Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2010 SP3 Rollup 26

Microsoft heeft alweer de zesentwintigste Rollup voor het derde servicepack van Exchange Server 2010 vrijgegeven. Service Pack 3 werd uitgegeven in februari 2013. De mainstreamondersteuning vanuit Microsoft eindigde in januari 2015, maar de verlengde ondersteuning loopt nog tot januari 2020. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligings- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4487052 meldt het volgende:

Update Rollup 26 for Exchange Server 2010 Service Pack 3

This update rollup is a security update. This update provides a security advisory in Microsoft Exchange. See Security Advisory ADV190004 for more information. It also resolves some vulnerabilities, see Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2019-0686 and Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2019-0724.

Known issues in this security update
  • When you try to manually install this security update by double-clicking the update file (.msp) to run it in "normal mode" (that is, not as an administrator), some files are not correctly updated. When this issue occurs, you don’t receive an error message or any indication that the security update was not correctly installed. Also, Outlook Web Access (OWA) and the Exchange Control Panel (ECP) may stop working. This issue occurs on servers that are using user account control (UAC). The issue occurs because the security update doesn’t correctly stop certain Exchange-related services.
    To avoid this issue, follow these steps to manually install this security update:
    1. Select Start, select All Programs, and then select Accessories.
    2. Right-click Command prompt, and then select Run as administrator.
    3. If the User Account Control dialog box appears, verify that the default action is the action that you want, and then select Continue.
    4. Type the full path of the .msp file, and then press Enter.
    This issue does not occur when you install the update from Microsoft Update.
  • Exchange services may remain in a disabled state after you install this security update. This condition does not indicate that the update is not installed correctly. This condition may occur if the service control scripts experience a problem when they try to return Exchange services to its usual state. To fix this issue, use Services Manager to restore the startup type to Automatic, and then start the affected Exchange services manually. To avoid this issue, run the security update from an elevated command prompt. For more information about how to open an elevated command prompt, visit the following Microsoft webpage: Start a Command Prompt as an Administrator
Issues that this cumulative update fixes

This cumulative update fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base article:
  • 4490060 Exchange Web Services Push Notifications can be used to gain unauthorized access
Versienummer 2010 SP3 Rollup 26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=b1539a6a-5873-4459-a4a3-d089273d0601
Licentietype Betaald
Door Japke Rosink

13-02-2019 • 09:40

13-02-2019 • 09:40

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (16)

+1PolarBear
13 februari 2019 10:08
Is er serieus nog iemand die Exchange 2010 draait? (toch wel 10 jaar oud inmiddels)
Reageer
+1t-force
@PolarBear13 februari 2019 11:11
Ja een aantal van onze klanten draaien nog op Exchange 2010.

Het vreemde is dat hoewel er al Exchange 2019 is er in die laatste 2013-2019 versies niet heel veel is vernieuwd voor de eindgebruiker. Ja inderdaad, OWA ziet er beter uit, maar functioneel gezien is er niet veel veel veranderd.
Tevens was de upgrade van 2010 naar 2013 of hoger in eerste instantie lastig vanwege de Public folders die niet meer ondersteund werden in Exchange 2013 en alsnog werden toegevoegd in een latere update.
Reageer
+1ViveUtVivas
@t-force13 februari 2019 13:09
Idem ook een aantal van onze klanten draaien nog 2010. Dit komt dan doordat er in 2011 of net wat eerder een nieuwe omgeving is geïnstalleerd en als alles nog draait is er geen reden tot overstappen.
Vaak is dit dan ook een onderdeel van Windows SBS2011 server uitrol.
Reageer
+1Robin Verbeek
@t-force13 februari 2019 18:26
Heeft OWA bij Exchange 2019 nu het nieuwe design van Outlook.com?
Reageer
0dycell
@Robin Verbeek13 februari 2019 20:58
Ja, echter heeft Exchange 2016 ook al dit design.
Reageer
0Robin Verbeek
@dycell13 februari 2019 21:01
Ik bedoel deze he: https://r1.res.office365....es/upfront_outlookweb.png. Of kon je deze ook gewoon al gebruiken in de 2016 versie?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robin Verbeek op 13 februari 2019 21:01]

Reageer
0dycell
@Robin Verbeek13 februari 2019 21:08
Ha, nee.
Sorry, blijkbaar al lang niet meer op Outlook.com ingelogt.
Ik praat over deze interface.

Je zult denk ik zien dat het nieuwe "design" echter wel naar Exchange 2019 komt door middel van een CU update. Dit was met Exchange 2016 ook het geval.
Reageer
+1kevinr1
@PolarBear13 februari 2019 10:10
Waarschijnlijk wel. Bedrijven met legacy, bijv ziekenhuizen.
Reageer
Auteur+1Qwerty-273
@PolarBear13 februari 2019 10:12
Ik denk dat je onderschat hoe lang sommige bedrijven beslissingen uit kunnen stellen om een upgrade van hun "kritieke"platform te doen. Zeker als er ook op de algemene roadmap de "cloud" als doel staat, maar de hele infra daar compleet nog niet klaar voor is. Dan is het veel eenvoudiger om te wachten, dan een nieuwe on-prem omgeving op te bouwen.

(Ik zit zelf in de Exchange hoek en zie af en toe in de afgelopen twee jaar nog redelijk wat 2010 omgevingen die of naar 2013 of 2016 zijn gemigreerd - of nog er mee bezig zijn....).
Reageer
+1kristofv
@PolarBear13 februari 2019 10:30
Ik werk bij één van de grootste it bedrijven van België als it architect en heb zelf het migratieplan voor onze nieuwe interne mailinfrastructuur gemaakt .. ja er zijn nog veel grote bedrijven die op Exchange 2010 zitten ;-).
Reageer
+1Stacheldraht
@PolarBear13 februari 2019 12:16
Ja wij draaien Exchange 2010.
Reageer
+1Cergorach

@PolarBear13 februari 2019 19:09
toch wel 10 jaar oud inmiddels
Bijna 10 jaar, vandaar dat het per 14 januari 2020 ook EOL is. Af en toe krijg je nu nog klantjes die Exchange 2010 gebruiken, maar ik krijg ze dan meestal om te migreren naar Exchange Online (Office 365). Persoonlijk dan alweer wat jaartjes geleden de laatste Exchange 2010 server uitgefaseerd, maar door overnames kom je dan toch af en toe weer klanten tegen die absoluut een eigen Exchange server willen draaien (Exchange 2013 is de laatste die ik zo ben tegengekomen). Bij hybride omgevingen heb ik de neiging gillend weg te rennen, over het algemeen de nadelen van Office 365 en de nadelen van een lokale Exchange server...

Meestal helpt het dat servers die na de betreffende EOL nog online zijn direct buiten het support contract vallen, elke keer als daar aan gewerkt moet worden gaat direct de teller draaien. Intern is het vaak dat men geen garanties meer geeft dat basic operations blijven werken, zoals email of de email backup, etc. Bij een enigszins professionele toko moet men toch wel met hele argumenten aan komen om niet te migreren naar een ondersteunde versie...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cergorach op 13 februari 2019 19:10]

Reageer
+1dmstork
13 februari 2019 13:58
Wat je ook nog wel vaak ziet is dat men wel volledig gemigreerd is naar O365/Exchange Online vanaf Exchange 2010 en dat men dan één oude server laat bestaan voor het objectenbeheer en wat mail relay. De nut en noodzaak om dan die server te upgraden is dan vaak een stuk lager, uiteraard tot ook de extended support verloopt.
Reageer
+1djack
13 februari 2019 15:41
Had hem ook nog draaien hoor. Net helemaal over naar O365
Reageer
+1Recklezz
13 februari 2019 17:15
Yep heb hem hier ook draaien, wel in hybrid met 365. De reden dat we nog niet over zijn is puur gebrek aan IT resources en een directie die dat niet belangrijk vind.
Reageer
+1powerboat
13 februari 2019 18:44
jup draaien hem hier ook nog
Reageer


