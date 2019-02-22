Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 76 en deze versie bevat de veranderingen die in WebKit-revisies 241115-241861 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn bugfixes en prestatieverbeteringen voor dark mode, webrtc, web api, css, rendering, payment request, media en web inspector. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release 76
Dark Mode
WebRTC
- Fixed overflow element scrollbar for dark mode content
Web API
- Fixed RTCRtpSender.getCapabilities("video") before initial offer breaking VP8
CSS
- Simplified and streamlined code that creates an appropriate document based on MIME type
- Aligned with Fetch on data: URLs
Rendering
- Fixed scroll-snap-align to be honored on a child with non-visible overflow
Payment Request
- Added basic scrollability for async overflow scrolling
- Fixed first paint getting blocked by async or deferred scripts
- Fixed jumpy async overflow scrolling if the main thread is busy
- Fixed rendering for async overflow scroll with border-radius
Media
- Updated to allow requiring a phonetic name for shipping contacts
Web Inspector
- Updated inline WebVTT styles to start with ::cue
- Updated to always stop ducking audio after audio capture ends
Browser Changes
- Added the ability to Import and Export Heap Snapshots
- Added context menu items to copy a resource’s HTTP request or response data
- Added keyboard shortcut to the Export button tooltip in the Audit tab
- Added icons for media event types
- Fixed selection getting broken after deleting the selected node
- Fixed the Memory timeline starting from zero when both CPU and Memory timeline are enabled
- Fixed missing resource data for the document on reload in the Resources tab
- Fixed timeline Detail views to reset properly when a new time range selection contains nothing in the Timelines tab
- Fixed timeline graphs that have drawing issues with multiple discontinuities in the Timelines tab
- Fixed timeline time range selection to show duration alongside start and end in the Timelines tab
- Fixed clicking on an empty space in the overview to deselect any selected record bar in the Timelines tab
- Reduced the time spent updating related resources in the Details sidebar of the Resources tab when loading a page with lots of resources
- Updated the Styles sidebar to automatically close unbalanced quotes and parenthesis when editing values
- Updated the Styles sidebar with an easier way to select a single line
- Added a “Reset All to Defaults” option in the Experimental Features menu of the Develop menu