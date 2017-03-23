Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft heeft al weer de zeventiende Rollup voor het derde service pack van Exchange Server 2010 vrijgegeven. Service Pack 3 werd uitgegeven in februari 2013. De mainstream ondersteuning vanuit Microsoft eindigde in januari 2015, maar de verlengde ondersteuning loopt nog tot januari 2020. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligins- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4011326 vermeld een aantal veranderingen, en ook wordt er vermeld dat er tijdzone-updates zijn doorgevoerd zonder deze verder te specificeren.

UUpdate Rollup 17 for Exchange Server 2010 Service Pack 3

Update Rollup 17 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2010 Service Pack 3 (SP3) was released on March 21, 2017. Before you install this update, you must remove all interim updates for Exchange Server 2010 SP3. Also, see this important information about how to install this update.

This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2010 SP3.

Issues that the update fixes

This update fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles:
Versienummer 2010 SP 3 Rollup 17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012
Website Microsoft
Download http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=6e775b1b-e736-40a0-bf96-eb443df12c9e
Licentietype Betaald
Microsoft

