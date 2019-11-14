MongoDB is een crossplatform-, document-oriented database. Het is een zogenaamde nosql-database, wat inhoudt dat het geen tabellen in een relationele database gebruikt, maar json-achtige documenten met dynamische schema's, iets wat MongoDB 'bson' noemt. De naam MongoDB is afgeleid van het Engelse woord 'humongous'. De database leent zich dan ook prima voor grote omgevingen en kent gebruikers als eBay, SourceForge en Coinbase. Het ontwikkelteam heeft alweer even geleden versies 4.2.1, 4.0.13 en 3.6.15 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 4.2.1 - Issues fixed: SERVER-37768: Platform Support: Add Community & Enterprise Debian 10 x64

SERVER-37772: Platform Support: Add Community & Enterprise RHEL 8 x64

SERVER-41506: Track metrics associated with a node calling an election

SERVER-41499: Track number of elections called for each reason in serverStatus

SERVER-42518: Wildcard index plans miss results when the query path has multiple subsequent array indexes

SERVER-42856: Transactions with write can be sent to the wrong shard Version 4.0.13 - Issues fixed: SERVER-37690: countDocuments throws an error when matching 0 document

SERVER-41939: Connect to fastest LDAP server first

WT-4869: Stop adding cache pressure when eviction is falling behind

WT-4882: Improve checkpoint performance when there are large metadata pages

WT-4898: Don’t allow the eviction server to reconcile if it’s busy Version 3.6.15 - Issues fixed: SERVER-39004: Introduce a quota mechanism for the overflow file

SERVER-38994: Step down on SIGTERM

SERVER-40355: rs.config that contains an _id greater than the number of nodes will crash

SERVER-43074: Do not use a global variable to encode ‘multikeyPath’ information when writing out catalog documents

