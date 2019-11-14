Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MongoDB 4.2.1 / 4.0.13 / 3.6.15

MongoDB logo (75 pix)MongoDB is een crossplatform-, document-oriented database. Het is een zogenaamde nosql-database, wat inhoudt dat het geen tabellen in een relationele database gebruikt, maar json-achtige documenten met dynamische schema's, iets wat MongoDB 'bson' noemt. De naam MongoDB is afgeleid van het Engelse woord 'humongous'. De database leent zich dan ook prima voor grote omgevingen en kent gebruikers als eBay, SourceForge en Coinbase. Het ontwikkelteam heeft alweer even geleden versies 4.2.1, 4.0.13 en 3.6.15 uitgebracht, met de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 4.2.1 - Issues fixed:
  • SERVER-37768: Platform Support: Add Community & Enterprise Debian 10 x64
  • SERVER-37772: Platform Support: Add Community & Enterprise RHEL 8 x64
  • SERVER-41506: Track metrics associated with a node calling an election
  • SERVER-41499: Track number of elections called for each reason in serverStatus
  • SERVER-42518: Wildcard index plans miss results when the query path has multiple subsequent array indexes
  • SERVER-42856: Transactions with write can be sent to the wrong shard
Version 4.0.13 - Issues fixed:
  • SERVER-37690: countDocuments throws an error when matching 0 document
  • SERVER-41939: Connect to fastest LDAP server first
  • WT-4869: Stop adding cache pressure when eviction is falling behind
  • WT-4882: Improve checkpoint performance when there are large metadata pages
  • WT-4898: Don’t allow the eviction server to reconcile if it’s busy
Version 3.6.15 - Issues fixed:
  • SERVER-39004: Introduce a quota mechanism for the overflow file
  • SERVER-38994: Step down on SIGTERM
  • SERVER-40355: rs.config that contains an _id greater than the number of nodes will crash
  • SERVER-43074: Do not use a global variable to encode ‘multikeyPath’ information when writing out catalog documents
  • WT-4869: Stop adding cache pressure when eviction is falling behind
Versienummer 4.2.1 / 4.0.13 / 3.6.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MongoDB
Download https://www.mongodb.com/download-center#community
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 14-11-2019 09:220

14-11-2019 • 09:22

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: MongoDB

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

MongoDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrische auto

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True