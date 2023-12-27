Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R2023.12.22

dBpoweramp Music Converter logo (79 pix) Illustrate heeft een nieuwe versie van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 2023-12-22
  • dBpoweramp can now also decode:
    • .rm)
    • .snd)
    • 3GPP (.3gp)
    • AC-3 (.ac3)
    • AMR (.amr)
    • AMR (.awb),
    • AU/SND (.au
    • Creative Voice (.voc)
    • DTS (.dts)
    • DTS-HD (.dtshd)
    • E-AC-3 (.eac3)
    • MLP (.mlp)
    • MPEG-TS (.ts)
    • Matroska Audio (.mka)
    • Real Audio (.ra
    • Shorten (.shn)
    • Speex updated to 1.2.1 (decoder)
    • The True Audio (.tta)
    • Tom's Audio Kompressor (.tak)
    • TwinVQ (.vqf)
    • Web Audio (.weba)
  • Monkeys Audio updated to 10.37
  • Wavpack supports older v3 files
  • Discogs - composer added from Discogs
  • Windows 11 - removed old convert to and edit id tags shell menus
  • Write/Read XML DSP Effect - multi artist/composer etc compatible
  • Tag Editor - the delete [x] button for album art is closer to the art, makes easier on large displays
  • DSD can read tags from DSD1024
  • DSD256 DOP support (decoder)
  • Able to decode all M4A/MP4 codecs.
  • Test Conversion: Report an error if no audio was decoded.
  • Prevented blank ID3v2 tags from being written in some scenarios.
  • WAV: Change tag type if asked to save ReplayGain and existing tags can't hold ReplayGain.
  • Musepack: implemented ReplayGain info saving for Musepack SV8 files.
Bug Fixes
  • VST regression
  • .aac file with an id3v2 would not always decode correctly
  • .aac tag writing
  • Could have two windows 11 shell items
  • Audio properties not passed through to encoder/dsp, seen more in Write XML DSP Effect
  • MP3: Do not falsely report files with VBR headers (or VBRI) as gapless if they have no actual gapless info
  • Some Ogg FLAC files not being decoded correctly
  • Vorbis + Opus: Fixed channel order & missing channel masks for >2 channel content
  • Speex bug fix
  • m4a aac gapless decoding improvements
  • DSD1024 decoding failures.
  • dsf files being decoded with extra padding at the end.
  • Fixed incorrect decoding and encoding of AIFF 8-bit.
  • Fixed specific rare Monkey's Audio files being decoded incorrectly.
  • Fixed HE-AAC not being decoded gaplessly.

dBpowerAMP Music Converter

Versienummer R2023.12.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Illustrate
Download https://www.dbpoweramp.com/dmc.htm
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-12-2023 18:28
25 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-12-2023 • 18:28

25

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Illustrate

Update-historie

27-05 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2026.05.25 5
05-04 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2026.04.03 11
01-02 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2026.01.31 2
26-12 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2025.12.24 0
05-12 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2025.12.04 1
16-11 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2025.11.12 10
07-'25 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2025.07.14 6
07-'25 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2025.07.07 6
06-'25 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2025.06.05 12
04-'25 dBpoweramp Music Converter 2025.04.17 0
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Reacties (25)

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Spearhead 27 december 2023 20:32
Het was voor zijn tijd een prima pakket, of eigenlijk nu nog steeds, alleen is de noodzaak van dit soort programma's naar mijn idee helemaal verdwenen. MP3 tag editors idem dito.
Wie houdt zich tegenwoordig nog bezig met het rippen van cd's, het downloaden van muziek via Internet, en het bijhouden van een lokale collectie muziek? We leven in de tijd van Spotify en andere streamingdiensten.
djwice @Spearhead27 december 2023 22:39
Als DJ kan het handig zijn je collectie lokaal te hebben, best onhandig als je ff geen muziek hebt als internet wegvalt. De spotify licentie accepteert geen gebruik als DJ, ook niet met bijbetaling.

Ook als je algoritmes ontwikkelt heb je soms meer aan muziek van CD of DVD. De mastering voor streamingdiensten (Spotify, YouTube) is soms anders dan van de CD met dezelfde nummers. Vaak zijn de stream versies van hetzelfde nummer lastiger voor een algoritme. Zelfs als je de beste kwaliteit kiest.

Ook heb ik veel nummers die niet beschikbaar zijn op streaming diensten. Zelfs uitgaven van Sony Music / BMG. Muziek die mensen wel kennen en op gaan dansen als je het opzet.

Een CD omzetten kost 3 tot 5 minuten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 24 juli 2024 22:20]

!nFerNo @Spearhead27 december 2023 20:43
...tja, ik.

Ik heb liever mijn eigen lokale collectie dan af te moeten hangen van een online dienstn, die er al dan niet soms nog wat reclame tussen gooit.
Jeroen hofman @!nFerNo28 december 2023 00:11
En ik Ook liever mijn eigen lokale collectie, heb hier toch ook mijn eigen cloud staan
Geen reclame
pepsiblik @!nFerNo27 december 2023 22:56
…en ik.
musback @pepsiblik27 december 2023 23:26
en ik! Vele mensen verklaren me gek, maar ik heb mijn redenen.
ToolBee @musback29 december 2023 04:26
*steekt vinger op*
HertogJan @ToolBee29 december 2023 16:47
ehm ikkke
RalphM. @Spearhead27 december 2023 20:45
Ik denk dat je het onderschat. Zelf, en een redelijk aantal van mijn voormalige studievrienden, doen dit nadrukkelijk nog wel. Het heeft vooral te maken met het bijhouden van redelijk obscure (edities van) nummers in hoge kwaliteit.
zordaz @Spearhead27 december 2023 20:57
Het is een niche geworden, maar er zijn genoeg liefhebbers die zich hier nog mee bezig houden. Zelf zoek ik vaak bewust naar bepaalde masterings of persingen. Streaming diensten gebruik ik ook, alleen moet je daar altijd maar afwachten welke versie je er treft. Vaak zijn ze ten prooi gevallen aan de loudness wars, zitten er hoorbare digitale watermerken in, of wordt lossy als lossless aangeboden tegen meerprijs (MQA - Tidal). Kortom: Streaming vind ik leuk voor 'casual listening' en voor onderweg, wil ik meer dan verkies ik mijn eigen collectie.
djbeboy @Spearhead28 december 2023 22:58
Ik ben DJ en rip nog echt heel vaak CD’s. Die zijn nl. heel goedkoop te krijgen en ik rip naar AIFF dus ik behoud de originele kwaliteit. En ik wil de muziek zelf bezitten en niet afhankellijk zijn van streaming.
zordaz @djbeboy29 december 2023 16:12
Logisch dat je voor Lossless kiest, maar AIFF snap ik dan niet. Waarom geen FLAC of desnoods ALAC?
djbeboy @zordaz30 december 2023 23:13
Omdat AIFF veel beter tags en afbeeldingen ondersteund in DJ software op een Mac.
JobPJ 27 december 2023 21:04
Nou, ik heb veel liever mijn eigen muziekverzameling flac-bestanden, dan de gare mp3tjes die je via streamingdiensten voorgeschoteld krijgt. Ik ken buiten mezelf meer dan genoeg muziekliefhebbers die kiezen voor kwaliteit i.p.v. kwantiteit. Ik ga ook liever eten in een kwaliteitsrestaurant, i.p.v. even snel een kilo kipnugets naar binnen te gooien...
Ik vind het een topprogramma!
djwice @JobPJ27 december 2023 23:03
Wat is het voordeel van dit programma voor jou t.o.v. bijvoorbeeld download: Exact Audio Copy 1.6 ?
beerse
@djwice28 december 2023 10:23
ExactAudioCopy heeft het grote voordeel dat ze zich richt op het uitlezen van cd-s en dergelijke. Ze doet haar best om daar uitgebreid gebruik te maken van de fout-marges die in het apparaat, de schijfjes en vooral het formaat zitten en die tegen elkaar uit te spelen om de gegevens zo volledig mogelijk te krijgen. Dat is iets wat andere converters niet doen.

MuziekConverters zoals deze dbpoweramp-music-converter gaat er al van uit dat het perfect is uitgelezen, iets wat niet altijd het geval is.
Roelof @beerse28 december 2023 12:39
Dan ken je DBpoweramp niet.
Dit is niet alleen een converter, maar je kunt ook "secure" cd's rippen. Maker van de Accurate Rip database voor een extra check.
Ook kun je tags toevoegen en aanpassen. Is een Zwitsers zakmes voor audio bestanden.
beerse
@Roelof29 december 2023 16:28
Het lezen van secure cd-s is iets anders dan het lezen van rotte cd-s. Bij de cd-ripper van dbpoweramp zie ik geen indicatie dat ze ook met defecte cd-s om zou moeten kunnen gaan. Bedenk hierbij aan cd-s die te lang in de zon hebben gelegen of zelf-opgenomen cd-s die in de loop der tijd zijn gedegenereerd.

Maar toegegeven, het is misschien ver gezocht om dit als verschil aan te geven.
xyquesz @Roelof30 december 2023 13:39
dBpoweramp kost € 53 inclusief BTW, de combinatie Exact Audio Copy / freac / MP3tag is gratis en biedt bij elkaar opgeteld meer mogelijkheden.
Roelof @xyquesz30 december 2023 19:30
Klopt, ik gebruik ook Exact Audio Copy en MP3tag. Alleen DBpoweramp kan, volgens mij, meer dan freac.
Kan Freac bijvoorbeeld kanalen omwisselen, vocal verwijderen, audio versnellen of vertragen?
En toen ik het kocht was DBpoweramp volgens mij nog wel een stuk goedkoper.
xyquesz @Roelof31 december 2023 00:04
Kan Freac bijvoorbeeld kanalen omwisselen, vocal verwijderen, audio versnellen of vertragen?
De eerste en derde zo te zien wel, vocal verwijderen heb ik niet kunnen vinden.
Als je dBpoweramp lekker vindt werken is er natuurlijk niks op tegen om het te gebruiken. Die € 53 zal je de kop niet kosten.
JobPJ @djwice27 december 2023 23:17
In de basis denk ik dat de rips met dBPoweramp met de secure-opties dezelfde kwaliteit hebben als EAC-rips.
Roel1966 27 december 2023 21:39
Ik geloof dat ik dit programma ook nog wel eens gebruikt heb voor vele jaren terug, maar tja, gemak dient de mens. Eerste punt was wel dat de keuze van pc-kasten met een 5,25 inch slot nog maar zeldzaam zijn om er een dvd/cd speler in te kunnen bouwen. Extern vond ik zelf teveel gedoe zeker al met die slimline externe dvd/cd spelers. Dus ja ik zoek dan gewoon op Spotnet als ik een digitale versie wil van de dvd's en cd's die ik heb. Scheelt ook wel een boel extra werk en soms zijn ook bepaalde cd's nergens meer te krijgen maar wel dan nog op Spotnet.
QwaftZefoni 28 december 2023 15:02
Ik gebruik dBPoweramp en mp3tag anders nog vrij regelmatig hoor

Een FLAC en 320 MP3 collectie van zo'n 1,2TB, keurig getagged sinds de jaren 2000

Stream thuis (bedraad) via Logitech Squeezebox Duet naar Pioneer VSX-923 met B&W P4's of via WiFi naar Android telefoon met Bluetooth Sony WH-1000XM4

En in de auto, voor onderweg, een 2,5" WD 1TB met een deel van de collectie aan de USB ingang van het audiosysteem hangen

Lekker archiveren kan heel rustgevend zijn 😬
opious 30 december 2023 14:58
Zelf gebruik ik al jaren WSL2 onder Windows samen met Ubuntu voor Windows (werkt enorm goed samen met VS Code). Erg fijn om je FFMPEG bash scripjes bij de hand te hebben, en je favoriete codecs. Kan trouwens ook yt-dlp (installeren met python pip) erg aanraden als je af en toe graag iets van Youtube wil afhalen, of een andere site.

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