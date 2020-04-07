Cacti is een volledige frontend voor RRD tool, een applicatie waarmee je op gezette tijden informatie kan binnenhalen van je netwerk en aangesloten apparatuur. Cacti kan deze binnengehaalde informatie overzichtelijk weergeven in verschillende grafieken waardoor je in één oogopslag de prestaties over een bepaalde periode kan zien. Het vereist een omgeving met MySQL, PHP, RRDTool, net-snmp en een webserver met PHP-ondersteuning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. In versie 1.2.11 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Security #1566: Add SameSite support for cookies

#1985: Cookie should be properly verified against password

#3342: CSRF at Admin Email

#3343: Improper Access Control on disabling a user.

#3414: Update to jQuery 3.4.1 to resolve XSS issues with jQuery 3.3.1 Issue #2265: When attempting to save Graph field, query_ifSpeed is not properly validated

#2400: Allow ability to duplicate site settings

#2428: Make plugins non-case sensitive for folder names, whilst allowing nicer display names

#2580: When running DSSTATS, system isn't properly detecting that another is already running

#2853: Discovered Devices filtering do not include snmp description or name

#3231: Allow user to unlock a tree that has been locked for editing by another

#3237: Report gets resent every poller cycle

#3247: Language source files do not update "PO-Revision-Date" attribute

#3261: Automation rules aren't run for new devices on remote data collectors

#3296: Bad PHP memory limit values can result in failed upgrades

#3299: When using php-snmp and setting SNMPv3, warning is now shown as library does not support it properly

#3303: When installing under Windows OS, path expansion is not converted to PHP required format

#3310: When using 32-bit OS, automation errors can be seen due to subnet mask calculations

#3312: Console menu does not auto-expand for graph item editor page

#3313: When installing, multiple issues can be seen due to bad packages

#3314: Script Server has invalid debug code left in

#3317: Warnings can appear from CSRF Magic library due to multiple token values being found

#3319: Errors can occur upgrading from 0.8.x due to incorrectly detected data source profile id

#3322: When searching for LDAP accounts, allow recursive searching

#3330: Packages that are not properly formatted can cause installation issues

#3334: When upgrading from 0.8.x Automation SNMP Options should be populated

#3335: Unable to hide Device based Aggregate Graphs on Tree

#3336: Plugins need the ability to relax some content security policies in order to work properly

#3340: Undefined variable warning can appear when using 95th percentile graphs

#3341: MoTranslator does not appear to be handing null values properly

#3345: When attempting to refresh datetime picker, unexpected results can appear

#3346: When attempting to rewrite octet strings, extra space breaks pattern matching

#3348: When attempting to handle Orphans and/or Sync Graphs, results are not as expected

#3349: Prevent setting the PHP variable max_input_vars since it is read only

#3350: When editing a data source template, inconsistent results can be seen due to database query

#3355: When viewing raw graph data via the GUI, values are not always calculated correctly

#3357: Tree Search textbox resizes to 0 in some cases

#3360: When using guest accounts, after several timeouts result in refreshes, guest becomes logged out

#3363: The current user and user group permissions pages are not responsive

#3367: When Data Queries timeout, data is removed from the Host SNMP Cache table causing issues

#3368: Saving a Graph Template Item fails due to missing includes

#3373: When logging in via LDAP, ActiveDirectory would sometimes report insufficient access

#3375: When polling more often than default period of collecting data, distribution of collected data was not occurring

#3376: Improve speed when recovering from a poller from offline state

#3378: When attempting to check whether to include MoTranslator, typo makes it appear unavailable

#3380: php error when trigger threshold sendmail

#3386: Second data collector shows as running when its has no items to gather

#3387: Minor corrections to CSRF Magic

#3388: Naming of CLI programs does not always match name used within syntax usage advice

#3390: Incorrect breadcrumb bar if current tab is not "Graphs"

#3402: Cacti scores low on performance audit on lighthouse audit

#3408: CSRF Secret path is not passed properly when attempting to initialize secret

#3409: Issues with navigation link activations to other base Cacti pages

#3410: Zoom looses focus in advanced mode while crossing chart border

#3411: When upgrading a primary server, full synchronization is not happening as expected

#3412: When upgrading a primary server, automation templates are removed

#3413: When upgrading and choosing to upgrade your packages, installer finishes without package data in log Feature #1551: Allow system uptime to be a variable for use with graphs

#1990: Plugin Realm should have a 'role' to help maintain changes between plugins

#2110: Add Refresh Interval to Data Collectors display

#2156: Add Location based filtering

#2236: Allow for Purging of Data Source Statistics from the GUI

#2268: Restore ability to duplicate a data profile

#2534: Enhance table navigation bars to support systems with larger number of items

#2688: Increase length of Graph Item 'value' field to support pango-markup better

#3304: Allow Basic Auth Accounts to be mapped by CSV file

#3366: Make form elements under checkbox_groups flow using flex grid style

#3374: Set the domain attribute to secure cookies for the 'remember me' option

#3403: Enhance the "Graph Debug Mode" to display RRDtool Command lengths and excess warnings