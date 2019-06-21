Microsoft heeft alweer de drieëntwintigste Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2013 vrijgegeven. Exchange Server 2013 werd uitgegeven in januari 2013. De mainstreamondersteuning vanuit Microsoft loopt tot april 2018 en de verlengde ondersteuning loopt tot april 2023. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligings- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2013 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2013-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het KB-artikel met nummer 4489622 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 23 for Exchange Server 2013



This cumulative update includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2013. This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2013. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.



Issues that this cumulative update fixes



This cumulative update fixes the following issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles: 4502131 "TLS negotiation failed with error UnknownCredentials" error after updating TLSCertificateName on Office 365 send connector in Exchange Server 2013 hybrid environment

4503028 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 and 2010: June 11, 2019