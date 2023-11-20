Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft twee updates voor Exchange Server 2019 vrijgegeven; Security Update 4 voor de dertiende Cumulative Update en Security Update 11 voor de twaalfde Cumulative Update. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 5032146 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen: