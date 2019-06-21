Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 17.5 MR6 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
SFOS 17.5 MR6 Released
Hi XG Community!
We've released SFOS v17.5.6 MR6 for the Sophos XG Firewall. Initially, the firmware will be available by manual download from your MySophos account. We then make the firmware available via auto-update to a number of customers, which will increase over time.
Guidance on recently discovered security vulnerability in Exim email server
Exim is used by XG Firewall v17.5, specifically if a customer has enabled Email Protection. On Friday 7 June 2019, Sophos released and automatically applied an over the air hotfix to all XG Firewalls with auto-updates enabled to address this issue. If your XG Firewall does not have auto-updates enabled, upgrading to 17.5 MR6 release could resolve the issue. Alternatively, you can review KB134199.
What's New in XG Firewall v17.5 MR6
Issues Resolved in SF 17.5 MR6
- Radius SSO authentication between XG and APX
- Wireless users can be authenticated using Radius SSO between XG and APX. Now supports framed IP addresses in client accounting messages.
- NC-40785 [API Framework] Incorrect data types and values in API documentation
- NC-44687 [API Framework] Unable to update webadmin settings when WAF rule with port 80 is configured
- NC-43933 [Authentication] csd not cleaning up stale connections
- NC-45077 [Authentication] Some LDAP users are not associated with the expected group
- NC-45283 [Authentication] Memory leak in access server
- NC-46024 [Authentication] Guest user registration is not working after upgrading to 17.5 MR4
- NC-46572 [Authentication] Race condition in access server when setting authserverid
- NC-44178 [Backup-Restore] Unnecessary selection button when downloading backup without encryption password
- NC-45532 [Clientless Access] Clientless SMB Bookmark - Unable to upload files in a folder or share with an apostrophe
- NC-39353 [Core Utils] Brazilian timezone and DST problem
- NC-40924 [Core Utils] ATP patterns filling up /content/ folder
- NC-43506 [DHCP] Established connection is destroyed when dynamic WAN interface gets configured
- NC-46351 [DHCP] DHCP service dies on firmware upgrade
- NC-43624 [Dynamic Routing (PIM)] Coredump from pimd while applying interfaces in pim-sm in HA-AA case
- NC-41225 [Email] Assertion while scanning mail with custom file mime type
- NC-42752 [Email] Issues with certificate chain
- NC-42986 [Email] Mail application usage reports shows 0bytes for POP and IMAP
- NC-43179 [Email] Mails stuck in queue when email id contains '='
- NC-43285 [Email] Filtering for bounced mails freezes mail log page
- NC-43399 [Email] "DKIM: validation of body hash failed" when DKIM signed mail gets forwarded by XG
- NC-43445 [Email] Mails are split in different header information and hang in spool
- NC-43539 [Email] Unable to access appliance after restoring backup
- NC-44131 [Email] Core dumps in smtpd while deleting mail from mail spool page
- NC-44490 [Email] Unable to use CAs with ECC certificates
- NC-44559 [Email] Conan engine does not get upgraded on migration
- NC-44662 [Email] Mails with folded headers might not be processed correctly
- NC-45144 [Email] Exim complaining about illegal header file
- NC-45223 [Email] Unable to filter mail log with some special russian characters
- NC-46145 [Email] Email notification using external mail server not working after upgrading to 17.5 MR4
- NC-42902 [Firewall] IPsec traffic flows only after REKEY event
- NC-44344 [Firewall] Not able to enable IP Spoofing on more than 18 zones
- NC-46188 [Firewall] GUI icons broken in firewall rules
- NC-44083 [Hotspot] Hotspot voucher created in HA setup is expired and has used data attached to it
- NC-38688 [IPsec] Sporadic connection interruption to local XG after IPsec rekeying
- NC-41631 [IPsec] Tunnel not established in HA setup
- NC-43220 [IPsec] Unable to use "Reset" button on Sophos Connect settings page
- NC-43898 [IPsec] Improve udp/500 firewall rule activation
- NC-44072 [IPsec] Charon timeout while starting on small appliances with 20+ IPsec tunnels and auth type 'rsa'
- NC-44240 [IPsec] XG not accepting MODP_1024 DH during IKE negotiations
- NC-44016 [Logging Framework] Garner segfault in Central Management plugin of garner
- NC-44693 [Logging Framework, SecurityHeartbeat] Reports are not being generated
- NC-45339 [Logging Framework] Assertion fail in garner causing RED clients to disconnect
- NC-46535 [Logging Framework] Memory leak in notification plugin
- NC-44531 [nSXLd] nSXLd connection handling improvements
- NC-46117 [Policy Routing] Traffic passing through IPSec link though policy route (MPLS) has high priority
- NC-30294 [PPPoE] PPPoE interface graph is showing incorrect bandwidth information
- NC-33657 [SFM-SCFM] API output shows "Configuration parameters validation failed"
- NC-44007 [SFM-SCFM] Error message on GUI: SSOD is stopped
- NC-44562 [SFM-SCFM] Backup snapshot has not been restored from SFM when SF having encrypted password for backup
- NC-43684 [SNMP] libsnmp segfaults for "AVVERSION Get"
- NC-44695 [SSLVPN] Unable to connect via SSL VPN after migrating from CROS
- NC-46253 [SupportAccess] Backport: Cannot connect to WebAdmin via SupportAccess
- NC-43936 [UI Framework] Guest Users page not loading after deleting the last page of available Guest Users
- NC-44018 [UI Framework] Type of icon should be drop-down instead of icon of increase-decrease
- NC-44283 [UI Framework] Cannot load Connection Details page of an IPsec VPN connection when Chinese characters are used in local/remote host configuration
- NC-45358 [WAF] Privilege escalation from modules' scripts (CVE-2019-0211)
- NC-45544 [WAF] Reduce memory footprint
- NC-45974 [WAF] URL normalization inconsistency (CVE-2019-0220)
- NC-46104 [WAF] HTML rewriting in large embedded CSS causes appliance to reboot due to OOM
- NC-46810 [WAF] NULL pointer dereference in mod_proxy_html
- NC-43970 [Web] Policy editor window doesn't close when new policy created
- NC-44089 [Web] Backslashes not properly escaped on User Activities page
- NC-44228 [Web] Web categorization fails randomly
- NC-44609 [Web] Incorrect parsing of DNS responses leads to 502 errors
- NC-45020 [Web] Memory leak in sandbox pending page
- NC-45094 [Web] SSL scan not on in case of force_ntlm on transparent connection
- NC-27524 [Wireless] Restoring backup of Cyberoam 10.6.5050 GA not working when WLAN is configured
- NC-45088 [Wireless] Selective export of WirelessNetworks with dependencies does not contain any dependencies
- NC-45405 [Wireless] Country field for AP shown empty while accepting it with multple pending APs
- NC-46142 [Wireless] SSID deleted but WiFi interface remains