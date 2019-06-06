Voor het beheren van PostgreSQL-databases kun je gebruikmaken van pgAdmin. Dit is een zeer uitgebreide databasemanager die te gebruiken is onder verschillende besturingssystemen, waaronder FreeBSD, Linux en Windows. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.8 van pgAdmin 4 de deur uitgedaan, waarin verschillende bugs zijn verholpen. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
pgAdmin 4 v4.8 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 4 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes here.
Notable changes in this release include:
pgAdmin 4 v4.7 Released
- Allow the UI layout to be fully locked or to prevent docking changes.
- Fix the issue of accessing the SQL for Views and Materialized Views. Regression of pluralisation of folder names.
- Omit the geometry viewer in the Query Tool from layout saving.
- Improve the performance of explain plan by embedding the images only when downloading it.
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.7. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 22 bug fixes. For more details please see the release notes here.
Notable changes in this release include:
pgAdmin 4 v4.6 Released
- Fixed CSRF security vulnerability issue, per Alvin Lindstam.
- Added Master Password to increase the security of saved passwords.
- In server mode, update all the saved server credentials when user password is changed.
- Fix the responsive layout of the main menu bar.
- Fix file browser path issue which occurs when client is on Windows and server is on Mac/Linux.
- Clarify wording for the NO INHERIT option on constraints, per Michel Feinstein.
- Update the UI logo.
- Relax the permission check on the directory containing the config database, as it may fail in some environments such as OpenShift.
- Stop using application/x-javascript as a mime type and use the RFC-compliant application/javascript instead.
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.6. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 17 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes here.
Notable changes in this release include:
pgAdmin 4 v4.5 Released
- Depend on psycopg2-binary in the Python wheel, rather than psycopg2.
- Added support for Default Partition.
- Ensure that record should be add/edited for root partition table with primary keys.
- Ensure the treeview shows all sequences except those used to implement IDENTITY columns (which can be edited as part of the column). Show all if Show System Objects is enabled.
- Prevent duplicate columns being included in reverse engineered SQL for tables.
- Ensure sanity of the permissions on the storage and session directories and the config database.
- Ensure that on clicking Delete button should not delete rows immediately from the database server, it should be deleted when Save button will be clicked.
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 4.5. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes over 5 bug fixes. For more details please see the release notes here.
Notable changes in this release include:
- Ensure that pgAdmin4 should work properly with psycopg2 v2.8.
- Fixed 'Change Password' issue for SCRAM authentication.
- Ensure that two consecutive SELECT statements should work properly.
- Relabel the Save button on the datagrid text editor to avoid confusion with the actual Save button that updates the database.