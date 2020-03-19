Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de vijfde Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4537677 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 5 for Exchange Server 2019



This cumulative update is a security update. It includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2019. This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2019. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.



Known issues in this cumulative update

In multidomain Active Directory forests in which Exchange is installed or has been prepared previously by using the /PrepareDomain option in Setup, this action must be completed after the /PrepareAD command for this cumulative update has been completed and the changes are replicated to all domains. Setup will try to run the /PrepareAD command during the first server installation. Installation will finish only if the user who initiated Setup has the appropriate permissions.



Issues that this cumulative update fixes 4552472 Exchange Server 2019 Sizing Calculator version 10.4 is available

4536552 Export-ModernPublicFolderStatistics.ps1 is not working in Exchange Server 2019

4538303 Exchange 2019 Setup Prerequisite Check fails for .NET 4.8 Framework in CU4 on Windows builds 1909 and 1903

4547705 Authentication loop between msft.sts.microsoft.com/adfs and OWA in Exchange Server 2019

4547706 Birthday isn't correctly synced to iOS native mail app in Exchange Server 2019

4547708 Elevation of privileges possible when Active Directory permissions role is granted in Exchange Server 2019

4547709 InternetWebProxyBypassList is ignored by Mailbox Replication service in Exchange Server 2019

4547710 New-MailboxSearch with In-Place Hold enabled replaces all values in msExchUserHoldPolicies if adding a value in Exchange Server 2019

4547711 Public folder permissions aren’t applied from Outlook in Exchange Server 2019 hybrid environment

4547712 Outlook on the web (OWA) exposes junk operations even if disabled via OwaMailboxPolicy in Exchange Server 2019

4547713 IsOnlineMeeting is always false for Teams-only meetings in Exchange Server 2019

4547714 Can’t add remote shared mailbox using ECP into distribution group in Exchange Server 2019 hybrid environment

4547715 New created search folder retention policy is changed in Exchange Server 2019

4547719 MCDB status is "Offline" and SSDs are not formatted in Exchange Server 2019

4547720 Partial word searches not working for mailboxes in Outlook online mode in Exchange Server 2019

4547721 Exchange Sizing Calculator still supports mail.que database over 2 TB in Exchange Server 2019

4547722 Can’t go from Office 365 to Enterprise in Exchange Server 2019 Exchange admin center (EAC) if Chrome SameSite Cookie is enabled

4547723 Can’t sign in to Office 365 if configuring hybrid with Chrome SameSite Cookie enabled in Exchange Server 2019

4536987 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019: February 11, 2020

4540123 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019: March 10, 2020