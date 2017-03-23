Microsoft heeft al weer de zeventiende Rollup voor het derde service pack van Exchange Server 2010 vrijgegeven. Service Pack 3 werd uitgegeven in februari 2013. De mainstream ondersteuning vanuit Microsoft eindigde in januari 2015, maar de verlengde ondersteuning loopt nog tot januari 2020. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligins- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4011326 vermeld een aantal veranderingen, en ook wordt er vermeld dat er tijdzone-updates zijn doorgevoerd zonder deze verder te specificeren.
Update Rollup 17 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2010 Service Pack 3 (SP3) was released on March 21, 2017. Before you install this update, you must remove all interim updates for Exchange Server 2010 SP3. Also, see this important information about how to install this update.
This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2010 SP3.
Issues that the update fixes
This update fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles:
- KB 4014076 Migration ends and errors reported when you on-board or off-board a mailbox through Exchange Online in an Exchange Server 2010 hybrid environment
- KB 4014075 UNC path does not open in OWA when the path contains non-ASCII characters in an Exchange Server 2010 environment
- KB 4013917 You cannot search in a shared mailbox through OWA in an Exchange Server 2010 Service Pack 3 (Update Rollup 15 or 16) environment
- KB 4012911 Culture element is added in the wrong order when you use the ResolveNames operation in EWS in Exchange Server 2010