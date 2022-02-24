Illustrate heeft release 17.6 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.6 Batch Converter: speed up, and handles modified / access / creation dates for symbolic linked files

R128 Volume normalize (adaptive), algorithm improved to stop the track going quieter a number of seconds before a change in main sound occurs

CD Ripper: "delete source file", "ReplayGain (Apply)", "Folder.jpg Preserve" and "preserve source attributes" DSPs hidden from dsp list

Monkeys Audio Codec updated to v7.33 supports 32 channels and 32 bit integer

ogg updated to v1.3.5

FLAC updated to 1.3.4

CD Ripper: adds tags from %appdata%\dBpoweramp\DefaultTagEdit.txt to the Tag list in CD Ripper for easy filling

CD Ripper: better communication if premium metadata is disabled because of non-reference version

CD Ripper: secure log will not add v1 matches if v2 matched

CD Ripper: secure log will no longer duplicate AccurateRip entries in the log

CD Ripper: autorefresh display when adding certain DSP effects which rely on gap detection

Tag editor: Catalog # added to standard tag list (when adding new tag selection)

dBpoweramp Control Centre: added on advanced options an edit shortcut to DefaultTagEdit.txt and Genres.txt (this list used in various parts of dBpoweramp)

Better presentation in popup info tip for tags such as comment with carriage return in the tag value

Fixed: m4a tagging could on some systems not write title and other tags

Fixed: wavpack decoder could crash because of a corrupted file

Fixed: manually looking up discogs releases works again after they changed the url

Fixed: CD Ripper view fullsize art, if the art was too big for screen it would not be all shown, it is now sized to fit

Fixed: Resampler could theoretically crash

Fixed: Time presentation in local time