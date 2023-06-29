Software-update: TeamViewer 15.43.6

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.43 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog sinds versie 15.42.6 is hieronder te vinden.

TeamViewer version 15.43.6

New features
  • The new toolbar is now also used by the Host and QuickSupport after switching sides with the other participant.
Improvements
  It is now possible to connect directly from the search bar by typing the remote participant's ID.
  • It is now possible to connect directly from the search bar by typing the remote participant's ID.

TeamViewer version 15.42.9

New features
  • It is now possible to invite a partner from your Company Address Book into a running support session.
  • It is now possible to establish outgoing LAN connections using the IP address or hostname of the remote device.
  • Sessions are now started using prompt for confirmation by default.

TeamViewer version 15.42.8

Bugfixes
  • Fixed an issue with the options protection for basic device settings in the new user interface.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.43.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 29-06-2023 15:45 16

29-06-2023 • 15:45

16

Bron: TeamViewer

TeamViewer

Reacties (16)

Tricolores 29 juni 2023 15:51
Nog mensen die de nieuwe interface niet bepaald apprecieren?
Cavemen @Tricolores29 juni 2023 15:55
Ik had het al een tijd niet gebruikt en wilde laatst iemand even snel helpen, het was echt wel even zoeken hoe het nu werkte. Geef mij maar de oude interface
Lennyz @Cavemen29 juni 2023 16:59
De oude interface kan je activeren in de instellingen.
Cavemen @Lennyz29 juni 2023 17:10
Ga ik opzoeken, thanks!
thomastvd @Tricolores29 juni 2023 15:53
Zeker. Moet zeggen dat ik het niet veel meer gebruik ivm overstap naar Anydesk. Maar echt onoverzichtelijk!
marco-ruijter @Tricolores29 juni 2023 16:04
Ik vind de interface ronduit slecht. We zijn inmiddels bezig met een alternatief binnen ons bedrijf. Iedereen maar dan ook iedereen klaagt erover.
Tricolores @marco-ruijter1 juli 2023 08:33
Same, ook wij stappen over naar een concurrent.
Garfrost @Tricolores29 juni 2023 16:06
Ik kan er (redelijk) mee overweg, maar mijn collega's hebben er wat meer moeite mee.
Het feit dat je niet simpelweg meer een code kan invoeren om een quickassist over te nemen is echt een drama om uit te leggen. (/connect iedere keer invoeren, in plaats van simpelweg de code)
Wij gebruiken helaas niet voor elke klant vaste nummers of geinstalleerde clients omdat wij veelal via een andere tool de contract klanten afhandelen en teamviewer vooral voor incidentele helpdesk calls is of voor klanten zonder SLA, contracten of verplichtingen.

Helaas gebeurd het ook nog zeer vaak dat de nieuwe interface geen verbinding kan krijgen met een client, terwijl terugwisselen naar de oude het probleem verhelpt.

Er staan ook erg veel (voor ons) onzigge opties en profiel zaken tussen die totaal niet relevant zijn en niet uit te schakelen zijn.
Wij gebruiken steevast nog de oude interface, en bij elke poging te wisselen lopen wij tegen problemen met verbindingen aan en geven diezelfde feedback terug.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Garfrost op 23 juli 2024 17:34]

Ra_gdd 29 juni 2023 16:21
Oude UI terug krijgen.

HKCU/Software/Teamviewer/UIVersion
Value 2 = old design, 4 = new design
Lennyz @Ra_gdd29 juni 2023 17:00
Een andere optie is om het via de instellingen te veranderen.
Ra_gdd @Lennyz29 juni 2023 18:48
Maar dan je eerst een account aanmaken dacht ik om aan de instellingen te kunnen.
Met register aanpassing niet nodig.
SchulieBug @Ra_gdd30 juni 2023 11:28
HKLM\Software\TeamViewer\UIVersion=2 (DWord) is ook mogelijk (makkelijker als je deployment tools gebruikt als Ivanti automation) :)
kdekker 29 juni 2023 15:53
Ik :-). Zoek je op een computer, krijg je recent used, waar je verder niets mee kunt (en iets verder in de search results wel een connectie kunt maken). Maar ik had haast, dus ik heb nog niet zeer grondig de interface gebruikt. Dit viel alleen op als van 'he wat zit dat stom in elkaar'.
thalx 29 juni 2023 16:11
Sinds ze actief proberen het gebruik van ID's tegen te werken is teamviewer eigenlijk niet meer interessant.

Tevens ben ik al mijn opgeslagen computers kwijt, loopt de nieuwe interface steeds vast, zélfs bij het overschakelen naar de oude... wat een aanfluiting!

[Reactie gewijzigd door thalx op 23 juli 2024 17:34]

las3r 29 juni 2023 16:24
Nadat m'n licentie was gecancelled belden ze op, of ik niet met korting toch doorwou :9~ . Ik heb maar aangegeven dat het lastig concurreren is voor ze met Anydesk. "Ok I see".
DeSoepkip 17 juli 2023 09:46
Naast de nieuwe interface ben ik ook zeer ontevreden over de enorme prijsverhoging die ze er even doorheen drukken. Wat is een goede alternatief om (windows) werkplekken over te kunnen nemen wanneer mensen de helpdesk bellen?

