Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de derde Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4514141 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Issues that this cumulative update fixes



This cumulative update also fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles: 4515257 Hash mismatch is reported for Exchange DLLs in the bin directory of Exchange Server 2019

4513500 Can't sign in to OWA or EAC after you install Exchange Server 2019 CU2 with AD FS

4502159 Adding or removing mailbox permission in EAC doesn’t address the msExchDelegateListLink attribute in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515276 Room mailbox accepts a meeting as “Free” if a booking delegate is set in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515275 Enable Get/Restore-RecoverableItems to work with Purges folder in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515274 AutodiscoverV2 request returns REST API endpoint not AutoDiscoverV1 endpoint in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515269 SentToMemberOf shows every recipient type not distribution groups when you create transport rule in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515272 Message is blocked in “SMTP Delivery to Mailbox” queue if exchange server is added in groups of a child domain in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515271 Can't convert a migrated remote user mailbox to shared in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515270 SubmissionQueueLengthMonitor shows “System.ArgumentException: Transition timeout…” in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515267 NDR occurs when you resend message from alternate journaling mailbox to journaling mailbox in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515265 Removing In-Place Hold doesn't work for mailboxes in different domains in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515264 FindPeople request from Skype for Business on Mac fails with "Invalid Shape Specification" in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515263 Hide the "Validate-MailFlowThroughFrontDoor" command for Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515262 Enable Remove-MobileDevice to delete mobile devices after migrating to Office 365 from Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515261 Can't copy eDiscovery search results for mailboxes with Exchange online archives in Office 365 in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515273 Mailbox auditing fails when using SHA1Managed in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515266 Infinite loop in Recurrence.GetNumberOfYearsBetween() with the Japanese calendar in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4520319 S/MIME signed reply draft behaves like the first message in conversation in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016

4515832 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 and 2016: September 10, 2019