Versie 5.17.1 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Update to OpenSSL 3.1.4: due to the recently disclosed vulnerabilities with lower versions of OpenSSL, the Zoom client is updated to use OpenSSL 3.1.4. Depending on your network security configuration, you may also need to update your network infrastructure devices’ firmware. Meeting/webinar features Simplified consent notifications: notifications for meeting recordings, live streams, saveable captions, and AI Companion features are simplified and condensed down into one smaller, less obtrusive notification displayed at the top of the meeting window. If there are multiple notices, they will be combined together. Participants can hover their cursor over or tap for more information about what data of theirs is being shared and with whom. Participants retain the ability to consent to remain in the meeting/webinar, or leave the meeting. If a custom notification has been created by the account admin, condensed banners will not be shown. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Resolved an issue regarding a disconnection error with Exchange 2016