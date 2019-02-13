Microsoft heeft alweer de tweeëntwintigste Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2013 vrijgegeven. Exchange Server 2013 werd uitgegeven in januari 2013. De mainstreamondersteuning vanuit Microsoft loopt tot april 2018 en de verlengde ondersteuning loopt tot april 2023. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligings- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2013 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2013-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het KB-artikel met nummer 4345836 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 22 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 was released on February 12, 2019. This cumulative update is a security update. This cumulative update includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2013. This update provides a security advisory in Microsoft Exchange. For more information, see Security Advisory ADV190004 for. It also resolves some vulnerabilities, see Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2019-0686 and Microsoft Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures CVE-2019-0724.



This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2013. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.



Known issues in this cumulative update



In multidomain Active Directory forests in which Exchange is installed or has been prepared previously by using the /PrepareDomain option in SETUP, this action must be completed after the /PrepareAD command for this cumulative update has been completed and the changes are replicated to all domains. Setup will try to execute the /PrepareAD command during the first server installation. Installation will finish only if the user who initiated SETUP has the appropriate permissions.



Issues that this cumulative update fixes



This cumulative update fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles: 4487603 "The action cannot be completed" error when you select many recipients in the Address Book of Outlook in Exchange Server 2013

4490060 Exchange Web Services Push Notifications can be used to gain unauthorized access

4490059 Reducing permissions required to run Exchange Server using Shared Permissions Model