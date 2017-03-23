Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 23 maart 2017 22:29, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft heeft al weer de zeventiende Rollup voor het derde service pack van Exchange Server 2010 vrijgegeven. Service Pack 3 werd uitgegeven in februari 2013. De mainstream ondersteuning vanuit Microsoft eindigde in januari 2015, maar de verlengde ondersteuning loopt nog tot januari 2020. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligins- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4011326 vermeld een aantal veranderingen, en ook wordt er vermeld dat er tijdzone-updates zijn doorgevoerd zonder deze verder te specificeren.