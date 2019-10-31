Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.11.2, 4.10.10 en 4.9.15 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging:

Samba 4.11.2, 4.10.10 and 4.9.15 Security Releases Available



These are security releases in order to address CVE-2019-10218 (Client code can return filenames containing path separators). CVE-2019-14833 (Samba AD DC check password script does not receive the full password). CVE-2019-14847 (User with "get changes" permission can crash AD DC LDAP server via dirsync).



The uncompressed tarballs have been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA).



See the 4.11.2 release notes for more info.

See the 4.10.10 release notes for more info.

See the 4.9.15 release notes for more info.