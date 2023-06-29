Versie 15.43 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog sinds versie 15.42.6 is hieronder te vinden.

TeamViewer version 15.43.6 New features The new toolbar is now also used by the Host and QuickSupport after switching sides with the other participant. Improvements The new toolbar is now also used by the Host and QuickSupport after switching sides with the other participant.

It is now possible to connect directly from the search bar by typing the remote participant's ID. TeamViewer version 15.42.9 New features It is now possible to invite a partner from your Company Address Book into a running support session.

It is now possible to establish outgoing LAN connections using the IP address or hostname of the remote device.

Sessions are now started using prompt for confirmation by default. TeamViewer version 15.42.8 Bugfixes Fixed an issue with the options protection for basic device settings in the new user interface.