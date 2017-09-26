Microsoft heeft al weer de achttiende Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2013 vrijgegeven. Exchange Server 2013 werd uitgegeven in januari 2013. De mainstreamondersteuning vanuit Microsoft loopt tot april 2018 en de verlengde ondersteuning loopt tot april 2023. In deze verlengde periode worden alleen beveiligings- en tijdzone-updates doorgevoerd. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2013 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2013 topic op ons forum terecht. Het KB-artikel met nummer 4022631 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 18 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 was released on September 19, 2017. Several nonsecurity issues are fixed in this cumulative update or a later cumulative update for Exchange Server 2013. This release includes support for Windows time zone updates released through September 19, 2017.



Issues that this cumulative update fixes



This cumulative update fixes the issue that is described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles: KB4040755 New health monitoring mailbox for databases is created when Health Manager Service is restarted in Exchange Server 2013

KB4040121 You receive a corrupted attachment if email is sent from Outlook that connects to Exchange Server in cache mode

KB4040120 Synchronization may fail when you use the OAuth protocol for authorization through EAS in Exchange Server 2013

KB4036108 Security update for Microsoft Exchange: September 12, 2017 This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2013. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.