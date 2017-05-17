Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 17 mei 2017 14:28, 6 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Apple

Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 29 en deze versie bevat de veranderingen die in WebKit-revisies 215271-215859 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn onder andere verbeteringen voor Rendering, Web Inspector, javascript en WebCrypto. Daarnaast is een whitelist toegevoegd voor afbeeldingsformaten die WebKit kan laten zien, dat betekent dat een afbeeldingsformaat dat niet voorkomt in deze whitelist, niet wordt geladen. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: