Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 36 en deze versie bevat de veranderingen die in WebKit-revisies 219131-219567 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn onder andere verbeteringen voor Rendering, WebRTC, Web Inspector en Web Driver. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor het ECMA262 stage 3 Object Spread-voorstel toegevoegd. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release 36
JavaScript
CSS
- Implemented Object Spread
WebRTC
- Changed to not resolve auto values of align-self and justify-self matching specification changes
- Fixed line-height: to not be visually applied twice when text autosizing is in effect
Web Driver
- Fixed incorrect sdpMLineIndex for video to fix interoperability with Firefox
- Fixed sending silence data for a disabled audio track
- Increased the render audio buffer sizes for WebRTC
Rendering
- Fixed link and partial link queries when the link contains formatting tags
Media
- Disabled asynchronous image decoding for large images by default
- Enabled the Viewport Fit experimental feature by default
- Fixed an element not getting repainted when its background image finishes decoding
- Fixed an issue to avoid unnecessary copying of the frame buffer into a WebGL Layer
- Corrected the radix used in Unicode Escape in invalid character error message
- Fixed the low memory notification to prevent causing style recalculation
- Fixed GIFs with infinite animation often only playing once
Web Inspector
- Fixed removing user gesture restrictions when adding the autoplay attribute to a media element during a user gesture
- Fixed reflecting "video" and "audio" when they are not a supported as attribute value
- Fixed bad behavior caused by removing samples when the presentation order does not match decode order
- Fixed media controls drawing behind the captions
- Fixed clicking the edges of media control buttons to execute the action, not just change the visual state of the button
WebAssembly
- Changed to group Inspector Style Sheets as part of the Stylesheets folder
- Improved wording for Potential Custom Element that lacks a Custom definition
- Fixed resources that are sometimes missing from the tree outline right before grouping into folders
- Fixed WebSocket resource tree elements to show the connection status
Bug Fixes
- Implemented name section’s module name, and skipped unknown sections
- Fixed the “Show My Relationship” link in familysearch.org
- Fixed an issue where font loads can cause Chinese characters to draw as .notdef
- Changed AppCache to ignore fallback entries whose namespace is not prefixed with the manifest path