Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2016 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2016-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de drieëntwintigste Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2016 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 5032147 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:
Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2016: November 14, 2023 (KB5032147)
This security update rollup resolves vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. To learn more about these vulnerabilities, see the following Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE):
Issues that are fixed in this update
- CVE-2023-36439 - Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
- CVE-2023-36050 - Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
- CVE-2023-36039 - Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
- CVE-2023-36035 - Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability
Features that are added in this update
- Signing of the serialisation payload fails to run the few cmdlets
- Unable to migrate mailbox as communication error parameter exception occurs
- InvalidResponseException when you try to run Export-UMPrompt