Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OPNsense 19.7.5

Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 19.7.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 19.7.5 released

Hello friends and followers,
Lots of plugin and ports updates this time with a few minor improvements in all core areas.

Behind the scenes we are starting to migrate the base system to version 12.1 which is supposed to hit the next 20.1 release. Stay tuned for more infos in the next month or so.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: show all swap partitions in system information widget
  • system: flatten services_get() in preparation for removal
  • system: pin Syslog-ng version to specific package name
  • system: fix LDAP/StartTLS with user import page
  • system: fix a PHP warning on authentication server page
  • system: replace most subprocess.call use
  • interfaces: fix devd handling of carp devices (contributed by stumbaumr)
  • firewall: improve firewall rules inline toggles
  • firewall: only allow TCP flags on TCP protocol
  • firewall: simplify help text for direction setting
  • firewall: make protocol log summary case insensitive
  • reporting: ignore malformed flow records
  • captive portal: fix type mismatch for timeout read
  • dhcp: add note for static lease limitation with lease registration (contributed by Northguy)
  • ipsec: add margintime and rekeyfuzz options
  • ipsec: clear $dpdline correctly if not set
  • ui: fix tokenizer reorder on multiple saves
  • plugins: os-acme-client 1.26
  • plugins: os-bind will reload bind on record change (contributed by blablup)
  • plugins: os-etpro-telemetry minor subprocess.call replacement
  • plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.4
  • plugins: os-frr 1.12
  • plugins: os-haproxy 2.19
  • plugins: os-mailtrail 1.2
  • plugins: os-postfix 1.11
  • plugins: os-rspamd 1.8
  • plugins: os-sunnyvalley LibreSSL support (contributed by Sunny Valley Networks)
  • plugins: os-telegraf 1.7.6
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.21 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.21 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-tinc minor subprocess.call replacement
  • plugins: os-tor 1.8 adds dormant mode disable option (contributed by Fabian Franz)
  • plugins: os-virtualbox 1.0 (contributed by andrewhotlab)
  • ports: expat 2.2.8
  • ports: ca_root_nss 3.46.1
  • ports: curl 7.66.0
  • ports: openssl 1.0.2t
  • ports: php 7.2.23
  • ports: pkg 1.12.0
  • ports: strongswan 5.8.1
  • ports: suricata 4.1.5
  • ports: syslog-ng 3.23.1
  • ports: unbound 1.9.4
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team
Versienummer 19.7.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 31-10-2019 09:399

31-10-2019 • 09:39

9 Linkedin Google+

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

OPNsense

geen prijs bekend

Beveiliging en antivirus Nikkei

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+12+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2terradrone
31 oktober 2019 12:26
Inmiddels is OPNsense 19.7.5_5 al uit. Loopt al een trein en ontzettend stabiel.

Opgelet voor de mensen die nog 32bit draaien, begin volgend jaar bij de release van 20.0 stopt men (helaas) met 32bit versies van deze mooie software. Zo uit mijn hoofd is er dan nog enkel op x86 32bit platform ddwrt, openwrt en ipfire.
Reageer
0Tr1pke
31 oktober 2019 11:15
Waar is de tijd dat ik dit nog gebruikte :*)
Reageer
0Videopac
@Tr1pke31 oktober 2019 12:16
Ik ben erg tevreden over OPNsense. Wat gebruik jij nu?
Reageer
+1Tr1pke
@Videopac31 oktober 2019 17:55
Ik heb ipcop gebruikt dan pfsense, opnsense en sinds dien debian tot op heden (ook voor werk gelegenheid)
Aangezien ik al ongeveer 20 jaar Linux/Debian gebruik wil ik geen andere distros meer buiten op debian gebaseerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tr1pke op 31 oktober 2019 17:59]

Reageer
0Tr1pke
31 oktober 2019 14:28
Debian
Reageer
0Lord_Palethorn
@Tr1pke31 oktober 2019 14:55
Je verwart OPNsense met OpenSUSE denk ik
Reageer
0Tr1pke
@Lord_Palethorn31 oktober 2019 17:52
Waarom denk je dat?
Reageer
0Videopac
@Tr1pke31 oktober 2019 19:03
Het ligt niet voor de hand om Debian te gebruiken als router.
Reageer
0Tr1pke
@Videopac31 oktober 2019 19:38
Het is niet cd insteken en klaar dat is juist.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Apple

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True