Netgear heeft voor zijn M4300-switches nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 12.0.7.15 als versienummer. Deze layer-3 stackable managed switches beschikken, afhankelijk van de uitvoering, over 8 tot 96 1000Base-T- of 10GBase-T-ethernetpoorten met een rj45- of spf+-aansluiting. Ook is het mogelijk om PoE+ toe te voegen. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave vermeldt het volgende:

Applicable Models: M4300-28G(GSM4328S)

M4300-52G(GSM4352S)

M4300-28G-POE+(GSM4328PS)

M4300-52G-POE+(GSM4352PS)

M4300-8X8F(XSM4316S)

M4300-12X12F(XSM4324S)

M4300-24X24F(XSM4348S)

M4300-24X(XSM4324CS)

M4300-48X(XSM4348CS)

M4300-96X(XSM4396S) Bug Fixes: Rx discard counter increase on M4300 stack ports

m4300, Dante controller fails to discover Dante devices on the network via mDNS

Bonjour/mDNS is NOT forwarding over LAG

SSLv3 is insecure therefore SSLv3 support is removed

M4300-24X random automatic reboot of stack members (1-2 times in a month)

Registered multicast traffic got forwarded to CPU

Need to include switch S/N or MAC address in show switch

Need to add show mac-address-table mldsnooping output

Fan error after update to 12.0.7.12

FILE NOT FOUND when user tried to copy tech-support-file via TFTP Known Issues: When a 40G port on APM402XL is expanded into 4 10G ports, these 10G ports cannot be configured as stacking port due to hardware limitation

The 40G port can be expanded into four 10G ports via new ‘hardware profile portmode’ command, but this command will not retain across stack failover from stack master to standby unit.

User could pre-configure a APM402XL before the module is inserted the slot. And most of port configuration can be applied except the port expander command, ‘hardware profile portmode’ will fail.

The port LED on APM402XL module is not blinking when there is line activity and the 40G port is operating in four 10G ports mode. (HW limit)

Stacking port mode does not survive hot plug-out and plug-in. One or more ports of an APM can be configured in Stacking mode. Once reloaded with this APM inserted, those ports would still operate in stacking mode. However, during run time, if the same APM is plugged out and plugged back in, the configured stack ports will be restored back to Ethernet mode. User would need to reconfigure them manually for stacking mode after hot insertion.

Hot plug-in of any APM module won’t work if M4300-96X is booted without any APM pre-installed and with factory default settings. Install at least one APM module before booting up the switch.

When APM402XL is operating in four 10G port mode, and connects these 10G ports are connected with a DAC fan-out cable, the link #1 of DAC fan-out cable will show up as port 3 in switch’s configuration and physical link #3 will show up as port 1 inside the switch’s configuration. This will be fixed in the upcoming maintenance release.

M4300-96X copper port doesn’t link up at 2.5Gbps when it is connected to WAC740’s 2.5G port, it works only at 1Gbps. This will be fixed in the upcoming maintenance release.