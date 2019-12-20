Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft de vierde Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2019 uitgebracht. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 4522149 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Cumulative Update 4 for Exchange Server 2019



Cumulative Update 4 for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 was released on December 17, 2019. This cumulative update is a security update. It includes fixes for nonsecurity issues and all previously released fixes for security and nonsecurity issues. These fixes will also be included in later cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2019. This update also includes new daylight saving time (DST) updates for Exchange Server 2019. For more information about DST, see Daylight Saving Time Help and Support Center.



Issues that this cumulative update fixes 4528696 Exchange PowerShell cmdlets take longer time to run in Exchange Server 2019

4528695 Event ID 4009 when using SubjectOrBodyMatchesPatterns on Edge server in Exchange Server 2019

4528694 Can't open .ics file in Outlook on the web in Exchange Server 2019

4528692 "A parameter was specified that isn't valid” error when creating transport rule in Exchange Server 2019

4523519 Set-SendConnector doesn't work for Exchange Server in hybrid scenarios with Edge Server installed

4528688 Only one recipient shows when saving draft by using Exchange ActiveSync version 16.0 in Exchange Server 2019

4528693 Get-CalendarDiagnosticLog is proxied for queries within the same forest in Exchange Server 2019

4528687 NotificationClient logs aren't purged and consume lots of disk in Exchange Server 2019

4528689 Outlook on the web shows MailTip when recipients equal the large audience size in Exchange Server 2019

4528690 Can’t move or delete folder in Outlook online mode if the destination has a folder with the same name in Exchange Server 2019

4532744 System.ArgumentNullException when you use Set-user to assign block legacy auth policy in Exchange Server 2019

4532747 Address list separation not working for a user without a mailbox in Exchange Server 2019

4523171 Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019, 2016, and 2013: November 12, 2019 Known issues in this cumulative update In multidomain Active Directory forests in which Exchange is installed or has been prepared previously by using the /PrepareDomain option in Setup, this action must be completed after the /PrepareAD command for this cumulative update has been completed and the changes are replicated to all domains. Setup will try to run the /PrepareAD command during the first server installation. Installation will finish only if the user who initiated Setup has the appropriate permissions.

Autodiscover Event ID 1 after installing Cumulative Update 3 for Exchange Server 2019. For more information, see KB 4532190.

The Export-ModernPublicFolderStatistics.ps1 script doesn’t work in Microsoft Exchange Server 2019. For more information, see KB 4536552.