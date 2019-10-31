Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 19.7.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 19.7.5 released



Hello friends and followers,

Lots of plugin and ports updates this time with a few minor improvements in all core areas.



Behind the scenes we are starting to migrate the base system to version 12.1 which is supposed to hit the next 20.1 release. Stay tuned for more infos in the next month or so.



Here are the full patch notes: system: show all swap partitions in system information widget

system: flatten services_get() in preparation for removal

system: pin Syslog-ng version to specific package name

system: fix LDAP/StartTLS with user import page

system: fix a PHP warning on authentication server page

system: replace most subprocess.call use

interfaces: fix devd handling of carp devices (contributed by stumbaumr)

firewall: improve firewall rules inline toggles

firewall: only allow TCP flags on TCP protocol

firewall: simplify help text for direction setting

firewall: make protocol log summary case insensitive

reporting: ignore malformed flow records

captive portal: fix type mismatch for timeout read

dhcp: add note for static lease limitation with lease registration (contributed by Northguy)

ipsec: add margintime and rekeyfuzz options

ipsec: clear $dpdline correctly if not set

ui: fix tokenizer reorder on multiple saves

plugins: os-acme-client 1.26

plugins: os-bind will reload bind on record change (contributed by blablup)

plugins: os-etpro-telemetry minor subprocess.call replacement

plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.4

plugins: os-frr 1.12

plugins: os-haproxy 2.19

plugins: os-mailtrail 1.2

plugins: os-postfix 1.11

plugins: os-rspamd 1.8

plugins: os-sunnyvalley LibreSSL support (contributed by Sunny Valley Networks)

plugins: os-telegraf 1.7.6

plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.21 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.21 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-tinc minor subprocess.call replacement

plugins: os-tor 1.8 adds dormant mode disable option (contributed by Fabian Franz)

plugins: os-virtualbox 1.0 (contributed by andrewhotlab)

ports: expat 2.2.8

ports: ca_root_nss 3.46.1

ports: curl 7.66.0

ports: openssl 1.0.2t

ports: php 7.2.23

ports: pkg 1.12.0

ports: strongswan 5.8.1

ports: suricata 4.1.5

ports: syslog-ng 3.23.1

ports: unbound 1.9.4 Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team