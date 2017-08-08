Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Apple Safari Technology Preview release 36

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Apple

Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 36 en deze versie bevat de veranderingen die in WebKit-revisies 219131-219567 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn onder andere verbeteringen voor Rendering, WebRTC, Web Inspector en Web Driver. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor het ECMA262 stage 3 Object Spread-voorstel toegevoegd. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release 36

JavaScript
  • Implemented Object Spread
CSS
  • Changed to not resolve auto values of align-self and justify-self matching specification changes
  • Fixed line-height: to not be visually applied twice when text autosizing is in effect
WebRTC
  • Fixed incorrect sdpMLineIndex for video to fix interoperability with Firefox
  • Fixed sending silence data for a disabled audio track
  • Increased the render audio buffer sizes for WebRTC
Web Driver
  • Fixed link and partial link queries when the link contains formatting tags
Rendering
  • Disabled asynchronous image decoding for large images by default
  • Enabled the Viewport Fit experimental feature by default
  • Fixed an element not getting repainted when its background image finishes decoding
  • Fixed an issue to avoid unnecessary copying of the frame buffer into a WebGL Layer
  • Corrected the radix used in Unicode Escape in invalid character error message
  • Fixed the low memory notification to prevent causing style recalculation
  • Fixed GIFs with infinite animation often only playing once
Media
  • Fixed removing user gesture restrictions when adding the autoplay attribute to a media element during a user gesture
  • Fixed reflecting "video" and "audio" when they are not a supported as attribute value
  • Fixed bad behavior caused by removing samples when the presentation order does not match decode order
  • Fixed media controls drawing behind the captions
  • Fixed clicking the edges of media control buttons to execute the action, not just change the visual state of the button
Web Inspector
  • Changed to group Inspector Style Sheets as part of the Stylesheets folder
  • Improved wording for Potential Custom Element that lacks a Custom definition
  • Fixed resources that are sometimes missing from the tree outline right before grouping into folders
  • Fixed WebSocket resource tree elements to show the connection status
WebAssembly
  • Implemented name section’s module name, and skipped unknown sections
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the “Show My Relationship” link in familysearch.org
  • Fixed an issue where font loads can cause Chinese characters to draw as .notdef
  • Changed AppCache to ignore fallback entries whose namespace is not prefixed with the manifest path
Versienummer TP release 36
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://developer.apple.com/safari/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Apple Safari geen prijs bekend
Browsers
