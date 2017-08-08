Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 36 en deze versie bevat de veranderingen die in WebKit-revisies 219131-219567 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn onder andere verbeteringen voor Rendering, WebRTC, Web Inspector en Web Driver. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor het ECMA262 stage 3 Object Spread-voorstel toegevoegd. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release 36



JavaScript Implemented Object Spread CSS Changed to not resolve auto values of align-self and justify-self matching specification changes

Fixed line-height: to not be visually applied twice when text autosizing is in effect WebRTC Fixed incorrect sdpMLineIndex for video to fix interoperability with Firefox

Fixed sending silence data for a disabled audio track

Increased the render audio buffer sizes for WebRTC Web Driver Fixed link and partial link queries when the link contains formatting tags Rendering Disabled asynchronous image decoding for large images by default

Enabled the Viewport Fit experimental feature by default

Fixed an element not getting repainted when its background image finishes decoding

Fixed an issue to avoid unnecessary copying of the frame buffer into a WebGL Layer

Corrected the radix used in Unicode Escape in invalid character error message

Fixed the low memory notification to prevent causing style recalculation

Fixed GIFs with infinite animation often only playing once Media Fixed removing user gesture restrictions when adding the autoplay attribute to a media element during a user gesture

Fixed reflecting "video" and "audio" when they are not a supported as attribute value

Fixed bad behavior caused by removing samples when the presentation order does not match decode order

Fixed media controls drawing behind the captions

Fixed clicking the edges of media control buttons to execute the action, not just change the visual state of the button Web Inspector Changed to group Inspector Style Sheets as part of the Stylesheets folder

Improved wording for Potential Custom Element that lacks a Custom definition

Fixed resources that are sometimes missing from the tree outline right before grouping into folders

Fixed WebSocket resource tree elements to show the connection status WebAssembly Implemented name section’s module name, and skipped unknown sections Bug Fixes Fixed the “Show My Relationship” link in familysearch.org

Fixed an issue where font loads can cause Chinese characters to draw as .notdef

Changed AppCache to ignore fallback entries whose namespace is not prefixed with the manifest path