Versie 4.10.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is a maintenance release improving the reliability and stability of Matomo, fixing several bugs and improving the user interface. One useful feature to note is the Tag Manager now provides a “stick to top” or “stick to bottom” toggle to allow moving the preview window, avoiding blocking visibility of other page elements.

31 tickets have been closed by more than 16 contributors!

#18884 Data protection: Hide visitor id in visits log if profile is disabled

#19157 Make Widgetize page translatable

#18947 Fix console command to disable 2FA for a user

#19125 Fix display issue with z-index for widgets that use tables with embedded dashboards

#18810 Ensure JS tracker unload event is triggered in edge cases to make sure tracking requests are sent

#18128 Make JSON config / package static files unreachable via a GET request

#18967 System check – don’t request private directories when disabled

#19118 Fix error when setting license key from command line

#19124 Fix error when adding new goals if no previous goals exist for website/measurable

#19127 PHP8.1 compatibility fixes in referrers plugin

#19088 Create assets folder if it is missing when writing Report

#19102 Ensure required translations are loaded for Goal management

#19113 Add languageName property to PiwikGlobal type

#19156 Rename MenuDropdown component to avoid any case mismatches

#271 Tag Manager: Change the location of Preview window

#473 Fix typo in getAvailableContainerVariables

#474 Updated MatomoTagDescription to remove piwik

#475 Use TemplateParameters instead of raw window in PageHostname var