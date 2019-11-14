De grondlegger van blockchains en cryptovaluta, en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, die eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar het huidige Monero, vanwege onenigheid onder de ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.15.0.0, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

v0.15.0.0 'Carbon Chamaeleon' released!



This is the CLI v0.15.0.0 'Carbon Chamaeleon' major release, which a user, service, merchant, pool operator, or exchange should run to be sufficiently prepared for the scheduled protocol upgrade of November 30 (for which more information can be found here). This release contains new features as well as bug fixes and performance improvements.



Some highlights of this major release are: Android builds

Better readline support

Info leak fixes when an adversary can perform traffic analysis between a wallet and a node

New PoW based on random instructions, adapted to CPUs

Pay for service system (either for nodes to offer paid RPC, or third parties to offer services paid for via monero mining)

Optional Tor/I2P transaction relay for privacy (block relay being done on clearnet)

New gen_ssl_cert tool to generate SSL certificates suitable for Monero usage

Difficulty can now range 128 bits

Windows logging colour support

SSL timeout fixes

New wallet commands: public_nodes, restore_height

New daemon commands: set_bootstrap_daemon

New daemon RPC: flush_cache, get_public_nodes, set_bootstrap_daemon

New wallet RPC: edit_address_book

New wallet command line switches: --no-zmq, --restore-from-seed, --extra-entropy, --rpc-bind-ipv6-address, --rpc-use-ipv6, --rpc-require-ipv4

New wallet settings: ignore-outputs-above, ignore-outputs-below, export-format

New dameon commands: --tx-proxy, --p2p-bind-ipv6-address, --p2p-bind-port-ipv6, --rpc-bind-ipv6-address, --p2p-use-ipv6, --rpc-use-ipv6, --p2p-require-ipv4, --rpc-require-ipv4, --keep-alt-blocks

Fees are now based on median block weight

Daemons can now optionally sync off pruned data

Consensus changes: forbid transaction with just one output, use effective median block weight for penalty, enforced 10 block minimum output age for use in rings, reject signatures in coinbase txes, reject v1 coinbase txes

Python3 compatibility in tests

Many more tests

Translations now use Pootle rather than Weblate

Guard against generating bad block templates in pathological case

Fix get_reserve_proof when some outputs are sent but not mined yet

New locked field in get_transfers/get_{bulk_,}_payments

Fixes for syncing on big endian

Verification speedups

add pruned and publicrpc flags to print_pl

Automatic public nodes discovery and bootstrap daemon switching

New release field to get_version daemon RPC

Ledger improvements

Some protection against isolation by rotating a small amount of nodes

New seed node

The wallet can now export data in ASCII (text) format

Inactivity lock in wallet

Peer list sanitization

riscv 64 bit support

Various networking fixes and improvements

Better Unicode support in RPC

IPv6 support

Standalone payment IDs creation code removed

Allow blocking whole subnets

export_key_images and export_outputs can now export incrementally or fully

Many improvements in depends build system

Remove dead xiala.net from default DNS resolvers

RPC connections are now affected by bans

Misc DoS and robustness fixes

Fix v1 transaction retrieval from the txpool

White noise system to frustrate traffic analysis

delay IGP probing on startup

Fix committing some data to the database on batch error

allow exporting blocks.dat format from a pruned blockchain

Fix wallet SSL cert issues

alt_chain_info can now display information about a particular alt chain

Keep alternative blocks in LMDB

User prompt when a tx sends more than one old output