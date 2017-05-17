Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Apple

Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 29 en deze versie bevat de veranderingen die in WebKit-revisies 215271-215859 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn onder andere verbeteringen voor Rendering, Web Inspector, javascript en WebCrypto. Daarnaast is een whitelist toegevoegd voor afbeeldingsformaten die WebKit kan laten zien, dat betekent dat een afbeeldingsformaat dat niet voorkomt in deze whitelist, niet wordt geladen. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release 29

JavaScript
  • Implemented Intl.DateTimeFormat.prototype.formatToParts
  • Improved Date.parse to accept wider range of date strings
  • Implemented Object.isFrozen() and Object.isSealed() according to ECMA specifications
CSS
  • Added support for percentage gaps for CSS Grid
  • Changed :focus-within behavior to match specifications
Rendering
  • Avoided repaints for invisible animations on tumblr.com
  • Fixed rendering flexbox children across columns
  • Fixed text-align:start and text-align:end behavior in table cells
  • Fixed animations with large negative animation-delays that fail depending on machine uptime
  • Reduced redundant text measuring during mid-word breaking
  • Changed memory handling to keep all of the decoded frames for an animated image if the total memory size of the frames is under 30MB (up from 5MB)
  • Fixed <li> content inside <ul> to wrap mid-word when word-break:break-word is set
  • Fixed the location of the “recent searches” popover of <input type="search"> in RTL mode
Web Inspector
  • Added regular expression support to XHR breakpoints
  • Added a pause reason for “All Requests” XHR breakpoint
  • Fixed the enabled state of “All Requests” XHR breakpoint to be correctly restored
  • Fixed a bug where XHR breakpoints would disappear when the inspected page is reloaded
  • Fixed XHR breakpoints restored from settings but not appearing in the sidebar
  • Fixed Network datagrid columns to correctly restore their shown or hidden state
  • Added tooltips to Network grid items for easier reading when text overflows
  • Fixed sorting by Priority column in Network datagrids
  • Fixed the display of Web Socket messages with non-latin letters
  • Prevented showing the Search tab for location links, prefer the Resources tab
  • Changed to treat Uint8ClampedArray as an array, not an object
  • Fixed Command-G (⌘G) shortcut to allow Find next to work in the console
  • Implemented autocompletion for CSS variables
  • Updated the icon for the Ignore resource cache button in the Network Tab
WebCrypto
  • Added support for ECDSA
  • Improved converting an ECDSA signature binary into DER format
Accessibility
  • Changed the role description of <hr> from “separator” to “rule”
Media
  • Restricted WebKit image formats to a known whitelist. WebKit now only loads images of the following formats:
    • PNG (.png)
    • GIF (.gif)
    • JPEG (.jpg), (.jpeg), (.jpe), (.jif), (.jfif), (.jfi)
    • JPEG 2000 (.jp2), (.j2k), (.jpf), (.jpx), (.jpm), (.mj2)
    • TIFF (.tiff), (.tif)
    • MPO (.mpo)
    • Microsoft Bitmap (.bmp), (.dib)
    • Microsoft Cursor (.cur)
    • Microsoft Icon (.ico)
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the status bar would not display modifier key information (e.g. “Open * in new tab” when holding the Command key)
  • Improved performance of typing on pages with many <input> elements
  • Fixed an issue where a hardware “enter” key would not dismiss JavaScript alert, confirm, or prompt; previously, only the “return” key would dismiss a dialog
  • Fixed QuotaExceededError when saving to localStorage in private browsing mode or WebDriver sessions
  • Fixed an issue where the Content-Disposition header filename was ignored when the download attribute is specified
  • Fixed escaping ‘<’ and ‘>’ in attribute values when using XMLSerializer.serializeToString() API
  • Fixed issues causing beforeunload dialog to be shown even though the user did not interact with the page
  • Changed all CORS requests and cross origin access from file:// to be blocked unless Disable Local File Restrictions is selected from the Develop menu
Versienummer TP release 29
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://developer.apple.com/safari/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
+2 Hans van Eijsden
17 mei 2017 14:38
Dank Tweakers, dank Japke, voor het posten van deze release en de release notes. Wordt hier zeer gewaardeerd, dat scheelt weer periodiek de updates checken via de App Store omdat die soms later komen.

Al een poos brandt voor mij een vraag, met het gevaar dat ik erg onwetend over kom stel ik hem hier.
We hebben nu vele Technology Previews gehad van Safari. Wat wordt er vervolgens mee gedaan? Worden deze getransformeerd tot de uiteindelijke Safari en zo ja, hoe vaak eigenlijk?
Bijvoorbeeld, macOS Sierra 10.12.5 kwam een paar dagen geleden uit met Safari 10.1.1 (12603.2.4). Is die Safari dan gelijk aan de Safari Technology Preview 28, of is dat er totaal niet mee te vergelijken?

Wie kan me hier meer inzicht in geven?
+2 ThomasG
@Hans van Eijsden17 mei 2017 14:46
De Technology Preview is een soort van beta versie. De meeste wijzigingen komen uiteindelijk in de 'normale' Safari, maar ze lopen (volgens mij) niet lineair; in de zin dat de volgende Safari update niet alle wijzigingen van de vorige Technology Preview heeft. Dat doen ze alleen wanneer het desbetreffende onderdeel/wijziging rijp is voor een productieomgeving.
+1 Hans van Eijsden
@ThomasG17 mei 2017 14:50
Dankjewel voor je verhelderende reactie Thomas.
Het zou m.i. fijn zijn als Apple wat transparanter zou zijn en gedetailleerdere release notes vrij zou geven van final releases.
+1 Martinspire
17 mei 2017 14:43
Hoort SVG niet bij die image formats?

Verder, raar dat SVGs niet goed werken als je een site aan je homescherm pinned en je de web-app-capable metatag hebt staan (blijkbaar in een div met display-none ergens, ook al overschrijf je die vervolgens). En ook zag ik dat er nog steeds geen fullscreen api ondersteund wordt. Jammer.
+1 gekke-gerrit
@Martinspire17 mei 2017 14:59
Zou het kunnen dat het niet als image beschouwd wordt ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door gekke-gerrit op 17 mei 2017 14:59]

0 pBook
17 mei 2017 15:29
Iemand die weet wat de status van WebRTC in Safari is?
