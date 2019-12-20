Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 CU4

Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de vierde Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4522149 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 4 for Exchange Server 2019

Cumulative Update 4 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 was released on December 17, 2019. This cumulative update is a security update. It includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2019. This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2019. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.

Issues that this cumulative update fixes
  • 4528696 Exchange PowerShell cmdlets take longer time to run in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4528695 Event ID 4009 when using SubjectOrBodyMatchesPatterns on Edge server in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4528694 Can't open .ics file in Outlook on the web in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4528692 "A parameter was specified that isn't valid” error when creating transport rule in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4523519 Set-SendConnector doesn't work for Exchange Server in hybrid scenarios with Edge Server installed
  • 4528688 Only one recipient shows when saving draft by using Exchange ActiveSync version 16.0 in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4528693 Get-CalendarDiagnosticLog is proxied for queries within the same forest in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4528687 NotificationClient logs aren't purged and consume lots of disk in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4528689 Outlook on the web shows MailTip when recipients equal the large audience size in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4528690 Can’t move or delete folder in Outlook online mode if the destination has a folder with the same name in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4532744 System.ArgumentNullException when you use Set-user to assign block legacy auth policy in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4532747 Address list separation not working for a user without a mailbox in Exchange Server 2019
  • 4523171 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019, 2016, and 2013: November 12, 2019
Known issues in this cumulative update
  • In multidomain Active Directory forests in which Exchange is installed or has been prepared previously by using the /PrepareDomain option in Setup, this action must be completed after the /PrepareAD command for this cumulative update has been completed and the changes are replicated to all domains. Setup will try to run the /PrepareAD command during the first server installation. Installation will finish only if the user who initiated Setup has the appropriate permissions.
  • Autodiscover Event ID 1 after installing Cumulative Update 3 for Exchange Server 2019. For more information, see KB 4532190.
  • The Export-ModernPublicFolderStatistics.ps1 script doesn’t work in Microsoft Exchange Server 2019. For more information, see KB 4536552.
Versienummer 2019 CU4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/Licensing/servicecenter/default.aspx
Licentietype Betaald

+1PD2JK
20 december 2019 12:21
Exchange 2019 werkt alleen op Windows Server 2019.
Daarnaast zijn de EOL data van Exchange 2016 en 2019 gelijk, te weten 14 oktober 2025.
Het lijkt er dus sterk op dat dit de laatste on-prem Exchange server is. ;(
+2zotteke
@PD2JK20 december 2019 12:51
"Het lijkt er dus sterk op dat dit de laatste on-prem Exchange server is"
Nou dat geloof ik niet. Microsoft weet dondersgoed dat het gros van hun klanten, ook dan, nog steeds grotendeels on premise werkt. De meeste van mijn klanten (Krachtcentrales (waarvan 2 nuclear), banken, verzekeringen, government, industrie etc. hebben enorme on-prem infrastructuren en "over their dead bodies" dat die in de cloud gaan met hun omgevingen. Gaat gewoon NIET gebeuren.
Ze hebben vaak wel resources in de cloud maar dat is meestal voor specifieke doeleinden. Effe een blik resources opentrekken voor een project en weer weg. Daarvoor is cloud ideal. Je hele datacenter in de cloud hosten 24x7xForever is takke duur. Duurder als vele denken.

Remember: There is no cloud, it's just somebody else's computer...

Zo, laat dat de start zijn van een fijne, bijna religieuze discussie. Vooraf: let's agree to disagree :-)
+1Tetraquark
@zotteke20 december 2019 12:59
idd vele SCADA/industriele toepassingen willen gewoon NUL komma NUL afhankelijkheid van Cloud infra.
+1latka
@Tetraquark20 december 2019 13:15
Heb laatst ook bij een klant om tafel gezeten omdat de cloud zo onbetrouwbaar was (applicatie traag/vaak niet bereikbaar). Toen het plaatje getekend van zijn buro naar de applicatie in het geval dat die lokaal staat en dat deze buiten de deur is. Toen werd het duidelijk dat het heel kostbaar is om die hele keten robuust te maken en de SLA te halen (alles dubbel uitvoeren vanaf je buro to het datacentre). Tsja, de reclame is wel mooi.
+10vestel0
@zotteke20 december 2019 13:07
Laten we het dan ook hebben over de diep droevige performance en de bandwith throttling die Exchange Online heeft. performance wise is het een draak.
+1latka
@0vestel020 december 2019 13:17
on-prem Exchange als mailserver is ook een draak: voor e-mail draai je een postfix server in 10% van de resources en een stuk minder service-packs (oh en sneller).
00vestel0
@latka20 december 2019 13:23
Je hebt helemaal gelijk. Maar mijn opmerking was puur bedoelt in de On-Premise Exchange vs de Online Exchange versie discussie.
