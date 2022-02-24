Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.6

dBpoweramp Music Converter logo (79 pix) Illustrate heeft release 17.6 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.6
  • Batch Converter: speed up, and handles modified / access / creation dates for symbolic linked files
  • R128 Volume normalize (adaptive), algorithm improved to stop the track going quieter a number of seconds before a change in main sound occurs
  • CD Ripper: "delete source file", "ReplayGain (Apply)", "Folder.jpg Preserve" and "preserve source attributes" DSPs hidden from dsp list
  • Monkeys Audio Codec updated to v7.33 supports 32 channels and 32 bit integer
  • ogg updated to v1.3.5
  • FLAC updated to 1.3.4
  • CD Ripper: adds tags from %appdata%\dBpoweramp\DefaultTagEdit.txt to the Tag list in CD Ripper for easy filling
  • CD Ripper: better communication if premium metadata is disabled because of non-reference version
  • CD Ripper: secure log will not add v1 matches if v2 matched
  • CD Ripper: secure log will no longer duplicate AccurateRip entries in the log
  • CD Ripper: autorefresh display when adding certain DSP effects which rely on gap detection
  • Tag editor: Catalog # added to standard tag list (when adding new tag selection)
  • dBpoweramp Control Centre: added on advanced options an edit shortcut to DefaultTagEdit.txt and Genres.txt (this list used in various parts of dBpoweramp)
  • Better presentation in popup info tip for tags such as comment with carriage return in the tag value
  • Fixed: m4a tagging could on some systems not write title and other tags
  • Fixed: wavpack decoder could crash because of a corrupted file
  • Fixed: manually looking up discogs releases works again after they changed the url
  • Fixed: CD Ripper view fullsize art, if the art was too big for screen it would not be all shown, it is now sized to fit
  • Fixed: Resampler could theoretically crash
  • Fixed: Time presentation in local time

dBpowerAMP Music Converter

Versienummer R17.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Illustrate
Download https://www.dbpoweramp.com/dmc.htm
Bestandsgroottes 15,09MB - 60,47MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-02-2022 04:55
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

24-02-2022 • 04:55

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Illustrate

Update-historie

18-03 dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.7 3
24-02 dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.6 0
08-'21 dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.4 0
01-'21 dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.3 11
09-'20 dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.2 2
07-'20 dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.1 23
04-'20 dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.0 13
01-'19 dBpowerAMP Music Converter R16.6 12
09-'18 dBpowerAMP Music Converter R16.5 0
01-'18 dBpoweramp Music Converter R16.4 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

dBpowerAMP Music Converter

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee