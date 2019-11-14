Netgear heeft voor zijn M4300-switches nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 12.0.9.3 als versienummer. Deze layer-3 stackable managed switches beschikken, afhankelijk van de uitvoering, over 8 tot 96 1000Base-T- of 10GBase-T-ethernetpoorten met een rj45- of spf+-aansluiting. Ook is het mogelijk om PoE+ toe te voegen. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave vermeldt het volgende:

Applicable Models: M4300-12X12F (XSM4324S)

M4300-16X (XSM4316PA)

M4300-16X (XSM4316PB)

M4300-24X (XSM4324CS)

M4300-24X24F (XSM4348S)

M4300-24XF (XSM4324FS)

M4300-28G (GSM4328S)

M4300-28G-PoE+ (GSM4328PA)

M4300-28G-PoE+ (GSM4328PB)

M4300-48X (XSM4348CS)

M4300-48XF (XSM4348FS)

M4300-52G (GSM4352S)

M4300-52G-PoE+ (GSM4352PA)

M4300-52G-PoE+ (GSM4352PB)

M4300-8X8F (XSM4316S)

M4300-96X(XSM4396S) New Features and Enhancements: Compliant with California Privacy Law: Force user to change the default password on first login to the device

Packaged configuration scripts to set/clear QoS settings for Dante devices.

Support new HDMI Card IO module TPM404H for M4300-96X platform

Support new M4300 hardware models M4300-16X, M4300-24XF & M4300-48XF

IGMP Snooping enhancement so that NETGEAR switches can be used as a plug-and-play for audio and video applications.

Support PTP end to end Transparent Clock

In the web GUI “LAG Configuration” page, replace "Active Ports" field with “Down Ports” for each LAG group to easily spot the offline member port

Added commands ‘show igmpsnooping mrouter interface all’ & ‘show mldsnooping mrouter interface all‘ to show which ports are in mrouter mode.

Packaged configuration scripts to enable/disable IGMP Snooping commands Bug Fixes: LAGs between the core Switches in stack and other managed switches randomly go down

Decoders are getting flooded with video stream even when they are not subscribed.

In a stack environment, after reloading the device, sometimes member unit port status was either "Detach" or "link down"

Change default hash mode for LACP lag interface and stack interface to 2

Flow control operational state is not becoming Active on 1G SFP links

PoE task is running even though PoE is disabled

Vulnerability alert: Linux DOS issue

Unknown multicast packets flooded to all ports.

GUI cannot login when the user clicks 'Enter' button after entering correct username/password

Card probe improvements for M4300-96X IO cards APM408C, APM408P, APM408F & APM402XL

IGMP member port got removed from multicast table without clear reason

100M ports auto negotiation doesn't work when the switch reboots unless port is removed and added back.

DUT popup error when set LAG hash mode 7 on M4300-52G-PoE Known Issues: When a 40G port on APM402XL is expanded into 4 10G ports, these 10G ports cannot be configured as stacking port due to hardware limitation

The 40G port can be expanded into four 10G ports via new ‘hardware profile portmode’ command, but this command will not retain across stack failover from stack master to standby unit.

User could pre-configure a APM402XL before the module is inserted the slot. And most of port configuration can be applied except the port expander command, ‘hardware profile portmode’ will fail.

The port LED on APM402XL module is not blinking when there is line activity and the 40G port is operating in four 10G ports mode. (HW limit)

Stacking port mode does not survive hot plug-out and plug-in. One or more ports of an APM can be configured in Stacking mode. Once reloaded with this APM inserted, those ports would still operate in stacking mode. However, during run time, if the same APM is plugged out and plugged back in, the configured stack ports will be restored back to Ethernet mode. User would need to reconfigure them manually for stacking mode after hot insertion.

Hot plug-in of any APM module won’t work if M4300-96X is booted without any APM pre-installed and with factory default settings. Install at least one APM module before booting up the switch.

When APM402XL is operating in four 10G port mode, and connects these 10G ports are connected with a DAC fan-out cable, the link #1 of DAC fan-out cable will show up as port 3 in switch’s configuration and physical link #3 will show up as port 1 inside the switch’s configuration. This will be fixed in the upcoming maintenance release.

M4300-96X copper port doesn’t link up at 2.5Gbps when it is connected to WAC740’s 2.5G port, it works only at 1Gbps. This will be fixed in the upcoming maintenance release.