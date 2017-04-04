Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 4 april 2017 15:17, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Cacti, submitter: _reboot_

Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRD tool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kan binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kan zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende real-life voorbeelden zijn via deze pagina op te zoeken. De ontwikkelaars hebben begin 2016 de source van Cacti verhuisd naar GitHub. Sinds versie 1.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Cacti 1.1.2 Change Log Issue#492: Error while adding non data query (cg) graphs

Issue#494: CLI error while importing template

Issue#499: SQL error in graph automation resulting in no graphs on tree

Issue#500: Generic SNMP device package damaged - Unix Ping Host

Issue#505: Log rotation does not work in some cases

Issue#506: Undefined index: cactiStatsDeviceFailedPolls

Issue#507: Nextwork discovery 'export' produces no results

Issue#509: Minor bug with device ownership selection

Feature: Add new legend type that includes Current/Average/Minimum/Maximum

Feature: Update d3.js to latest version 4.7.4 Cacti 1.1.1 Change Log Issue#457: Continued LDAP issues with initial user creation

Issue#461: The function escapeshell arg not appropriate on Windows

Issue#462: LDAP authorization issues: group membership check broken for 'Group Member Type' = 'Username'

Issue#464: Change default batch spike removal limits for standard deviation and variance

Issue#465: Less than sign inside items and labels of graph break graph

Issue#466: Call to member function row() on a non-object in lib/snmpagent.php

Issue#467: Reduce the number of queries in log function

Issue#472: Schema changes to improve performance

Issue#485: When editing a device, the ping status was not always returned

Issue: Back button issues due to syntax problems in JavaScript

Issue: Zoom periodically would loose it's crosshairs after zooming

Issue: Zoom would zoom out into the future even when disabled

Issue: Fixing lite corruption in graph_templates_item table

Feature: Make SpikeKill options more consistent

Feature#459: Add variable date time option to report mail subject

Feature#460: Add external_id to host variables

Feature#469: Change re-index method of Data Query from Device edit

Feature: Support generalized date format approach in the GUI

Feature: Use localStorage over a Cookie for Zoom setting storage

Feature: Fully implement 'Remove Orphans' from Package import process



Cacti screenshot, klik op de afbeelding voor een grotere versie.