Driver-update: Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.4953 WHQL

Intel Arc logo (79 pix)Intel heeft nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4953 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en Windows 11, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Starfield en Alan Wake 2. De lijst laat verder een aantal al bekende problemen zien waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

FIXED ISSUES:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:
  • Starfield (DX12) may exhibit flickering color corruption in the sky during night scenes.
  • Alan Wake 2 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water and reflective surfaces.
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance with the Xbox Game Pass version.
  • World War Z (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance with the Epic Games Store version.
KNOWN ISSUES:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:
  • Ghostrunner 2 (DX11) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.
  • Total War: PHARAOH (DX11) may exhibit corruption after changing resolution in game on certain displays.
  • Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.
  • Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
  • Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.
Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products:
  • Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.
INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES:
  • Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.
  • The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.
  • May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.
  • Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control.
Versienummer 31.0.101.4953 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Intel
Download https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/785597/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-windows.html
Licentietype Freeware

20-11-2023

1

Bron: Intel

uiltje 20 november 2023 01:36
Er was een hoop kritiek op hoe de Arc settings op het scherm worden getoond. Weet iemand of dat ondertussen is aangepakt of is de GUI nog steeds een rommeltje?

Ik zie "Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control." dus dat lijkt een "yes", maar ook dat er wel een "desktop modus" is die misschien beter werkt (?)

