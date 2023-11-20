Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU23 SU11

Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2016 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2016-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de drieëntwintigste Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2016 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 5032147 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2016: November 14, 2023 (KB5032147)

This security update rollup resolves vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. To learn more about these vulnerabilities, see the following Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE): Issues that are fixed in this update Features that are added in this update
Versienummer CU23 SU11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=105715
Licentietype Betaald

Update-historie

11-'23 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU23 SU11 1
03-'20 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU16 2
12-'19 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU15 0
09-'19 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 14 6
06-'19 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 13 0
02-'19 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 12 0
10-'18 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 11 0
06-'18 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 10 3
03-'18 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 9 1
12-'17 Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 8 2
Meer historie

rookie no. 1 20 november 2023 12:05
Zal hiermee dit probleem opgelost zijn zonder dat het in de release notes staat?

https://learn.microsoft.c...-2016-cu23?page=2#answers

/edit: Het is een SU, geen CU. Iets met lezen. Wel bijzonder dat een SU hier op Tweakers gezet wordt. De nieuwe CU24 komt kennelijk pas 1ste kwartaal 2024 uit. Rijkelijk laat...

[Reactie gewijzigd door rookie no. 1 op 23 juli 2024 08:16]

