Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OpenAFS 1.8.5 / 1.6.24

AFS is een gedistribueerd bestandssysteem dat oorspronkelijk afkomstig is van de Amerikaanse Carnegie Mellon-universiteit. Het is vervolgens verder ontwikkeld en uitgegeven door Transarc Corporation, dat halverwege de jaren negentig op zijn beurt door IBM werd overgenomen. In 2000 heeft IBM een opensourceversie van AFS uitgebracht, onder de pakkende naam OpenAFS. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van OpenAFS hebben voor het Linux- en Unix-platform versies 1.8.5 en 1.6.24 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

OpenAFS 1.8.5 and 1.6.24 - Security releases for UNIX/Linux

OpenAFS 1.8.5 and 1.6.24 are the next releases in the current and old stable series of releases for UNIX/Linux systems. Previous versions contained vulnerabilities that could cause database server crashes or disclose uninitialized memory contents to (potentially unauthenticated) attackers.

All platforms
  • Fix OPENAFS-SA-2019-001: information leakage in failed RPC output Generated RPC handler routines ran output variables through XDR encoding even when the call had failed and would shortly be aborted (and for which uninitialized output variables is common); any complete packets assembled in the process would be sent to the peer, leaking the contents of the uninitialized memory in question.
  • Fix OPENAFS-SA-2019-002: information leakage from uninitialized scalars Generated RPC handler routines did not initialize output variables of scalar (fixed-length) type, since they did not require dedicated logic to free. Such variables allocated on the stack could remain uninitialized in some cases (including those affected by OPENAFS-SA-2019-001), and the contents of uninitialized memory would be returned to the peer.
All server platforms
  • Fix OPENAFS-SA-2019-003: fix crash in database servers The ubik debugging RPCs prioritize being fast and non-disruptive to database operations over strict correctness, and do not adhere to the usual locking protocol for data access. A data race could cause a NULL dereference if the second memory load was not optimized out by the compiler.
Versienummer 1.8.5 / 1.6.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website OpenAFS
Download http://www.openafs.org/release/latest.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 31-10-2019 09:330

31-10-2019 • 09:33

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: OpenAFS

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenAFS

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Tesla

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True