Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 26 en bevat de veranderingen die in de WebKit revisies 213542-213822 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn onder andere verbeteringen voor Rendering, Web Inspector, WebDriver en WebCrypto. In het experimental features menu is tevens een WebGPU prototype toegevoegd. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release 26
WebGPU
Web API
- Added WebGPU prototype in the Experimental Features menu
CSS
- Added support for history.scrollRestoration
- Aligned Document.elementFromPoint() with the CSSOM specification
- Changed the parameter to input.setCustomValidity() to not be nullable
- Fixed transitions and animations of background-position with right-relative and bottom-relative values
- Fixed an issue where WebSQL directories were not removed when removing website data
- Made the XMLHttpRequest method setRequestHeader() use “,” (including a space) as the separator
- Prevented displaying the label of anelement in quirks mode
- Prevented extra downloads of preloaded CSS
- Dropped support for non-standard document.all.tags()
Rendering
- Implemented stroke-width CSS property
Web Inspector
- Enabled asynchronous image decoding for large images
- Fixed memory estimate for layers supporting subpixel-antialised text
- Fixed columns getting clipped horizontally in CSS Multicolumn
WebDriver
- Added XHR breakpoints UI
- Added DOM breakpoints UI for node and subtree modification events
- Added a “Create Breakpoint” context menu item for linked source locations
- Added settings for controlling Styles sidebar intelligence
- Added cache source information (Memory Cache or Disk Cache) in the Network tab
- Added protocol, remote address, priority, and connection ID in the Network tab
- Added individual messages to the content pane for a WebSocket
- Fixed an issue where the DOM tree is broken if an element has a debounce attribute
- Fixed an issue in the Resources tab navigation bar allowing the same file from a contextual menu item to be saved more than once
- Improved the layout of the compositing reasons in the Layers sidebar popover
WebCrypto
- Fixed an issue where automation commands hang making it impossible to navigate back or forward
- Implemented ECDH ImportKey and ExportKey operations