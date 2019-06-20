Versie 2.6 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn de release notes:

We want you to be safe while on the web, and worry less about who’s abusing you with dangerous ads.

We’ve added a new functionality to block adverts that use abusive technologies and ads designed to be misleading. The Abusive ad-blocker functionality stops ads from sites that are causing you problems, such as pop-ups that prevent you from leaving the site.

The Abusive ad-blocker gives the browser access to a blocklist that has been enabled by default and can be turned off in the “Privacy” section of Vivaldi Settings. This feature is an addition to our wide range of privacy settings.

The blocklist is hosted on our end-to-end encrypted servers. It is updated from the server automatically by the browser, and applied to intrusive websites without needing to contact the server each time.

Going forward, the blocklist of abusive ads gives us the opportunity to consider adding similar, related functionality for the benefit of our users. The way that we’ve implemented this functionality is an interesting step in the direction of relying less on third-party services.

We know that you love to make Vivaldi personal. And we always work towards improving every feature so that you feel it is built precisely for you. We’ve got great feedback on our support for User Profiles and based on that we’ve added new ways to customise those for you.

For the uninitiated, you can create multiple “users” without logging into a different operating system user account, or the need to maintain multiple standalone installations of Vivaldi.

The inherited default set of avatars clearly needed more customization even if you are logged in through your Vivaldi account. Now you can make this process much easier and personal for non-synced profiles with the following additions:

Update the avatars

Add and delete profiles in the pop-up

Edit avatar within the pop-up

We want you to stay ahead, browse smarter and faster. Just like our previous updates, this one is no exception adding more efficiency and convenience to your browsing.

Navigate faster with ‘Find in Page’: Are you a keyboard lover looking for a specific word or a term in a lengthy article or post? You can find whatever you are looking for much faster with ‘Find in Page’ – if the search result is a link, it can be opened instantly using Ctrl+Enter.

Visually enhanced Search Field: The magnifying glass on the Search Field on the right side of the Address Bar can now display the favicon of the active search engine, helping you to easily identify the search engine. Enable this under Settings > Search. Game is still on: Our previous update with Razer Chroma integration grabbed quite a few eyeballs but this time we’ve got your ears as well. Users requested for support for Razer headphone devices and we’ve added it. Performance improvements to speed up Vivaldi

We’ve made performance improvements that will appeal to those of you who work with loads of tabs. There is a marked improvement if you tile tabs into split-screen views, or often move tabs to new windows. Opening, closing, and resizing of Panels in the sidebar is also much snappier.

Even though the summer has set in the Northern Hemisphere, we are continuing to build Vivaldi that is just right for you! At the same time, we are also laying the foundation for upcoming future releases. As always, thanks for your feedback and keep them coming in here.