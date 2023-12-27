Illustrate heeft een nieuwe versie van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 2023-12-22 dBpoweramp can now also decode: .rm) .snd) 3GPP (.3gp) AC-3 (.ac3) AMR (.amr) AMR (.awb), AU/SND (.au Creative Voice (.voc) DTS (.dts) DTS-HD (.dtshd) E-AC-3 (.eac3) MLP (.mlp) MPEG-TS (.ts) Matroska Audio (.mka) Real Audio (.ra Shorten (.shn) Speex updated to 1.2.1 (decoder) The True Audio (.tta) Tom's Audio Kompressor (.tak) TwinVQ (.vqf) Web Audio (.weba)

Monkeys Audio updated to 10.37

Wavpack supports older v3 files

Discogs - composer added from Discogs

Windows 11 - removed old convert to and edit id tags shell menus

Write/Read XML DSP Effect - multi artist/composer etc compatible

Tag Editor - the delete [x] button for album art is closer to the art, makes easier on large displays

DSD can read tags from DSD1024

DSD256 DOP support (decoder)

Able to decode all M4A/MP4 codecs.

Test Conversion: Report an error if no audio was decoded.

Prevented blank ID3v2 tags from being written in some scenarios.

WAV: Change tag type if asked to save ReplayGain and existing tags can't hold ReplayGain.

Musepack: implemented ReplayGain info saving for Musepack SV8 files. Bug Fixes VST regression

.aac file with an id3v2 would not always decode correctly

.aac tag writing

Could have two windows 11 shell items

Audio properties not passed through to encoder/dsp, seen more in Write XML DSP Effect

MP3: Do not falsely report files with VBR headers (or VBRI) as gapless if they have no actual gapless info

Some Ogg FLAC files not being decoded correctly

Vorbis + Opus: Fixed channel order & missing channel masks for >2 channel content

Speex bug fix

m4a aac gapless decoding improvements

DSD1024 decoding failures.

dsf files being decoded with extra padding at the end.

Fixed incorrect decoding and encoding of AIFF 8-bit.

Fixed specific rare Monkey's Audio files being decoded incorrectly.

Fixed HE-AAC not being decoded gaplessly.