Illustrate heeft release 17.6 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.6
- Batch Converter: speed up, and handles modified / access / creation dates for symbolic linked files
- R128 Volume normalize (adaptive), algorithm improved to stop the track going quieter a number of seconds before a change in main sound occurs
- CD Ripper: "delete source file", "ReplayGain (Apply)", "Folder.jpg Preserve" and "preserve source attributes" DSPs hidden from dsp list
- Monkeys Audio Codec updated to v7.33 supports 32 channels and 32 bit integer
- ogg updated to v1.3.5
- FLAC updated to 1.3.4
- CD Ripper: adds tags from %appdata%\dBpoweramp\DefaultTagEdit.txt to the Tag list in CD Ripper for easy filling
- CD Ripper: better communication if premium metadata is disabled because of non-reference version
- CD Ripper: secure log will not add v1 matches if v2 matched
- CD Ripper: secure log will no longer duplicate AccurateRip entries in the log
- CD Ripper: autorefresh display when adding certain DSP effects which rely on gap detection
- Tag editor: Catalog # added to standard tag list (when adding new tag selection)
- dBpoweramp Control Centre: added on advanced options an edit shortcut to DefaultTagEdit.txt and Genres.txt (this list used in various parts of dBpoweramp)
- Better presentation in popup info tip for tags such as comment with carriage return in the tag value
- Fixed: m4a tagging could on some systems not write title and other tags
- Fixed: wavpack decoder could crash because of a corrupted file
- Fixed: manually looking up discogs releases works again after they changed the url
- Fixed: CD Ripper view fullsize art, if the art was too big for screen it would not be all shown, it is now sized to fit
- Fixed: Resampler could theoretically crash
- Fixed: Time presentation in local time