.
Dat Netflix op Edge 4K is wist ik niet. Maar eerlijk gezegd vind ik dat persoonlijk ook niet zo belangrijk.
+1corset
@Atheistus28 mei 2021 15:56
Dat heb ik juist andersom.. Bij Chrome moet ik standaard hardware acceleration uitzetten anders krijg ik 8400 streaming bugs. Bij Edge hoef ik niks aan te passen en werkt het out of the box. Daarom ben ik juist weg bij Chrome, constante issues met NPO/Netflix streamen
+1ivo1969
28 mei 2021 12:44
Ik heb google.nl als startpagina bij het opstarten, dat ging altijd goed maar nu wordt bij het opstarten new tab geopend .
Ik gebruik de extensie Nelli New Tab Page, maar als ik die uitschakel wordt ook niet google geopend maar een nieuwe tab.

Bij de instellingen heb ik duidelijke staan bij dat bij het opstarten van edge , google als start is, maar dat gebeurd dus niet?
0corset
@ivo196928 mei 2021 15:57
En als je de extensie uit zet? Want dit is gewoon een extension issue, geen Edge issue. Daar zal de developer van de extension iets in moeten ondernemen.
+1prinsvlad
@corset28 mei 2021 16:02
Ik heb geen extensies en alsnog werkt het niet
0ggj87
@prinsvlad28 mei 2021 18:17
Hier hetzelfde
0ivo1969
@corset28 mei 2021 16:01
is dus wel een Edge issue, zoals ik al zei, als ik Nelli New Tab Page uitschakel dan krijg ik niet google als startpagina, maar nieuw tablad van microsoft

Verder werkt het het wel binnen chrome

[Reactie gewijzigd door ivo1969 op 28 mei 2021 16:10]

0prinsvlad
@ivo196928 mei 2021 13:29
Klopt , probleem heb ik ook
0FerOne
@ivo196928 mei 2021 14:26
Ja inderdaad, heb ik ook, klote man! :(
0cc12
@ivo196928 mei 2021 21:41
Dat was voor mij de reden om Edge niet als standaard browser te gebruiken maar FireFox met een extensie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cc12 op 28 mei 2021 21:42]

0WhiteSnake76
@ivo196929 mei 2021 15:41
Hier ook, de Pagina waar hij mee zou moeten openen negeert hij en hij opent een nieuwe tab pagina, het stond nog steeds goed ingesteld, heb het ook opnieuw geprobeerd maar niks, krijg de nieuwe tab pagina.

Voor mij zelf zou het niet zo erg zijn, maar dit is de computer van mijn moeder die al op leeftijd is, en die snapt nu niet hoe ze weer op die pagina kan komen :(
0MGJR
28 mei 2021 13:54
Bij Internet options Startpagina veranderen
0ivo1969
@MGJR28 mei 2021 15:38
Dat mag je beter uitleggen, wat ik heb toch echt google als startpagina bij opstarten staan
0MGJR
@ivo196928 mei 2021 16:51
Configuratiescherm/Internetopties Startpagina veranderen naar wat je wil, in jouw geval Google
+1ivo1969
@MGJR28 mei 2021 17:52
dat is voor mijn weten voor internet explorer en niet voor Edge
0prinsvlad
@ivo196930 mei 2021 09:53
Wat bij mij gewerkt heeft is de Edge browser resetten. En vervolgens als eerste ''Aanbevolen instellingen'' te accepteren. Nadien de aanpassingen gedaan mbt start-pagina en New Tab. Et Voila.........
0ivo1969
@prinsvlad30 mei 2021 14:24
Ik heb niks veranderd, maar nu werkt het ineens weer goed bij beiden laptop's
0vulliw
28 mei 2021 16:54
heb precies het zelfde als ik in outlook klik op een verwijzing naar een webpagina
dan maakt hij 2 pagina's open de betreffende webpage en new tab geopend ??

Microsoft Edge is niet U standaardbrowser, kan het ook niet aanpassen
wel in Windows 10 daar staat hij standaard op Edge.

Ik word er niet goed van !!!

Instellingen terugzetten op de standaardwaarden, daarna werkte alles weer als van ouds

[Reactie gewijzigd door vulliw op 29 mei 2021 13:34]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

