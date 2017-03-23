Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 23 maart 2017 22:29, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Apple, submitter: Corman

Apple heeft een nieuwe versie van de Technology Preview van zijn webbrowser Safari uitgebracht. Het versienummer is vastgezet op release 26 en bevat de veranderingen die in de WebKit revisies 213542-213822 zijn gemaakt. Dat zijn onder andere verbeteringen voor Rendering, Web Inspector, WebDriver en WebCrypto. In het experimental features menu is tevens een WebGPU prototype toegevoegd. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: