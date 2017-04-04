Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRDtool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kan binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kan zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende real-life voorbeelden zijn via deze pagina op te zoeken. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin 2016 de source van Cacti verhuisd naar GitHub. Sinds versie 1.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Cacti 1.1.2 Change Log
Cacti 1.1.1 Change Log
- Issue#492: Error while adding non data query (cg) graphs
- Issue#494: CLI error while importing template
- Issue#499: SQL error in graph automation resulting in no graphs on tree
- Issue#500: Generic SNMP device package damaged - Unix Ping Host
- Issue#505: Log rotation does not work in some cases
- Issue#506: Undefined index: cactiStatsDeviceFailedPolls
- Issue#507: Nextwork discovery 'export' produces no results
- Issue#509: Minor bug with device ownership selection
- Feature: Add new legend type that includes Current/Average/Minimum/Maximum
- Feature: Update d3.js to latest version 4.7.4
- Issue#457: Continued LDAP issues with initial user creation
- Issue#461: The function escapeshell arg not appropriate on Windows
- Issue#462: LDAP authorization issues: group membership check broken for 'Group Member Type' = 'Username'
- Issue#464: Change default batch spike removal limits for standard deviation and variance
- Issue#465: Less than sign inside items and labels of graph break graph
- Issue#466: Call to member function row() on a non-object in lib/snmpagent.php
- Issue#467: Reduce the number of queries in log function
- Issue#472: Schema changes to improve performance
- Issue#485: When editing a device, the ping status was not always returned
- Issue: Back button issues due to syntax problems in JavaScript
- Issue: Zoom periodically would loose it's crosshairs after zooming
- Issue: Zoom would zoom out into the future even when disabled
- Issue: Fixing lite corruption in graph_templates_item table
- Feature: Make SpikeKill options more consistent
- Feature#459: Add variable date time option to report mail subject
- Feature#460: Add external_id to host variables
- Feature#469: Change re-index method of Data Query from Device edit
- Feature: Support generalized date format approach in the GUI
- Feature: Use localStorage over a Cookie for Zoom setting storage
- Feature: Fully implement 'Remove Orphans' from Package import process
Cacti screenshot, klik op de afbeelding voor een grotere versie.