Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 CU 14

Microsoft heeft de veertiende Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2016 vrijgegeven. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2016 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2016-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het KB-artikel met nummer 4514140 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Issues that this cumulative update fixes

This cumulative update fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles:
  • 4515255 “X-InnerException: Microsoft.Mapi.MapiExceptionRpcServerTooBusy” error when you try to use a mailbox in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515254 Event 1009 frequently occurs in application logs for lagged database copies in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4502159 Adding or removing mailbox permission in EAC doesn’t address the msExchDelegateListLink attribute in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515276 Room mailbox accepts a meeting as “Free” if a booking delegate is set in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515275 Enable Get/Restore-RecoverableItems to work with Purges folder in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515274 AutodiscoverV2 request returns REST API endpoint not AutoDiscoverV1 endpoint in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515269 SentToMemberOf shows every recipient type not distribution groups when creating transport rule in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515272 Message is blocked in “SMTP Delivery to Mailbox” queue if exchange server is added in groups of a child domain in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515271 Can’t convert a migrated remote user mailbox to shared in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515270 SubmissionQueueLengthMonitor shows “System.ArgumentException: Transition timeout…” in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515267 NDR occurs when you resend message from alternate journaling mailbox to journaling mailbox in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515265 Removing In-Place Hold doesn't work for mailboxes in different domains in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515264 FindPeople request from Skype for Business on Mac fails with "Invalid Shape Specification" in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515263 Hide the "Validate-MailFlowThroughFrontDoor" command for Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515262 Enable Remove-MobileDevice to delete mobile devices after migrating to Office 365 from Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515261 Can’t copy eDiscovery search results for mailboxes with Exchange online archives in Office 365 in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515273 Mailbox auditing fails when you use SHA1Managed in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515266 Infinite loop in Recurrence.GetNumberOfYearsBetween() with the Japanese calendar in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4520319 S/MIME signed reply draft behaves like the first message in conversation in Exchange Server 2016
  • 4515832 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 and 2016: September 10, 2019
Versienummer 2016 CU 14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=100302
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

24-09-2019 10:39

24-09-2019 • 10:39

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (6)

+1LCP
24 september 2019 14:49
Tipje als je de update gaat installeren: schakel je virusscanner tijdelijk uit. Op mijn testserver in ons testlab blijft elke CU update altijd hangen op 'Copy Exchange Files' als de virusscanner aan staat ;)
Reageer
+1dycell

@LCP24 september 2019 17:17
En het scheelt zeker een half uur installatietijd :)
Reageer
0LCP
@dycell24 september 2019 20:13
Dat denk ik ook ja! :)
Reageer
+1rookie no. 1
@LCP24 september 2019 20:13
Altijd een goede tip bij dit soort cruciale installaties, mijns inziens.

Welk anti-virus pakket draaide in het test lab?
Reageer
+1SolidShadow
24 september 2019 17:38
Na een kwartier op 16% te hebben doorgebracht even in windows defender op update gedrukt. Daarna liep hij in een paar seconden naar 100%.
Reageer
0SuperTrooper
25 september 2019 12:34
Bij geen open internet op de Exchange bakken even de certificate revocation check uitzetten. Dat scheelt, dan wacht hij niet op een time-out als hij voor ieder bestandje het certificaat online wil checken...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

