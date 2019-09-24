Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 CU3

Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de derde Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4514141 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Issues that this cumulative update fixes

This cumulative update also fixes the issues that are described in the following Microsoft Knowledge Base articles:
  • 4515257 Hash mismatch is reported for Exchange DLLs in the bin directory of Exchange Server 2019
  • 4513500 Can't sign in to OWA or EAC after you install Exchange Server 2019 CU2 with AD FS
  • 4502159 Adding or removing mailbox permission in EAC doesn’t address the msExchDelegateListLink attribute in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515276 Room mailbox accepts a meeting as “Free” if a booking delegate is set in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515275 Enable Get/Restore-RecoverableItems to work with Purges folder in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515274 AutodiscoverV2 request returns REST API endpoint not AutoDiscoverV1 endpoint in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515269 SentToMemberOf shows every recipient type not distribution groups when you create transport rule in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515272 Message is blocked in “SMTP Delivery to Mailbox” queue if exchange server is added in groups of a child domain in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515271 Can't convert a migrated remote user mailbox to shared in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515270 SubmissionQueueLengthMonitor shows “System.ArgumentException: Transition timeout…” in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515267 NDR occurs when you resend message from alternate journaling mailbox to journaling mailbox in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515265 Removing In-Place Hold doesn't work for mailboxes in different domains in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515264 FindPeople request from Skype for Business on Mac fails with "Invalid Shape Specification" in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515263 Hide the "Validate-MailFlowThroughFrontDoor" command for Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515262 Enable Remove-MobileDevice to delete mobile devices after migrating to Office 365 from Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515261 Can't copy eDiscovery search results for mailboxes with Exchange online archives in Office 365 in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515273 Mailbox auditing fails when using SHA1Managed in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515266 Infinite loop in Recurrence.GetNumberOfYearsBetween() with the Japanese calendar in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4520319 S/MIME signed reply draft behaves like the first message in conversation in Exchange Server 2019 and 2016
  • 4515832 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 and 2016: September 10, 2019
Versienummer 2019 CU3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/Licensing/servicecenter/default.aspx
Licentietype Betaald

+2LCP
24 september 2019 14:39
Tipje als je de update gaat installeren: schakel je virusscanner tijdelijk uit. Op mijn testserver in ons testlab blijft elke CU update altijd hangen op 'Copy Exchange Files' als de virusscanner niet uit staat ;)
Auteur+2Qwerty-273
@LCP24 september 2019 16:44
Heb je dan wel de juiste excludes aan je AV toegevoegd voor Exchange?
https://docs.microsoft.co...ware?view=exchserver-2019
+1dycell
@Qwerty-27324 september 2019 17:19
Dit is altijd al een best practice geweest:
https://docs.microsoft.co...ates?view=exchserver-2019
Best Practices
  • Always keep your servers as up to date as possible. This especially applies to the installation of a new server.
  • Always install the latest Cumulative Update when creating a new server.
  • There is no need to install the RTM build or previous builds and then upgrade to the latest Cumulative Update. This is because each Cumulative Update is a full build of the product.
  • Reboot the server beforehand.
  • Test the new update in a non-production environment first to avoid any problems in the new update affecting the running production environment.
  • Have a tested and working backup of both the Active Directory and your Exchange Server.
  • Backup any and all customizations. They will not survive the update.
  • Use an elevated command prompt to run the Cumulative Update.
  • Temporarily disable any anti-virus software during the update process.
  • Reboot your server upon completion of the update.
0LCP
@Qwerty-27324 september 2019 16:58
Zeker! Heb ze nog even nagelopen en ik zag dat ik nog wat mistte. Dank voor de link! :)
