Software-update: KDE Plasma 5.16.1

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft Plasma-versie 5.16.1 uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld, maar er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, al zijn die iets minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. KDE Plasma maakt gebruik van OpenGL met hardwareacceleratie en X Window System. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Plasma 5.16.1

Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.1. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include:
  • PanelView: no more transparent line between panels and maximized windows with some 3rd-party Plasma themes. Commit. Phabricator Code review D21803
  • Breeze theme: Re-read color palettes when application color changes. Commit. Fixes bug #408416. See bug #382505. See bug #355295. Phabricator Code review D21646
  • Discover: Flatpak, Indicate that updates are being fetched. Commit. Fixes bug #408608
  • Powerdevil runner: Make Sleep/Suspend command work again. Commit. Fixes bug #408735
Full Plasma 5.16.1 changelog
Versienummer 5.16.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website KDE
Download https://www.kde.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

21-06-2019 10:30
21-06-2019 • 10:30

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: KDE

KDE Plasma

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


