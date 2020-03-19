Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2016 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2016-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de zestiende Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2016 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4537678 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 16 for Exchange Server 2016



This cumulative update includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2016. This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2016. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.



Known issues in this cumulative update

In multidomain Active Directory forests in which Exchange is installed or has been prepared previously by using the /PrepareDomain option in Setup, this action must be completed after the /PrepareAD command for this cumulative update has been completed and the changes are replicated to all domains. Setup will try to run the /PrepareAD command during the first server installation. Installation will finish only if the user who initiated Setup has the appropriate permissions.



Issues that this cumulative update fixes 4547705 Authentication loop between msft.sts.microsoft.com/adfs and OWA in Exchange Server 2016

4547706 Birthday isn't correctly synced to iOS native mail app in Exchange Server 2016

4547708 Elevation of privileges possible when Active Directory permissions role is granted in Exchange Server 2016

4547709 InternetWebProxyBypassList is ignored by Mailbox Replication service in Exchange Server 2016

4547710 New-MailboxSearch with In-Place Hold enabled replaces all values in msExchUserHoldPolicies if adding a value in Exchange Server 2016

4547711 Public folder permissions aren't applied from Outlook in Exchange Server 2016 hybrid environment

4547712 Outlook on the web (OWA) exposes junk operations even if disabled via OwaMailboxPolicy in Exchange Server 2016

4547713 IsOnlineMeeting is always false for Teams-only meetings in Exchange Server 2016

4547714 Can't add remote shared mailbox by using ECP into distribution group in Exchange Server 2016 hybrid environment

4547715 New created search folder retention policy is changed in Exchange Server 2016

4547722 Can't go from Office 365 to Enterprise in Exchange Server 2016 Exchange admin center (EAC) if Chrome SameSite Cookie is enabled

4547723 Can't sign in to Office 365 if configuring hybrid with Chrome SameSite Cookie enabled in Exchange Server 2016

4547716 Event ID 1325 and Test-ExchangeSearch crashes application pool with NullReferenceException in Exchange Server 2016

4536987 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2016: February 11, 2020

4540123 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2016: March 10, 2020