Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 7

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Microsoft

Microsoft heeft de zevende Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2016 vrijgegeven. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2016 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2016 topic op ons forum terecht. Het KB-artikel met nummer 4018115 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 7 for Exchange Server 2016

Cumulative Update 7 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 was released on September 19, 2017. Several nonsecurity issues are fixed in this cumulative update or a later cumulative update for Exchange Server 2016.

Issues that the cumulative update fixes

This cumulative update fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles:
  • KB4040754 "Update UseDatabaseQuotaDefaults to false" error occurs when you change settings of user mailbox in Exchange Server 2016
  • KB4040121 You receive a corrupted attachment if email is sent from Outlook that connects to Exchange Server in cache mode
  • KB4036108 Security update for Microsoft Exchange: September 12, 2017
Versienummer 2016 CU 7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012
Website Microsoft
Download http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=e0125452-a610-447c-a932-8f44c6c813eb
Licentietype Betaald

Lees meer

Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 geen prijs bekend
Besturingssystemen Microsoft

