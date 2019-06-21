Matrix is een open specificatie voor veilige en decentrale communicatie. Om van dit netwerk gebruik te kunnen maken, kun je de applicatie Riot inzetten. Hiermee kun je chatten, bestanden uitwisselen, audio- en videogesprekken voeren, notificaties instellen en bots tot leven wekken om integraties met andere applicaties op te zetten. De ontwikkelaars hebben de 1.2.2-versie van Riot Web uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Changes in 1.2.2
Changes in 1.2.1
- Update to react-sdk and js-sdk rc.2 for registration fixes, redaction local echo fix and removing unnecessary calls to the integration manager.
- Update from Weblate #10012
- Add funding details for GitHub sponsor button #9982
- Do not fail on server liveliness checks during startup #9960
- Hide guest functions on the welcome page if not logged in #9957
- Add Albanian and West Flemish languages #9953
- Update from Weblate #9951
- Add docs for defaultCountryCode #9927
- Use the user's pre-existing HS when config validation fails #9892
- Low bandwidth mode #9909
- Fix Twemoji loading on Windows dev machines #9869
- Base Docker image on nginx:alpine, not the larger nginx:latest #9848
- Validate homeserver configuration prior to loading the app #9779
- Show resolved homeserver configuration on the mobile guide #9726
- Flag the validated config as the default config #9721
- Clarify comment on is_url and hs_url handling #9719
- Validate default homeserver config before loading the app #9496
Riot Web 1.2 — Farewell Emojione 👋 Hello Twemoji!
- Upgrade JS SDK to 2.0.0 and React SDK to 1.2.1 to fix key backup and native emoji height
Riot Web 1.2 has landed today, featuring all new emoji as we switch from emojione to twemoji.
Why the switch?
Some time ago, emojione made a change to their licensing that meant we couldn’t keep merging their updated emoji sets into Riot — as a result, our emoji support became pretty stale, with more recent glyphs rendering incorrectly or not at all (I’m looking at you, eye-in-speech-bubble 👁️🗨️).
We chose Twitter’s twemoji because it provides a comprehensive, actively maintained set of suitably-licensed, eye-catching emoji, and because the good people at Mozilla have packaged it as a very convenient font. As an added bonus, the switch also delivers a dramatic performance improvement (particularly for prolific emoji-users), so go nuts 🌰🥜!
Where will I see the new emoji?
You’ll see the new emoji when using Riot Web on browsers that support COLR fonts (this website has more details if you’re keen to know what that means). In practice this is all modern versions of Firefox, Chrome and Safari (though see the Chrome caveats below).
We will also be rolling out twemoji to Riot Android to mitigate the varied emoji support across Android handsets — Riot iOS will continue to use the platform standard Apple emoji.
Help — I can’t see the new emoji!
We know that Chrome has problems on older versions of Linux and Windows — if this is affecting you, you can install fallback fonts as a workaround: Noto Color Emoji on Linux and Segoe UI on Windows (Microsoft doesn’t license Segoe outside of Windows 10, so you’ll have to hunt for a download yourself).
Otherwise, on browsers without COLR support, Riot will do the best it can and fall back to the OS default emoji — if that’s not working for you, please let us know.
It’s also worth noting that Mozilla’s bundling of twemoji currently supports up to Emoji 11 — this means you’ll have to wait for this issue to get your hands on flamingo, oyster, and ice cube (etc.).
What else is in 1.2?
Riot Web 1.2 includes the usual bundle of tweaks, bugfixes and usability enhancements — check out the full Riot Web, matrix-js-sdk and matrix-react-sdk changelogs for the details!
What’s happening with edits and reactions?
Work continues apace! To see that work in progress, switch over to the development deployment of Riot Web at https://riot.im/develop and turn on Edit messages after they have been sent and React to messages with emoji in labs (under User Settings) — let us know how you get on!