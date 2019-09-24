Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de derde Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4514141 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:
Issues that this cumulative update fixes
This cumulative update also fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles:
- 4515257 Hash mismatch is reported for Exchange DLLs in the bin directory of Exchange Server 2019
- 4513500 Can't sign in to OWA or EAC after you install Exchange Server 2019 CU2 with AD FS
- 4502159 Adding or removing mailbox permission in EAC doesn’t address the msExchDelegateListLink attribute in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515276 Room mailbox accepts a meeting as “Free” if a booking delegate is set in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515275 Enable Get/Restore-RecoverableItems to work with Purges folder in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515274 AutodiscoverV2 request returns REST API endpoint not AutoDiscoverV1 endpoint in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515269 SentToMemberOf shows every recipient type not distribution groups when you create transport rule in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515272 Message is blocked in “SMTP Delivery to Mailbox” queue if exchange server is added in groups of a child domain in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515271 Can't convert a migrated remote user mailbox to shared in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515270 SubmissionQueueLengthMonitor shows “System.ArgumentException: Transition timeout…” in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515267 NDR occurs when you resend message from alternate journaling mailbox to journaling mailbox in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515265 Removing In-Place Hold doesn't work for mailboxes in different domains in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515264 FindPeople request from Skype for Business on Mac fails with "Invalid Shape Specification" in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515263 Hide the "Validate-MailFlowThroughFrontDoor" command for Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515262 Enable Remove-MobileDevice to delete mobile devices after migrating to Office 365 from Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515261 Can't copy eDiscovery search results for mailboxes with Exchange online archives in Office 365 in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515273 Mailbox auditing fails when using SHA1Managed in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515266 Infinite loop in Recurrence.GetNumberOfYearsBetween() with the Japanese calendar in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4520319 S/MIME signed reply draft behaves like the first message in conversation in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
- 4515832 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 and 2016: September 10, 2019