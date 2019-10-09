Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder FreeBSD, Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 4.8 van pgAdmin 4 de deur uitgedaan, waarin verschillende bugs zijn verholpen. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
pgAdmin 4 v4.13 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.13. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 46 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes here.
Notable changes in this release include:
- Added Gather Merge, Named Tuple Store Scan and Table Function Scan icon for explain module.
- Don't wait for the database connection before rendering the Query Tool UI, for improved UX.
- Allow configuration options to be set from the environment in the container distribution.
- Ensure editable and read-only columns in Query Tool should be identified by icons and tooltips in the column header.
- Add an Italian translation.
- Refactor Dockerfile to avoid needing to run supporting scripts (i.e. 'docker build .' will work) and minimise layers.
- Ensure Boolean columns should be editable using keyboard keys.
- Fix error while importing data to a table using Import/Export dialog and providing "Not null columns" option.
- Fix an issue where oid column should not be pasted when copy/paste row is used on query output containing the oid column.
- Ensure port and username should not be mandatory when a service is provided.
- Unescape HTML entities in database names in the Query Tool title bar.
- Fix PGADMIN_SERVER_JSON_FILE environment variable support in the container.
- Ensure sequence with negative value should be created.
- Fix issue where EXEC script doesn't write the complete script for Procedures.