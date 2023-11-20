Software-update: Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 CU13 SU4 / CU12 SU11

Exchange Server van Microsoft biedt functionaliteit om e-mail en agenda's aan te bieden, en wordt voornamelijk ingezet in het bedrijfsleven. Hoewel Microsoft sterk inzet op cloudtechnologie met Office 365, worden er ook nog steeds on-premiseversies uitgebracht. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2019 kun je in Het algemene Exchange 2019-topic op ons Forum terecht. Het Exchange-team heeft twee updates voor Exchange Server 2019 vrijgegeven; Security Update 4 voor de dertiende Cumulative Update en Security Update 11 voor de twaalfde Cumulative Update. Het bijbehorende KB-artikel met nummer 5032146 vermeldt de volgende veranderingen:

Description of the security update for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019: November 14, 2023 (KB5032146)

This security update rollup resolves vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. To learn more about these vulnerabilities, see the following Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE): Issues that are fixed in this update Features that are added in this update
Versienummer CU13 SU4 / CU12 SU11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/description-of-the-security-update-for-microsoft-exchange-server-2019-and-2016-november-14-2023-kb5032146-09819a06-9ab4-414d-b161-b84c45c81182
Licentietype Betaald

