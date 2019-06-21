Plex heeft versie 1.16.0.1226 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Voor de PlexPass-houders is ook 1.16.1.1246 bèta verschenen. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Google TV en Chromecast.



Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft, naast korting op 'Premium features'.

Plex Media Server 1.16.1.1246 is now available to Plex Pass users in the Beta update channel



Live TV & DVR - Beginning on June 30, 2019 Plex will require Plex Media Server version 1.16.1 to maintain EPG data and overall Live TV & DVR functionality. Users in unsupported countries will have to switch to an XMLTV based EPG solution to maintain overall Live TV & DVR functionality. Users that don’t upgrade by the above date will begin losing guide data starting July 1, 2019. Since part of this process involves matching your current channel lineup to a new channel lineup, as well as matching any recordings that you may already have scheduled, we strongly encourage all users to refresh their program guide after updating Plex Media Server and then review their channel lineup and scheduled recordings.



SHIELD - Please note that the creation of new “Premium Music” libraries on the SHIELD is currently unsupported and all existing Premium Music libraries will gracefully fall back to using standard library matching. Improvements are actively being worked on and are coming soon (within the next few months at the latest)!



NEW: New EPG provider for Live TV & DVR. Plex Media Server 1.16.0.1226 is now available to everyone!



FIXES: Updated translations Plex Media Server 1.16.0.1220



FIXES: (HTTP) Addressed network efficiency issues which could lead to slow Live TV tunes (#10151)

(HTTP) Responses to requests on keep-alive connections could be delayed, potentially resulting in slow transcoder startups (#10118)

(Live TV) The transcoder could take a very long time to start on streams from certain broadcasters or service providers (#10065)

(Playback) The server could crash when a transcode session finished. These manifested as heap corruptions or double-frees (#9801 #9883 #9938 #9940 #9950)