Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRDtool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kan binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kan zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende real-life voorbeelden zijn via deze pagina op te zoeken. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin 2016 de source van Cacti verhuist naar GitHub en daarmee de weg vrijgemaakt voor versie 1.0.0 die in januari van dit jaar uitkwam. Enkele dagen geleden hebben de ontwikkelaars versie 1.1.0 op de wereld gezet met de volgende veranderingen:
Release of Cacti 1.1.0
Special thanks to all that have helped by contributing code and reporting issues on GitHub! We would not be where we are today without the help. Let's continue to grow the Cacti community! We do consider this to be the most stable 1.0.0 release yet! If you encounter any issues please visit the forums or submit an issue on GitHub. For additional details check out the README located on GitHub.
Cacti Change Log
- issue#337: Generic SNMP OID Graph Template damanged
- issue#338: Extremely slow new graph/DS creation
- issue#353: Broadcast & Multicast Packet counters missing
- issue#376: Structured RRD path permission issues
- issue#389: Manual template based graph creation not working
- issue#407: The RRDfile does not exist message is misleading
- issue#410: Select character data was interpreted as hex by cacti_snmp_walk()
- issue#422: additional issues with LDAP authentication
- issue#424: Automation does not discover devices w/o resolvable hostnames
- issue#427: undefined index TotalVisibleMemorySize on FreeBSD
- issue#432: SpikeKill menu wonky on Paw Theme
- issue#434: password_verify not compatible in php5.4-
- issue#435: urlPath missing from paw theme links
- issue#436: Restricted user does not see graphs in tree view
- issue#443: Allow remote_agent.php through a NAT
- issue#446: No local admin when using multiple LDAP configuration
- issue#447: Creating another non data query graph from same template reuses first data source
- issue#449: exec_poll_php does not flush pipes when using script server
- issue#450: Graph list view - No Graphs Found
- issue: Improve email test exception errors and change default timeout to 10 seconds
- issue: When on links page, breadcrumbs would become corrupted
- issue: When upgrading from any version of Cacti to 1.0.5, SQL's relative to poller_reindex might appear
- issue: Color page performance poor
- issue: The Device dropdown on the Graph View page was unreliable
- issue: Aggregate and non-Device Graphs in list view had not Device or Title description
- issue: Re-engineer back button design to accomocate ajax and native navigation
- issue: Make Graph Template filter wider
- issue: Resolve some visual issues in Classic theme
- feature: Add page refresh API to make page refreshing in Ajax easier to accomplish
- feature: Update fontawesome to version 4.7
- feature: Use fontawesome glyphs for menu items
- feature: Support multiple column sort in table library
- feature: Add glyphs to main Cacti console menu