MongoDB is een crossplatform-, document-oriented database. Het is een zogenaamde nosql-database, wat inhoudt dat het geen tabellen in een relationele database gebruikt, maar json-achtige documenten met dynamische schema's, iets wat MongoDB 'bson' noemt. De naam MongoDB is afgeleid van het Engelse woord 'humongous'. De database leent zich dan ook prima voor grote omgevingen en kent gebruikers als eBay, SourceForge en Coinbase. Het ontwikkelteam heeft alweer even geleden versies 4.2.1, 4.0.13 en 3.6.15 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:
Version 4.2.1 - Issues fixed:
Version 4.0.13 - Issues fixed:
- SERVER-37768: Platform Support: Add Community & Enterprise Debian 10 x64
- SERVER-37772: Platform Support: Add Community & Enterprise RHEL 8 x64
- SERVER-41506: Track metrics associated with a node calling an election
- SERVER-41499: Track number of elections called for each reason in serverStatus
- SERVER-42518: Wildcard index plans miss results when the query path has multiple subsequent array indexes
- SERVER-42856: Transactions with write can be sent to the wrong shard
Version 3.6.15 - Issues fixed:
- SERVER-37690: countDocuments throws an error when matching 0 document
- SERVER-41939: Connect to fastest LDAP server first
- WT-4869: Stop adding cache pressure when eviction is falling behind
- WT-4882: Improve checkpoint performance when there are large metadata pages
- WT-4898: Don’t allow the eviction server to reconcile if it’s busy
- SERVER-39004: Introduce a quota mechanism for the overflow file
- SERVER-38994: Step down on SIGTERM
- SERVER-40355: rs.config that contains an _id greater than the number of nodes will crash
- SERVER-43074: Do not use a global variable to encode ‘multikeyPath’ information when writing out catalog documents
- WT-4869: Stop adding cache pressure when eviction is falling behind