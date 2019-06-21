Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 CU 23

Microsoft heeft alweer de drieëntwintigste Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2013 vrijgegeven. Exchange Server 2013 werd uitgegeven in januari 2013. De mainstreamondersteuning vanuit Microsoft loopt tot april 2018 en de verlengde ondersteuning loopt tot april 2023. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligings- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2013 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2013-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het KB-artikel met nummer 4489622 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 23 for Exchange Server 2013

This cumulative update includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2013. This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2013. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.

Issues that this cumulative update fixes

This cumulative update fixes the following issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles:
  • 4502131 "TLS negotiation failed with error UnknownCredentials" error after updating TLSCertificateName on Office 365 send connector in Exchange Server 2013 hybrid environment
  • 4503028 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 and 2010: June 11, 2019
Versienummer 2013 CU 23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=4706d685-777d-4761-81a2-5736f38c21f8
Licentietype Betaald
Microsoft

Update-historie

Besturingssystemen Microsoft

Reacties (6)

0XBWillem
21 juni 2019 10:25
Is het een goede of kwade zaak, of maakt het niets uit, om anno 2019 op Exchange Server 2013 te zitten? Na een veel te lang proces is het onze lokale IT provider eindelijk gelukt om te upgraden van 2010 naar 2013. Maar ik heb het gevoel dat we alsnog enorm achterlopen.

Het probleem met upgraden was 't falen van de kopieën, veroorzaakt door grote mailboxen (30GB met 1000'en mappen).
Reageer
0MrHarry
@XBWillem21 juni 2019 10:28
exchange 2013 is nog supported tot 2022, dus nee je zit qua features beetje achter gesteld maar qua security krijg je gewoon alle updates nog.
Reageer
0dycell
@XBWillem21 juni 2019 10:43
Niet lullig bedoelt maar het korte antwoord is: Ja.
Niemand gaat van 2010 naar 2013, dat is minimaal naar 2016 anders doe je simpelweg aan kapitaalvernietiging. Je mag immers dan ook weer eerder naar de volgende versie (wat weer veel geld kost).

Daarnaast, 30GB mailboxen met duizenden mappen is helemaal geen probleem. Om je een idee te geven, Exchange online heeft een standaard mailbox van 100GB met 10.000 mappen. De limieten vindt je hier.

Het is kort door de bocht maar ik vermoed dat je IT leverancier niet capabel is en raad je aan om snel verder te kijken.
Reageer
0XBWillem
@dycell21 juni 2019 11:19
We gaan overstappen in augustus. ;) We vonden het ook tijd worden.
Reageer
0bartje
@XBWillem21 juni 2019 10:56
qua security geen probleem, maar mijns inziens een vreemde stap, dit betekent dat je over 3 jaar weer moet migreren, een migratie die je je had kunnen besparen door meteen naar 2016 of 2019 te gaan.
Reageer
0XBWillem
@bartje21 juni 2019 11:19
Ik heb er verder geen verstand van, maar dit gevoel had ik er dus een beetje bij. "Waarom niet meteen naar 2016"?
Reageer


